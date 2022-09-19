BOSTON – Several traffic changes that were put in place during the Orange Line shutdown will be made permanent.Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and chief of streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge said Tuesday the infrastructure changes improved traffic flow and public safety."Ultimately the last 30 days has shown us what is possible when we reconfigure streets to support transit," Franklin-Hodge said.The following street changes will remain in place:Chinatown MBTA SL4 bus stop: City officials said this new bus stop provides a "vital link" for Chinatown residents to the Silver Line.Copley Square area bus lanes: About 10,000 riders each weekday use the bus lanes...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO