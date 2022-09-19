Read full article on original website
Related
Packers have a problem at wide receiver in Week 3 vs. Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t the only team with concerns at wide receiver in Week 3. There is also some uncertainty about which Green Bay Packers pass catchers will be available. How many wide receivers will the Green Bay Packers have available when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
The Atlanta Falcons are running into the same barriers every week
Ever since Arthur Smith’s first game as the Atlanta Falcons head coach, it has seemed like his team has just not been prepared for NFL action. That is the most simple way to explain it, they just have not looked ready. It was a concern in the beginning but...
Former NFL QB Matt Hasselbeck Reveals the 1 Way to Stop Vikings WR Justin Jefferson’s ‘Uncoverable’ Routes
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is loving life in Kevin O'Connell's new offense, and defenses only have one way to stop him. The post Former NFL QB Matt Hasselbeck Reveals the 1 Way to Stop Vikings WR Justin Jefferson’s ‘Uncoverable’ Routes appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
3 Coaching adjustments the Atlanta Falcons must make in week 3
The Atlanta Falcons are sitting at 0-2 on the season with two very different losses to start the season. The first game of the season can be tied directly to decisions that Dean Pees and Arthur Smith made in the 4th quarter. With a huge lead the coaching staff starting playing soft and running the ball as if the team was up thirty points and had the game out of reach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roddy White among 12 former Falcons nominated for Pro Football HOF
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 129 modern-era nominees for its 2023 class, including 12 former Atlanta Falcons players. This group will be cut down to 25 in November and the final list of 15 will be announced in January. Wide receiver Roddy White, running back Warrick Dunn and defensive end Jonathan Abraham were among those to make the initial cut.
numberfire.com
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier handles 10 carries in NFL debut against Rams
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier recorded ten carries for 30 rushing yards in Week 2's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Allgeier, the Falcons 5th round pick in this year's draft, made his NFL debut in Week 2 after a healthy scratch in Week 1. An injury to Damien Williams (ribs) created an opportunity for Allgeier, and he tied Cordarrelle Patterson for carries with ten. With Damien Williams on injured reserve, Allgeier appears to have a role alongside Patterson moving forward. The Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.
Yardbarker
Falcons Coach Praises Rookie RB Tyler Allgeier After NFL Debut
Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Tyler Allgeier went from zero to 10, real quick. After being a healthy inactive in Atlanta's Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Allgeier made his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Rams, replacing injured veteran running back Damien Williams. The fifth-round pick out...
Comments / 0