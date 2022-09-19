Read full article on original website
z1077fm.com
Joshua Tree Gem, Mineral & Craft Show coming Sept. 28th
Joshua Tree’s Gem, Mineral, and Craft show will begin on Wednesday, September 28th. The Joshua Tree Sportsman’s Club will be holding their annual Fall Gem, Mineral, and Craft show, a five-day event starting this Wednesday and ending on Sunday, October 2nd, daily hours of 9am to 5pm. In...
Desert Hot Springs VFW post vandalized, seeking donations
Local veterans at the Desert Hot Springs VFW post are looking to raise thousands of dollars to recover from recent vandalism attacks. Post Commander Jeffrey Cole said the vandalism to VFW Post 1534 is wasting valuable resources. "We're focusing on things that we shouldn't have to and that's why we're asking help from the community," The post Desert Hot Springs VFW post vandalized, seeking donations appeared first on KESQ.
thepalmspringspost.com
Palm Springs Pride announces 2022 lineup, including weekend headliner Todrick Hall
Todrick Hall, Pussy Riot, Tanzer, Polartropica, Jake Zyrus, and Ballet Folklorico Proyecto Trans Latina top the 36th annual Greater Palm Springs Pride Festival lineup, it was announced Tuesday. The Festival, a highlight of Pride Week, will celebrate and embrace the region’s diverse LGBTQ+ community from November 1-6 in downtown Palm Springs.
Indio City Council to consider renaming road after owners of the Empire Polo Club
On Wednesday, the Indio City Council will consider a proposal to rename a road near the site where the Coachella music festival is held after the family who owns the Empire Polo Club. City documents show that Alex Haagen IV submitted a request to rename part of the available public right-of-way on Avenue 51, between The post Indio City Council to consider renaming road after owners of the Empire Polo Club appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Join the Community in Cleaning the Iconic Giant Rock
This Saturday September 24th, Positional Projects are organizing a clean-up at Giant Rock that will include a history talk and exhibit opening. In massive collaboration with Bighorn Desert View Water Agency, Blightsights, High Desert Keepers, The Landers Community Association, and Mojave Desert Land Trust, Positional Projects offers their 7th Annual Stories and Stewardship onsite restoration at Giant Rock in Landers, CA.
z1077fm.com
Morongo Valley CSD Discusses Reopening of Community Center Kitchen, Asks for More Branch Trimming Bids
The Morongo Valley Community Service District Board held their regular meeting last night at the Morongo Valley Community Center. Ignited by public comment, Board members started off the meeting discussing reopening of the Community Center kitchen that has laid dormant since before the pandemic. While no immediate solution was reached, it sparked an enthusiastic exchange board members plan to revisit for its future.
KTLA.com
‘She was always smiling’; community remembers Forest Falls mudslide victim
A beloved mother, grandmother, poet, author, and friend. Neighbors in Forest Falls are sharing their memories of Doris Jagiello, 62, who died when torrential rainfall caused a mudslide that overwhelmed this small mountain community in San Bernardino County last week. “She was always happy. She was always smiling. She was...
z1077fm.com
Suspect in Yucca Valley Shooting Turns Himself In
The suspect in a Yucca Valley shooting has turned himself in to authorities. On Monday (September 19), deputies form the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station say they responded to a reports of a shooting in the 58000 block of Sun Oro Road in Yucca Valley. Deputies say that Eric Ettleman, a 29 year-old resident of Morongo Valley, arrived at a home, got into a confrontation with a 63 year-old resident, and fired several shots into the house.
Relatives ‘fought the dog off the boy’ during attack by pit bull mix in Indio
An eight-year-old boy is still being treated for his injuries after being bitten in the face by a pit bull mix dog at a family member's Indio home, officials tell News Channel 3. The child was visiting the home on Calle Diamante Monday afternoon when "the dog broke out of its kennel and ran straight The post Relatives ‘fought the dog off the boy’ during attack by pit bull mix in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Police activity surround home in a Coachella neighborhood
Riverside County Sheriff's deputies have surrounded a home in a Coachella neighborhood Monday afternoon. Deputies are in the area of Via Tepeyac and Calle Soledad, News Channel 3 crew at the scene heard deputies asking occupants to come out of a home before they release the K-9 unit. Shortly before 4:00 p.m., deputies brought a The post Police activity surround home in a Coachella neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Threats of Gun Violence at Yucca Valley High School Prove Unfounded
Reports of a possible shooting at Yucca Valley High School have been determined by the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station to be unfounded, and classes will continue today (September 22) as normal. Yesterday (September 21), Sheriff’s Deputies received numerous calls reporting rumors that a school shooting at Yucca Valley High School was planned for today.
Palm Springs Air Museum official discusses witnessing deadly plane crash at Reno Air Races
Palm Springs Air Museum officials are speaking out after witnessing a plane crash during an air race in Reno, Nevada on Sunday. Aaron Hogue, 61, was killed during the air race. Investigators are looking into the cause of that deadly plane crash. “It just literally flew into the ground,” said Fred Bell, managing director of the Air The post Palm Springs Air Museum official discusses witnessing deadly plane crash at Reno Air Races appeared first on KESQ.
tylerwoodgroup.com
391 Montclair Drive #236, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32204842)
Well maintained and cared for mobile home, located in Big Bear's desired mobile home park, Whispering Pines Estate, where you own the land and offers an outdoor community pool, indoor spa, sauna, and fitness room, large kitchen/event room and a separate storage area for RVs/Boats. Very clean interior with open kitchen/living room area and a bedroom/bathroom on each end of the home. The well-built carport with entry gate is deep enough for 2 cars plus extra room for a storage area at the back. Recently updated with a rebuilt and extended front deck plus a 4 year old roof. Nice-sized back yard has fruit trees and storage shed. This sweet little home has only had 2 owners, and now it's time for a new owner to love. Comes furnished and ready to move in. Owner will consider carrying a note with minimum of 25% down.
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley Town Council terminates COVID proclamation, discusses TOT Tax Bump
The Yucca Valley Town Council approved a resolution to terminate the Local Emergency Covid proclamation and adopted the revised COVID-19 Prevention Plan. The council members also received and filed the Public Works Report and discussed future business. The Yucca Valley Town Council members approved the consent agenda and received and...
z1077fm.com
Rash of Fights at Yucca Valley High School Concerns Students and Parents
A rash of student violence at Yucca Valley High School is being reported. Parents have said that 25-30 fist fights occurred at the school just yesterday (September 21), though teachers have indicated that the number of fights yesterday was less than ten. Parents of students at Yucca Valley High School...
z1077fm.com
Potential student threat at Twentynine Palms Jr. High School thwarted by Sheriff’s office
Updated 9:06AM – We’ve added an official statement from the Sheriff’s Public Information Office:. “Investigators from the Morongo Basin Station received information about the threats last night (Sept. 19) at about 9:45 p.m. Contact was made with the juvenile and the family, investigators are continuing the investigation. We will provide more information when it is available.”
Dramatic video captures moment powerful mudslide rushes past Forest Falls home
Dramatic new doorbell video illustrates just how powerful last week's storm was in San Bernardino County.
Hemet, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
z1077fm.com
Ladycats vs Trojans Tennis results, schedule
The Twentynine Palms Varsity Ladycats tennis team traveled all the way to Yucca Valley High School Monday (September 19) afternoon for a face off with the Varsity Trojans tennis team. The Ladycats won against the Trojans, 13 to 5. The Ladycats will travel to Desert Hot Springs on Wedensday (September...
NBC Los Angeles
More Details About Woman Who Died in Forest Hills Mudslide
NBC4 has learned more information about a San Bernardino County woman who was killed in last week's mudslides. The 62-year-old grandmother was found buried in mud near her home in the mountain community of Forest Falls. A family spokesperson spoke to NBC4's Tony Shin for an exclusive story. A video...
