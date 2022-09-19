ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 members of Clarksville Mongols found guilty of racketeering, other charges in murders, kidnapping, more

By Chris Smith
 3 days ago
WDEF

Jury convicts members of Mongols Motorcycle Club in Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A federal jury has convicted six members of a biker gang with a racketeering conspiracy in Clarksville. The charges involves murder, kidnapping, drugs, extortion, witness tampering and money laundering. They were members of the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Club. The trial took three...
#Kidnapping#Murder#Racketeering#Organized Crime#Violent Crime
