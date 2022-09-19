ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

104.7 KISS FM

Now Is The Time To Be A Part Of Wyoming's Connect2Women Event

The conference offers dynamic presenters, professional development workshops, and networking opportunities to celebrate professional women across Wyoming. Best of all, attendee feedback guides conference planning, so you can be sure to enjoy the most dynamic, thought-provoking, and inspiring two days yet!. This year's Connect2Women event will be held in Casper...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

"Wyoming" A New Song With A Haunted Sound

In the video below you'll hear a man sing a song that he feels guilty about singing without his friend accompanying him. The Youtube page Western AF presents music and songs from regional artists. In this video, Benjamin Tod sings his song "Wyoming." I wrote this song over a decade...
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming State Champion Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off

The 2022 Wyoming State Champion Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off will be Saturday, October 1st starting at 9 AM. There will be a guess the pumpkins weight contest. The weigh=off for the Wyoming State Champion Pumpkin winner receives $1000. Then the Main Event is the Giant Pumpkin, Pumpkin Drop. All this will...
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Sick Wyoming Kids Need Your Help To Grant Their Wishes

Thirty-seven years ago, in 1985, a Gillette boy named Brian was given a BMX bike by Jim Vemich, Ken Kinner, Steve Kinner, and Vicky Ujvary. They were the first members of the Wyoming Chapter of Make-A-Wish. Thanks to the dedication and vision of those four people, Make-A-Wish Wyoming has granted...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Wildlife Crossings: How Wildlife Officials Got Animals To Use Them

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. More than 40 years ago, Apple pulp and shouting helped save countless mule deer from being hit by speeding traffic on Interstate 80 near Elk Mountain. During the winter of 1977-78, John Hyde was a game warden trainee with the Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!

Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Raise The Woof! Wyoming's First Family Gets 2 New Dogs

WAMSUTTER — After losing their two Labrador retrievers last year, first lady Jennie Gordon told her husband that after the election, they should think about getting another dog. Wyoming’s first family are self-described dog people, although they have owned cats, Gov. Mark Gordon said Thursday at an energy event...
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Reba Stars In New Season Of Wyoming Author's TV Show

Have you watched Big Sky? It's based on the work from Wyoming's own C.J. Box(The Highway Series). It's currently in its third season on ABC, and it's really looking to gear up this season. I mean, if you've watched the first two seasons, the show is pretty intense. The first season deals with a corrupt Montana State Trooper who has bad intentions for the stars of the show. The second season was pretty similar to the first but took some creepy turns.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Meet one of Wyoming's DSP nominees, Desirae Garcia

Desirae Garcia is I-REACH2’s Direct Support Professional (DSP) of the year nominee for the state of Wyoming. “DSPs are the artists of social change,” Omira Anayou. Last week was Direct Support Professional Recognition Week, and Garcia was honored at a banquet for her efforts helping individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Sunday, September 18, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.79, is down 2 cents from our last report of $3.81 on Friday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 4 cent from a week ago, and is up 21 cents per gallon from one year ago.
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming Farmers Could See Millions in Climate Investment From the USDA

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced up to $2.8 billion in 70 selected projects across the country, including various ones that could impact Wyoming. The projects, part of the USDA's climate-smart commodities partnerships, involve partnering with various groups, including the Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, Farm Journal, Inc.,...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

E-Bikes Blur Lines Between Motorized, Nonmotorized Trail Use In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Some Wyoming cycling enthusiasts say electric bicycles, commonly called e-bikes, create more opportunities for the sport. Whether they should be classified as “motorized vehicles” remains unclear. “They (e-bikes) are getting people out there who might not otherwise have the...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Tourism In 2022 Plummets After Record 2021

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Spurred by historic flooding that impacted Yellowstone National Park visitation, Wyoming’s tourism industry was down during the peak of this year’s summer travel season. Lodging tax revenue for the state was down by about 13% for the peak tourism...
WYOMING STATE
