myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man hurt in motorcycle crash in Hillsboro
A St. Louis man was taken to an area hospital for treatment after he was injured the afternoon of Sept. 18 in a motorcycle accident in Hillsboro, said Chief Steve Meinberg of the Hillsboro Police Department. The accident occurred at about 12:35 p.m. when Nicholas Linze, 42, of St. Louis...
kmmo.com
KINGSVILLE MAN KILLED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Kingsville man was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, September 21. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when 18-year-old Kaden Adams of Kingsville, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the driver side of a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Maze Shields of Holden.
mymoinfo.com
Arnold woman injured after crash on I-55 in South County
An Arnold woman was injured in a three-vehicle accident on northbound I-55 south of Reavis Barracks Tuesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Ashley Georger of Arnold was driving a 2019 Dodge Journey and was approaching slowed traffic along I-55 and struck a 2012 Nissan Pathfinder which then was pushed into a 2022 GMC Terrain. Georger was the only person injured in the accident and was taken by 1st responders to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place around 7:30 Tuesday morning.
krcgtv.com
East St. Louis man arrested on numerous charges after fleeing traffic stop
NEW BLOOMFIELD — An East St. Louis, Ill., man is in custody in the Cole County Jail after fleeing from a traffic stop Tuesday evening. According to court documents, 19-year-old Phillip Rowan is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Criminal Action, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Yield, DWI, Careless and Imprudent Driving, Failure to Maintain the Right Lane, and Driving Without a Valid License.
Washington Missourian
Motorcyclist hurt in crash on Highway 100
A St. Louis motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 100 near Gray Summit, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, a Nissan Rogue driven by Jenna E. Doll, of Florissant, had slowed due to traffic congestion on Highway 100, west of Thiebes Road. As Doll’s vehicle slowed, Nicholas A. Tsymberov, 40, of St. Louis, attempted to avoid hitting Doll’s vehicle, but ultimately struck the driver’s side of Doll’s vehicle. After impact, the motorcycle crossed the center of the roadway and hit 2016 Audi A6 driven by Morgan C. Kline, 41, of St. Louis.
Missouri troopers stop St. Louis drivers daily for speeding at up to 110 miles per hour
As the number of drivers on the road decreased during the pandemic, the city saw an uptick in dangerous driving behavior including speeding. But as driver numbers returned to pre-pandemic levels, those unsafe driving habits stayed high.
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN TRAFFIC CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Two individuals were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Tuesday, September 20. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Mary Jones of Lexington, crossed into the path of a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Bradley Coffey of Centerview, and struck the vehicle head on.
mymoinfo.com
Arnold man arrested after crash in Franklin County
A Villa Ridge woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 100 and Route AT in Franklin County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Joseph Konacki of Arnold was driving a 2010 Chevy Impala east on 100, and failed to stop a steady red light and struck a 2013 Chevy Cruze driven by 44-year-old Kristine Lindsley of Villa Ridge. Lindsley was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington with moderate injuries. The accident took place at 5:40 Sunday afternoon. Konacki was later charged with Vehicle Hijacking and Driving While Intoxicated.
KYTV
The Missouri State Highway Patrol changes cause of a deadly crash near Camdenton, Mo.
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck is to blame for a crash that killed a woman from Urbana and her four-year-old daughter. Troopers say, Tiffany Dust, 32, and the pickup driver were going eastbound on U.S. 54 on September 7....
Teen shot in north St. Louis
An investigation is underway after someone shot a teen Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis.
KMOV
Police, BBB issue warning against St. Charles County fence company
WENTZVILLE (KMOV) - The Wentzville Police Department and the Better Business Bureau are warning customers about Tri County Fence & Deck after numerous people say the owners took their money and never completed the job. “It was beyond my imagination that a business could act that way,” Aaron Tighe, one...
Florida men charged with car break-in, credit card theft in St. Charles County
Two out-of-staters are facing charges in St. Charles County that they attempted to use stolen credit cards from a Wentzville car break-in.
KMOV
Crash closes road in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash has closed a portion of Chesterfield Airport Road in Chesterfield. Police tell News 4 the street is closed from Public Works Drive to Boone’s Crossing so officers can investigate a fatal accident. Other information was not immediately known.
St. Louis man accused of luring woman to construction site for abuse
Investigators say a St. Louis man lured a woman to a construction work site with the promise of a job and used that opportunity to force himself on her.
mymoinfo.com
Arnold teen injured in accident on HWY 30
An Arnold teenager was injured in a three-car accident on Highway 30 at La Kenny Lane on Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Ellis Newman, driving a 1997 Chevy Silverado pick-up was making a left turn from 30 onto La Kenny and failed to yield to a 2008 Mercedes CLS driven by 20-year-old Chad Mask of Arnold, the truck then spun after the impact and struck a 2022 Chevy Colorado driven by 58-year old John Wintergalen of St. Louis. The only person injured in the accident was 19-year-old Alexis Stanfill of Arnold who was a passenger in the Mercedes. She was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries. The accident took place around 9:15 Saturday morning. Newman was later charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Robbery suspects crash in Ferguson during police chase
An investigation Tuesday afternoon has led to a large police presence in Ferguson.
Man shot and killed in south St. Louis
A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in south St. Louis.
1 dead after motorcycle collides with car in Chesterfield Valley
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — One person is dead following a traffic collision involving a car and motorcycle Tuesday night in Chesterfield Valley. The fatal crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in front of the Chesterfield Commons shopping center, along Chesterfield Airport Road and RHL Drive. As of Tuesday night,...
Passing driver chased, shot overnight in Creve Coeur
An investigation is underway after a suspect chased and shot a passing driver overnight in Creve Coeur.
North St. Louis salvage yard on fire Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS – A salvage yard was on fire Wednesday morning in north St. Louis. The fire at the salvage yard located at 5 North Market Street started just after 4:30 a.m. The fire was put out by about 5:30 a.m. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene.
