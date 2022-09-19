Read full article on original website
Related
kmmo.com
NEARLY $3,000,000 IN GRANTS APPROVED TO ELEVEN MISSOURI COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES
Governor Mike Parson announced nearly $3 million in grant funding has been approved for 11 Missouri colleges and universities to help enhance nursing education programs and develop solutions to help alleviate staffing shortages felt nationwide. “My administration has prioritized workforce development, especially for our high demand fields such as nursing,”...
kmmo.com
FUEL ADJUSTMENT CHARGE TO CHANGE FOR EVERGY MISSOURI WEST CUSTOMERS
The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an interim tariff filed by Evergy Missouri West to adjust the fuel and purchased power adjustment clause (FAC) charge on the bills of its electric customers. In its filing made on July 1, 2022, Evergy Missouri West proposed to adjust the FAC to...
Comments / 0