Corsicana, TX

Information Wanted in Animal Cruelty

The Dallas Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying an animal cruelty suspect. On August 29, 2022, between 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm, an unknown person abandoned six Great Dane-type puppies in two wire animal crates near the trash dumpster at 5980 Arapaho Road. The puppies are now doing well.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Judge Orders Charter Spectrum to Pay $1.1B to Family of Grandmother Murdered by Technician

A Dallas judge has ordered the cable company Charter Spectrum to pay $1.147 billion to a family whose grandma was killed by a technician.Jeremy McGilvrey/Unsplash. Dallas County Judge Juan Renteria has ordered cable company Charter Spectrum to pay $1.147 billion to the family of 83-year-old grandmother Betty Thomas who was robbed and killed in her home by one of the company's cable technicians.
DALLAS, TX
Lincoln, TX
Dallas, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Corsicana, TX
Corsicana, TX
fox4news.com

Man who drove flaming trailer through Kaufman County arrested

KAUFMAN, Texas - The driver known as "Rocket Man" on social media for pulling a flaming trailer has been arrested, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office. Video showed the man driving through Kaufman County on July 31, causing at least three grassfires. The driver involved unhitched the burning...
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Police seek driver who hit, backed over woman then fled

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in Dallas are searching for a white, compact SUV (possibly a GMC Terrain) after its driver ran over a woman, then backed over her and fled. The hit-and-run happened on Sept. 17 at 12:47 p.m. at the intersection of Chesnut and Dawson Streets.The 55-year-old victim suffered serious injuries. The suspect SUV has an Idaho registration that does not match the vehicle. The license plate is possibly be stolen or fake.If anyone has information regarding the hit and run or the identity of the suspect, please contact Detective Baum of the Vehicle Crimes Unit at (214) 671.0010 or Gerald.baum@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

High-speed chase from Garland ends on I-20 in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A high-speed chase which began in Garland ended with three arrests after concluding in Van Zandt County. According to Lt. Richard Maldonado, Public Information Officer for the Garland Police Department, the call came in around 1 p.m. of a disturbance/burglary on Salem Dr. in the city of Garland.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police asking for help identifying aggravated robbery suspect

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are asking for the public's help in identifying an aggravated robbery suspect.On Sept. 17, the suspect robbed the Family Dollar Store at 8032 Ferguson Rd. He was seen wearing a red t-shirt and what appears to be a bag with a blue strap.Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact Detective Michael Christian at michael.christian@dallaspolice.gov or 214-671-3687.
DALLAS, TX
inforney.com

Three suspects detained in Van Zandt County after chase out of Garland

Law enforcement detained three suspects Wednesday afternoon in Van Zandt County following a chase that started in Garland. Lt. Richard Maldonado, spokesman for Garland Police Department, said officers responded to a burglary call in the 4000 block of Salem Drive in Garland after gunshots were reported. Maldonado said the suspects...
GARLAND, TX
dallasexpress.com

Family: DA Creuzot Bears Responsibility for Violent Attack

Harold Stumpf was emotional speaking about his nephew’s attack this summer in South Dallas. The nephew suffered broken bones after being kicked in the torso area, as well as facial injuries and internal bleeding, Stumpf said. The 23-year-old spent several days recovering from his injuries in a local hospital.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

12 People Arrested in Anderson County, Texas Over the Weekend

For the most part getting arrested is not something that people plan on doing, or something to look forward to but it happened to 12 people this past weekend according to the good people working law enforcement in Anderson County, Texas. There is an arrest log that is distributed daily and most times the list involves some people arrested for drugs, drinking and driving, or assault. But this past weekend there were multiple people arrested for more unusual reasons.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas residents voice concerns to DART officials about new line

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - DART hosted a meeting to discuss the Silver Line Regional Rail Project on Tuesday, something people in North Dallas have been talking about for years. Now, the topic continues after construction started and significantly altered traffic flow. "We were lied to, we thought they were going to be the smaller DART trains but I understand now they're going to be the big ones like they have for the TRE Express," resident Ann Gross said. "They're going to be rumbling through our neighborhoods, I'm going to hear it if they're blowing their whistles in the middle of the night."Many...
DALLAS, TX
