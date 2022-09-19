ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NY

WHEC TV-10

Jury finds Rochester man guilty of 2020 murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Monroe County jury convicted a Rochester man of murder on Wednesday. Tywayne Ivery, 26, was found guilty in the murder of Chrishon Youmas that occurred back in 2020. The shooting happened on Clifford and North Clinton Avenues. Police say that Youmas, 24, was not the intended target.
ROCHESTER, NY
City
Farmington, NY
Farmington, NY
Crime & Safety
WHEC TV-10

Wayne County man charged with forcible touching of a child

WOLCOTT, N.Y. — A man from Wayne County, David Jones Jr., was charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child on Tuesday. He is accused of inappropriately touching a teen at a home on April 22nd in Wolcott. Jones was taken to the Wayne County jail for arraignment.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Convicted felon going to prison for role in cocaine trafficking ring

GENEVA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A twice-convicted felon from Geneva is going to prison for his role in a cocaine trafficking ring, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office. Rudolph “Rudy” Brumfield, 36, was convicted of felony gun and drug charges and sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison.
GENEVA, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Court documents allege Oswego man attacked at Harborview Square Apartments, seeks compensation for damages

OSWEGO — Court documents allege an elderly man was the subject of an attack at an apartment building in Oswego and he is now seeking restitution for personal injuries. A lawsuit filed by Oswego resident Ram Srinivasan, 71, against Syracuse-based nonprofit developer Housing Visions LLC, the owners of Harbor View Square apartments on West First Street, alleges the company failed to provide a safe environment after Srinivasan was allegedly attacked in an elevator while returning to his apartment back in March.
OSWEGO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Webster Police arrest man after nearly hitting school buses with dirt bike

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Webster Police arrested a man for reckless driving near a school on Wednesday. The incident happened near the exit of Thomas High School on Publisher’s Parkway. Police say that Xavier Deleon, 22, of Irondequoit, nearly hit multiple school buses with his dirt bike. Several...
WEBSTER, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHEC TV-10

Man has died after one of four shootings on Wednesday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Four shootings happened on Wednesday night in Rochester, all within an hour from each other. Six people total were shot. Police announced on Thursday morning that one of the victims, who was shot on Weaver Street, is dead. The Rochester Police Department and New York State...
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Police identify 19-year-old killed in Wayne County stabbing

Williamson, N.Y. — Police on Tuesday released the name of a teen killed after a stabbing in Wayne County Friday. Arthur Edick, 19, was stabbed in the abdomen during an argument in the town of Williamson, state troopers said in a news release. He was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police arrest man for early September shooting on Sherman Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police have arrested Richard Davis, 28, for a non-fatal shooting on Sherman Street that happened on September 12. Davis is facing assault and weapons charges. The Rochester Police Department said Davis had a handgun that carried 16 bullets when authorities arrested him during a traffic stop on North Union Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Driver charged with DWI after overnight crash in Gates

GATES, N.Y. — A driver is charged with a DWI after a one-car crash at the intersection of Chili Avenue and Buell Road in Gates. Our cameras captured the scene at around 12:30 a.m. Gates police said the driver involved in the crash got into another car after the crash. The other car came to the scene to see if the driver was ok.
GATES, NY
News 8 WROC

Brighton Ax Murder Trial nearing final stages

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brighton Ax Murder trial of 1982 could end up in the hands of twelve jurors by week’s end. One more witness is set to take the stand Thursday morning, and then it’s onto closing arguments and jury deliberations. Time of death continues to be a key factor in the discussion — […]
BRIGHTON, NY

