An Arnold teenager was injured in a three-car accident on Highway 30 at La Kenny Lane on Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Ellis Newman, driving a 1997 Chevy Silverado pick-up was making a left turn from 30 onto La Kenny and failed to yield to a 2008 Mercedes CLS driven by 20-year-old Chad Mask of Arnold, the truck then spun after the impact and struck a 2022 Chevy Colorado driven by 58-year old John Wintergalen of St. Louis. The only person injured in the accident was 19-year-old Alexis Stanfill of Arnold who was a passenger in the Mercedes. She was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries. The accident took place around 9:15 Saturday morning. Newman was later charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

ARNOLD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO