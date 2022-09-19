ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarborough Council votes to start Comfort Inn eviction process

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — In a 7-1 vote, the Scarborough Town Council decided Wednesday to move forward with a four-step transition period to stop using the Comfort Inn as temporary housing and return it to normal hotel operations. That plan will take place between now and the end of the year. The council says that will give tenants adequate time to find somewhere else to live.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WPFO

Plans continue for riverfront development in Auburn

AUBURN (WGME) -- Some coveted land on Main Street in Auburn will soon be the site of so much more. "This is probably one of the last great riverfront locations in Southern Maine," says Mayor Jason Levesque. "I'm most excited about really adding to the vibrancy of downtown Auburn." Plans...
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Hannaford to replace Shaw's in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Hannaford announced Monday it will be opening a new store at the Shaw's location in Scarborough that is set to close soon. Shaw's announced in early September its plans to close its Scarborough location at 417 Payne Road. A Shaw's spokesperson said the store's operations would cease around Oct. 8, and its pharmacy would close by Sept. 21.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WPFO

Waterstone Properties breaks ground Rock Row Research & Medical Campus

WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Waterstone Properties broke ground on the Rock Row Research & Medical Campus in Westbrook on Wednesday. Waterstone Properties says the campus will be about 200,000 square-feet. Tenants will include New England cancer specialists as well as RAYUS Radiology, Saco Bay Physical Therapy, and others. The group says...
WESTBROOK, ME
94.9 HOM

An Iconic Spot in Brunswick, Maine is Closing Next Week

Fat Boy Drive-In For almost seven decades, Fat Boy Drive-In has been giving Brunswick residents, other Maine residents, and even those from away their burger and frappe fix. And the deliciousness doesn't just stop at burgers, either -- because they'll hit you with their lobster roll, fried clams, and any and everything in between to give you the sexiest, most satisfying food baby ever.
BRUNSWICK, ME
94.3 WCYY

Stroll Through a Trail Filled with Hundreds of Carved, Lit-Up Pumpkins in Maine

The Halloween season is upon us and in Maine, there's no shortage of incredible events and activities to fill the void. From haunted houses to trick or trunk events to costume parties, there's a little something for everyone when it comes to Halloween. But if you're looking for something a little bit more casual that can be both family friendly or a little frightening, there's a farm in Maine that has got you covered.
GORHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Lobster Week has returned

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Lobster Week is back and there are plenty of menus to check out from Kennebunk to Bar Harbor. Many lobster shacks, food trucks, and restaurants across the state are serving specially-priced lobster items or special lobster selections that aren't normally on their menus. The statewide...
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Taco Places in Maine

If you are curious person and you love to experiment when it comes to food, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you happen to live in Maine or travel there soon, here's a list of three amazing taco spots where you can truly enjoy delicious food. When it comes to tacos, this is a good as it can get.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Official Maine comfort dog Baxter meets state dispatchers

AUGUSTA (WGME) – A five-month-old chocolate lab named Baxter is Maine's first official comfort dog. Baxter got to meet some of his new co-workers Tuesday at the Augusta Regional Communications Center. He'll be working in the Department of Public Safety to help ease the stress of emergency dispatchers. Baxter...
AUGUSTA, ME
mainebiz.biz

A range of construction projects in Maine reach milestones

From successful completions to groundbreakings, the construction industry continues to be busy in Maine. On the “completion” side, Jackson Lab opened its new Hemlock Lane workforce housing development in Bar Harbor. It has 24 units. JAX worked with three Portland firms on the project: Wright-Ryan Construction for construction management, Ryan Senatore Architecture and Woodard & Curran for civil engineering and permitting services.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Portland opens search for perfect Monument Square tree

PORTLAND (WGME) – It's not even fall yet, but the city of Portland is looking ahead to the holiday season already. It's on the hunt for the perfect tree for Monument Square. A nomination form is now live. Here's the criteria:. An evergreen, spruce or fir tree between 45...
PORTLAND, ME

