dpdbeat.com
Information Wanted in Animal Cruelty
The Dallas Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying an animal cruelty suspect. On August 29, 2022, between 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm, an unknown person abandoned six Great Dane-type puppies in two wire animal crates near the trash dumpster at 5980 Arapaho Road. The puppies are now doing well.
Raynaldo Ortiz: What you need to know about the North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags
DALLAS — Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, an anesthesiologist in North Texas, is facing accusations that he tampered with several IV bags at a Dallas surgical center, causing serious medical complications for several patients and a death earlier this year. Ortiz was suspended by the Texas Medical Board in early...
Judge Orders Charter Spectrum to Pay $1.1B to Family of Grandmother Murdered by Technician
A Dallas judge has ordered the cable company Charter Spectrum to pay $1.147 billion to a family whose grandma was killed by a technician.Jeremy McGilvrey/Unsplash. Dallas County Judge Juan Renteria has ordered cable company Charter Spectrum to pay $1.147 billion to the family of 83-year-old grandmother Betty Thomas who was robbed and killed in her home by one of the company's cable technicians.
WFAA
Fugitive dubbed 'Rocket Man,' accused of hauling burning trailer, is arrested, officials say
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from earlier this summer when the incident happened. A man who authorities say was dubbed the "Rocket Man" has been arrested on an arson charge after allegedly hauling a trailer that was fully-engulfed in flames in July, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office.
fox4news.com
Man who drove flaming trailer through Kaufman County arrested
KAUFMAN, Texas - The driver known as "Rocket Man" on social media for pulling a flaming trailer has been arrested, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office. Video showed the man driving through Kaufman County on July 31, causing at least three grassfires. The driver involved unhitched the burning...
DFW Airport wants to put the brakes on peer-to-peer car rentals using parking spaces
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth city council members are being asked to change the towing rules at DFW International Airport. The request comes from airport officials because of parking spots being used by people renting out their personal vehicles. The Fort Worth council reopened their work session after...
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Gun Barrel City (Gun Barrel City, TX)
According to the police department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Gun Barrel City. The officials stated that a white Ford Escape was heading eastbound on Highway 334 when it crossed the two-way left-turn [..]
Dallas man facing 8 felony charges from July boarding house shooting
July 26th, the same day as Dallas police were busy with the Dallas Love Field shooting, court records say there was a second shooting. This one at a boarding house on Canal Street in Dallas.
Police seek driver who hit, backed over woman then fled
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in Dallas are searching for a white, compact SUV (possibly a GMC Terrain) after its driver ran over a woman, then backed over her and fled. The hit-and-run happened on Sept. 17 at 12:47 p.m. at the intersection of Chesnut and Dawson Streets.The 55-year-old victim suffered serious injuries. The suspect SUV has an Idaho registration that does not match the vehicle. The license plate is possibly be stolen or fake.If anyone has information regarding the hit and run or the identity of the suspect, please contact Detective Baum of the Vehicle Crimes Unit at (214) 671.0010 or Gerald.baum@dallaspolice.gov.
You Won’t Believe How Much This Texas Home Is Selling For
When looking for houses there are always a few requirements people need to be met. People typically consider things like the size of the home, the size of the property, the number of bedrooms, and the privacy, alongside other more specific requirements. Typically, the larger the house or the larger...
KLTV
High-speed chase from Garland ends on I-20 in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A high-speed chase which began in Garland ended with three arrests after concluding in Van Zandt County. According to Lt. Richard Maldonado, Public Information Officer for the Garland Police Department, the call came in around 1 p.m. of a disturbance/burglary on Salem Dr. in the city of Garland.
Dallas police asking for help identifying aggravated robbery suspect
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are asking for the public's help in identifying an aggravated robbery suspect.On Sept. 17, the suspect robbed the Family Dollar Store at 8032 Ferguson Rd. He was seen wearing a red t-shirt and what appears to be a bag with a blue strap.Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact Detective Michael Christian at michael.christian@dallaspolice.gov or 214-671-3687.
inforney.com
Three suspects detained in Van Zandt County after chase out of Garland
Law enforcement detained three suspects Wednesday afternoon in Van Zandt County following a chase that started in Garland. Lt. Richard Maldonado, spokesman for Garland Police Department, said officers responded to a burglary call in the 4000 block of Salem Drive in Garland after gunshots were reported. Maldonado said the suspects...
Mobile cannabis dispensary coming to DFW advocating Texas' medical program
FORT WORTH, Texas — Some cannabis enthusiasts may want to roll up Oct. 8 as the mobile cannabis dispensary Goodblend will be holding a joint marijuana march and freedom festival to inform the public on the state's medical program. Goodblend, a subsidiary of Parallel, is one of three medical...
Dallas Police officer fired for unnecessary, inappropriate force against a citizen
A Dallas police officer has been fired for using what commanders call “unnecessary and/or inappropriate force against a citizen.” Sergeant James Bristo who’s been with Dallas PD for 34 years had been under investigation
dallasexpress.com
Family: DA Creuzot Bears Responsibility for Violent Attack
Harold Stumpf was emotional speaking about his nephew’s attack this summer in South Dallas. The nephew suffered broken bones after being kicked in the torso area, as well as facial injuries and internal bleeding, Stumpf said. The 23-year-old spent several days recovering from his injuries in a local hospital.
Accused killer arrested for murder of a man outside a South Oak Cliff convenience store
Nearly three months after a man was gunned down outside a South Oak Cliff convenience store police have found the teenager they’ve been looking for.
theeastcountygazette.com
Dallas: 13-Year-Old Accused Of Allegedly Shooting His 15-Year-Old Pal To Death
As to the police and a report: In Dallas, a 13-year-old boy fatally shot one of his closest friends with a gun he believed to be unloaded. In Dallas, as the police report, the 15-year-old victim was fatally shot on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the alleged shooter told officers...
12 People Arrested in Anderson County, Texas Over the Weekend
For the most part getting arrested is not something that people plan on doing, or something to look forward to but it happened to 12 people this past weekend according to the good people working law enforcement in Anderson County, Texas. There is an arrest log that is distributed daily and most times the list involves some people arrested for drugs, drinking and driving, or assault. But this past weekend there were multiple people arrested for more unusual reasons.
Dallas residents voice concerns to DART officials about new line
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - DART hosted a meeting to discuss the Silver Line Regional Rail Project on Tuesday, something people in North Dallas have been talking about for years. Now, the topic continues after construction started and significantly altered traffic flow. "We were lied to, we thought they were going to be the smaller DART trains but I understand now they're going to be the big ones like they have for the TRE Express," resident Ann Gross said. "They're going to be rumbling through our neighborhoods, I'm going to hear it if they're blowing their whistles in the middle of the night."Many...
WFAA
