Hannaford Opens New Locations In The US
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine
3 Great Taco Places in Maine
A Weekend Gateway In Portland ME: a first-timer experience
Maine School District 6 School Board Makes Decision on Removing Controversial Book from School Library
Scarborough Council votes to start Comfort Inn eviction process
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — In a 7-1 vote, the Scarborough Town Council decided Wednesday to move forward with a four-step transition period to stop using the Comfort Inn as temporary housing and return it to normal hotel operations. That plan will take place between now and the end of the year. The council says that will give tenants adequate time to find somewhere else to live.
Plans continue for riverfront development in Auburn
AUBURN (WGME) -- Some coveted land on Main Street in Auburn will soon be the site of so much more. "This is probably one of the last great riverfront locations in Southern Maine," says Mayor Jason Levesque. "I'm most excited about really adding to the vibrancy of downtown Auburn." Plans...
That Was Fast: Hannaford Going in Where Shaw’s Just Closed in Scarborough, Maine
Now Hannaford Supermarket will have two locations in Scarborough. They have the Oakhill Plaza Hannaford and fear not - that one will stay open. Now you'll have two options to shop at Hannaford in Scarborough. This location on Payne Road in Scarborough was the second closing of Shaw's recently. The...
Hannaford to replace Shaw's in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Hannaford announced Monday it will be opening a new store at the Shaw's location in Scarborough that is set to close soon. Shaw's announced in early September its plans to close its Scarborough location at 417 Payne Road. A Shaw's spokesperson said the store's operations would cease around Oct. 8, and its pharmacy would close by Sept. 21.
Waterstone Properties breaks ground Rock Row Research & Medical Campus
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Waterstone Properties broke ground on the Rock Row Research & Medical Campus in Westbrook on Wednesday. Waterstone Properties says the campus will be about 200,000 square-feet. Tenants will include New England cancer specialists as well as RAYUS Radiology, Saco Bay Physical Therapy, and others. The group says...
An Iconic Spot in Brunswick, Maine is Closing Next Week
Fat Boy Drive-In For almost seven decades, Fat Boy Drive-In has been giving Brunswick residents, other Maine residents, and even those from away their burger and frappe fix. And the deliciousness doesn't just stop at burgers, either -- because they'll hit you with their lobster roll, fried clams, and any and everything in between to give you the sexiest, most satisfying food baby ever.
Stroll Through a Trail Filled with Hundreds of Carved, Lit-Up Pumpkins in Maine
The Halloween season is upon us and in Maine, there's no shortage of incredible events and activities to fill the void. From haunted houses to trick or trunk events to costume parties, there's a little something for everyone when it comes to Halloween. But if you're looking for something a little bit more casual that can be both family friendly or a little frightening, there's a farm in Maine that has got you covered.
New $143 million Maine Correctional Center opens after four years of construction
WINDHAM (WGME) – Maine's newest correctional facility is now open after four years of construction. The old Maine Correctional Center was built more than 100 years ago, back in 1919. It's now been fully replaced with a brand-new correctional center. The first thing that’s noticeable about the new center...
N. Conway restaurant owner admits to withholding tips, wages from workers
Luchador Tacos LCC has agreed to pay $75,000 to some 31 workers at its North Conway location over charges of withholding tips and wages, a year after the company reached a similar settlement in Maine. The U.S. Department of Labor filed the consent decree, which was also against the company’s...
Maine Lobster Week has returned
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Lobster Week is back and there are plenty of menus to check out from Kennebunk to Bar Harbor. Many lobster shacks, food trucks, and restaurants across the state are serving specially-priced lobster items or special lobster selections that aren't normally on their menus. The statewide...
Maine farm stand that relies on honor system being targeted by thief
BOWDOINHAM (WGME) -- A Midcoast farmer who relies on an honor system is being forced to re-think his strategy. He says someone is stealing money from his farmstand. He says the thief hit other farms in the area as well. Ian Jerolmack, the owner of Stonecipher Farm in Bowdoinham, started...
3 Great Taco Places in Maine
If you are curious person and you love to experiment when it comes to food, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you happen to live in Maine or travel there soon, here's a list of three amazing taco spots where you can truly enjoy delicious food. When it comes to tacos, this is a good as it can get.
Official Maine comfort dog Baxter meets state dispatchers
AUGUSTA (WGME) – A five-month-old chocolate lab named Baxter is Maine's first official comfort dog. Baxter got to meet some of his new co-workers Tuesday at the Augusta Regional Communications Center. He'll be working in the Department of Public Safety to help ease the stress of emergency dispatchers. Baxter...
A range of construction projects in Maine reach milestones
From successful completions to groundbreakings, the construction industry continues to be busy in Maine. On the “completion” side, Jackson Lab opened its new Hemlock Lane workforce housing development in Bar Harbor. It has 24 units. JAX worked with three Portland firms on the project: Wright-Ryan Construction for construction management, Ryan Senatore Architecture and Woodard & Curran for civil engineering and permitting services.
Portland Housing Authority tenants in three buildings complain of ongoing bug infestations
PORTLAND, Maine — As Portland Housing Authority works to address a bed bug infestation in Franklin Towers, residents from two other PHA properties, Solterra and Bayside Anchor, report ongoing bed bug and cockroach infestations. “Sleeping is very uncomfortable because you don't know when you're going to get bitten or...
Portland opens search for perfect Monument Square tree
PORTLAND (WGME) – It's not even fall yet, but the city of Portland is looking ahead to the holiday season already. It's on the hunt for the perfect tree for Monument Square. A nomination form is now live. Here's the criteria:. An evergreen, spruce or fir tree between 45...
In Kennebunkport, a ‘once in a generation’ riverfront opportunity hits the market
A retail property in the heart of Kennebunkport’s downtown riverfront area has come on the market for the first time in 50 years. The 5,953-square-foot building at 29 Dock Square was listed earlier this month by Chris Gallagher and Joseph Italiaander with the Boulos Co. for $3.75 million. “These...
Here’s How to Win a Family 4-Pack to the Fryeburg Fair
How much do you love fair season? How about the Fryeburg Fair?. This classic Maine event is back for 2022 this October 2-9. And we've got a family 4-pack to giveaway so you can get in and enjoy all the fun and activities. So how can you win?. Just fill...
Windham leaders talking trash: Proposal aims to switch to automated system
WINDHAM (WGME) -- Windham leaders are talking trash. The days of “pay as you throw” may be coming to an end. The town is looking for a less expensive and less frustrating system. Residents currently buy rolls of blue bags, which helps pay for trash removal. When the...
Two Portland Restaurants Are Two of New York Times’ 50 Best in the Nation
Two of Portland's finest restaurants received incredible national recognition recently. The New York Times has named the 50 restaurants they love the most. Portland fine dining establishments Leeward and Twelve were both included on the prestigious list. Both restaurants joined a list of restaurants from across the country, diverse in concept, size, and age.
