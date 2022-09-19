Well maintained and cared for mobile home, located in Big Bear's desired mobile home park, Whispering Pines Estate, where you own the land and offers an outdoor community pool, indoor spa, sauna, and fitness room, large kitchen/event room and a separate storage area for RVs/Boats. Very clean interior with open kitchen/living room area and a bedroom/bathroom on each end of the home. The well-built carport with entry gate is deep enough for 2 cars plus extra room for a storage area at the back. Recently updated with a rebuilt and extended front deck plus a 4 year old roof. Nice-sized back yard has fruit trees and storage shed. This sweet little home has only had 2 owners, and now it's time for a new owner to love. Comes furnished and ready to move in. Owner will consider carrying a note with minimum of 25% down.

BIG BEAR LAKE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO