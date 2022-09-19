ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 Coaching adjustments the Atlanta Falcons must make in week 3

The Atlanta Falcons are sitting at 0-2 on the season with two very different losses to start the season. The first game of the season can be tied directly to decisions that Dean Pees and Arthur Smith made in the 4th quarter. With a huge lead the coaching staff starting playing soft and running the ball as if the team was up thirty points and had the game out of reach.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
numberfire.com

Falcons' Tyler Allgeier handles 10 carries in NFL debut against Rams

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier recorded ten carries for 30 rushing yards in Week 2's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Allgeier, the Falcons 5th round pick in this year's draft, made his NFL debut in Week 2 after a healthy scratch in Week 1. An injury to Damien Williams (ribs) created an opportunity for Allgeier, and he tied Cordarrelle Patterson for carries with ten. With Damien Williams on injured reserve, Allgeier appears to have a role alongside Patterson moving forward. The Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Falcons Coach Praises Rookie RB Tyler Allgeier After NFL Debut

Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Tyler Allgeier went from zero to 10, real quick. After being a healthy inactive in Atlanta's Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Allgeier made his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Rams, replacing injured veteran running back Damien Williams. The fifth-round pick out...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy