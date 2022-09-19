ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
kmmo.com

NEARLY $3,000,000 IN GRANTS APPROVED TO ELEVEN MISSOURI COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

Governor Mike Parson announced nearly $3 million in grant funding has been approved for 11 Missouri colleges and universities to help enhance nursing education programs and develop solutions to help alleviate staffing shortages felt nationwide. “My administration has prioritized workforce development, especially for our high demand fields such as nursing,”...
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

FUEL ADJUSTMENT CHARGE TO CHANGE FOR EVERGY MISSOURI WEST CUSTOMERS

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an interim tariff filed by Evergy Missouri West to adjust the fuel and purchased power adjustment clause (FAC) charge on the bills of its electric customers. In its filing made on July 1, 2022, Evergy Missouri West proposed to adjust the FAC to...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy