Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Related
Geneva man sentenced to 210 months in prison for cocaine trafficking
Brumfield was convicted in 2006 and 2012 of felony charges and was prohibited from possessing firearms.
WHEC TV-10
Jury finds Rochester man guilty of 2020 murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Monroe County jury convicted a Rochester man of murder on Wednesday. Tywayne Ivery, 26, was found guilty in the murder of Chrishon Youmas that occurred back in 2020. The shooting happened on Clifford and North Clinton Avenues. Police say that Youmas, 24, was not the intended target.
York man arrested, charged for terroristic threat against Governor’s Office
On September 9 at around 4 p.m., Sheriff's deputies responded to Federal Road in the Town of York for the report of a threat made towards the governor's office.
WHEC TV-10
Man arrested for stealing purse of 82-year-old at North Goodman Street church
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — You might recall Rochester police asking for your help to find the man in these photos. He has now been found and arrested. 34-year-old Jose Cruz Jr. is accused of stealing the purse of an 82-year-old woman at a church on North Goodman Street on Sept. 1.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester man found guilty of murder on North Clinton Ave.
Officials said that Youmas was not the intended target.
WHEC TV-10
Wayne County man charged with forcible touching of a child
WOLCOTT, N.Y. — A man from Wayne County, David Jones Jr., was charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child on Tuesday. He is accused of inappropriately touching a teen at a home on April 22nd in Wolcott. Jones was taken to the Wayne County jail for arraignment.
WHEC TV-10
Convicted felon going to prison for role in cocaine trafficking ring
GENEVA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A twice-convicted felon from Geneva is going to prison for his role in a cocaine trafficking ring, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office. Rudolph “Rudy” Brumfield, 36, was convicted of felony gun and drug charges and sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison.
Man arrested after robbing 82-year-old in Rochester
The 34-year-old was transported to Monroe County Jail and officials say he is expected to be arraigned late Wednesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
Mount Morris man facing felony charges after threatening others with gun
LEICESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Mount Morris resident on felony weapons charges. On Sept. 9, deputies responded to an address on Kingston Road in the town of Leicester for the report of a male with a gun and threatening others.
Man arrested after attempting to steal electronics from Walmart in Warsaw
A Rochester man is facing charges after attempting to steal over $3,500 worth of electronics from Walmart in Warsaw, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Court documents allege Oswego man attacked at Harborview Square Apartments, seeks compensation for damages
OSWEGO — Court documents allege an elderly man was the subject of an attack at an apartment building in Oswego and he is now seeking restitution for personal injuries. A lawsuit filed by Oswego resident Ram Srinivasan, 71, against Syracuse-based nonprofit developer Housing Visions LLC, the owners of Harbor View Square apartments on West First Street, alleges the company failed to provide a safe environment after Srinivasan was allegedly attacked in an elevator while returning to his apartment back in March.
WHEC TV-10
Webster Police arrest man after nearly hitting school buses with dirt bike
WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Webster Police arrested a man for reckless driving near a school on Wednesday. The incident happened near the exit of Thomas High School on Publisher’s Parkway. Police say that Xavier Deleon, 22, of Irondequoit, nearly hit multiple school buses with his dirt bike. Several...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Troopers searching for man who spent $3,500 at Walmart with credit cards stolen in Skaneateles
Skaneateles, N.Y. -- State Police are looking to identify the suspect connected to a recent larceny in Skaneateles. On Wednesday, troopers announced that they are seeking the publics’ help identifying a man that broke the driver-side window of a car and stole a woman’s purse, according to a news release from State Police.
WHEC TV-10
Man has died after one of four shootings on Wednesday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Four shootings happened on Wednesday night in Rochester, all within an hour from each other. Six people total were shot. Police announced on Thursday morning that one of the victims, who was shot on Weaver Street, is dead. The Rochester Police Department and New York State...
WHEC TV-10
Livingston County man charged with making terroristic threat against governor’s office
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Livingston County man is accused of making a threat against the governor’s office. Deputies say that on Sept. 9, Lynn Cummings, 41, had been in contact with the county clerk’s office, became upset during conversations, and threatened to blow up the governor’s office.
Police identify 19-year-old killed in Wayne County stabbing
Williamson, N.Y. — Police on Tuesday released the name of a teen killed after a stabbing in Wayne County Friday. Arthur Edick, 19, was stabbed in the abdomen during an argument in the town of Williamson, state troopers said in a news release. He was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
WHEC TV-10
Police arrest man for early September shooting on Sherman Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police have arrested Richard Davis, 28, for a non-fatal shooting on Sherman Street that happened on September 12. Davis is facing assault and weapons charges. The Rochester Police Department said Davis had a handgun that carried 16 bullets when authorities arrested him during a traffic stop on North Union Street.
WHEC TV-10
Driver charged with DWI after overnight crash in Gates
GATES, N.Y. — A driver is charged with a DWI after a one-car crash at the intersection of Chili Avenue and Buell Road in Gates. Our cameras captured the scene at around 12:30 a.m. Gates police said the driver involved in the crash got into another car after the crash. The other car came to the scene to see if the driver was ok.
Greece woman charged with murdering husband of 40 years, pleads not guilty
The victim was identified early Wednesday morning as 72-year-old Rawleigh Andrews.
Brighton Ax Murder Trial nearing final stages
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brighton Ax Murder trial of 1982 could end up in the hands of twelve jurors by week’s end. One more witness is set to take the stand Thursday morning, and then it’s onto closing arguments and jury deliberations. Time of death continues to be a key factor in the discussion — […]
Comments / 0