Firefighters battle three-alarm fire at Roxbury home
Firefighters combated a three-alarm fire in Roxbury Monday afternoon. “I was a little freaked out because I was thinking why is there smoke coming out of the dining room and then I got to the dining room area and saw there wasn’t just smoke, there was fire,” said Roland Johnson, who lives next door to his mother on Forest Street.
nbcboston.com
Residents Escape Roxbury Blaze as Firefighters Find and Rescue Cat
Firefighters battled a blaze at a home in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Monday and one was taken to the hospital. The Boston Fire Department said they were called in around 5 p.m. to the building on Forest Street. Boston fire officials said one firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The three residents who live in the home made it out safely.
nbcboston.com
Person Stabbed in Charlestown
Police responded to a stabbing Wednesday night in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood. The attack happened on Polk Street, police said. The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. Authorities did not know the victim's conditions, but the wounds are serious, police said. No arrests had been made Wednesday night.
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
Raging blaze tears through duplex in Everett
EVERETT, Mass. — At least five people were displaced after a raging blaze tore through a home in Everett early Monday morning. Crews responding to a report of a fire on Woodlawn Street around 4 a.m. found flames shooting from the roof of a duplex. Video from the scene...
State police ID protestors facing charges in connection with effort to disrupt traffic in Boston
BOSTON — Commuters in and around Boston were told to pack a little extra patience Wednesday morning due to a planned climate protest on city streets that caused traffic delays and led to criminal charges against at least a handful of people. Extinction Rebellion Boston members on Tuesday announced...
Delays expected for Wednesday morning commute in Boston due to protest
BOSTON — Transportation officials are warning Boston travelers to pack their patience during the Wednesday morning commute. MassDOT says a protest group is expected to disrupt travel along several routes in Boston at approximately 7:00 a.m. It is unclear what the group is protesting or where exactly these disruptions...
Victim of Saco crash identified by police
SACO, Maine — Saco police identified the victim of Tuesday evening's crash in the area of 100 Main Street in Saco. Allan Zenowitz, 94, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, was found dead at the scene in a 2022 white Mercedes, according to a news release issued by the Saco Police Department on Wednesday. Zenowitz was a passenger in the vehicle.
nbcboston.com
Cleaning Crew Finds Military Explosive in Newly Sold Mass. Home
Several homes on a Massachusetts street had to be evacuated Monday when a military explosive was found by a cleaning crew, authorities said. The home where the ordnance was found, on Wood Drive in Essex, had been recently sold, according to the Essex Police Department. A crew was cleaning it when the unknown ordnance was found inside.
Neighborhood evacuated, bomb squad called in after explosive device found in Essex home
ESSEX, Mass. — Part of a neighborhood in Essex was evacuated Monday morning after a cleaning crew found an explosive device inside a recently sold home, officials said. Police and fire officials responding to a report of an “unknown piece of ordnance” inside a house in the area of the southern end of Wood Drive around 10:30 a.m. ordered an evacuation of about six homes “out of an abundance of caution,” according to Essex Police Chief Paul Francis.
Boston man arrested in Weymouth, charged with violent road rage stabbing in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — A twenty-year-old Hyde Park man is behind bars, charged with a violent road rage incident in Quincy last week. Zakar Bell-Warren is facing a charge of assault with intent to murder for allegedly repeatedly stabbing a man during a road rage incident that went on for two and a half miles on September 15th.
Redwood trees will be planted in neighborhoods across Boston. Here’s why
BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Wednesday unveiled a plan to plant redwood trees in neighborhoods across Boston in an effort to fight climate change. While speaking at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, Wu announced that the botanical research institution had gifted 10 dawn redwood trees to help the city bolster its tree canopy in a push to enhance livability and public health.
nbcboston.com
Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Multiple Car Crash on Everett Turnpike in NH
Four people went to the hospital following a crash that involved five vehicles on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack, New Hampshire, according to emergency officials. Merrimack Fire Rescue responded to the crash at around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the agency said. First responders arrived on scene to find a Hyundai Sonata in the median, impaled by a guardrail, with the driver trapped inside. Crews worked for 15 minutes to get the driver out, and transport the person to Elliot Hospital in Manchester.
nbcboston.com
Aggressive Turkeys Cause Trouble in Woburn Neighborhood
Meaghan Tolson lives under constant attack from some unruly neighbors in Woburn, Massachusetts — a flock of about five wild turkeys that roam freely on Nashua Street. "I am being described as the turkey whisperer," said Tolson. "You definitely hear them before you see them." About two years ago,...
Boston making some street changes permanent following Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON – Several traffic changes that were put in place during the Orange Line shutdown will be made permanent.Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and chief of streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge said Tuesday the infrastructure changes improved traffic flow and public safety."Ultimately the last 30 days has shown us what is possible when we reconfigure streets to support transit," Franklin-Hodge said.The following street changes will remain in place:Chinatown MBTA SL4 bus stop: City officials said this new bus stop provides a "vital link" for Chinatown residents to the Silver Line.Copley Square area bus lanes: About 10,000 riders each weekday use the bus lanes...
“What a dumpster fire”: Police arrest man after a confrontation outside a local business
KINGSTON, Mass. — A weekend confrontation with a man in a “bad mood” ended with that man in custody, and before a dumpster fire could spread to a nearby store, police say. Kingston Police say it all happened at RK Crossing on Saturday night when a Massachusetts...
2 ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in former Rhode Island mayor’s home
WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Authorities in Rhode Island have discovered the badly decomposed remains of two people inside a former mayor’s home, officials said. According to WJAR and WPRI, Woonsocket police responded Monday to the Marian Lane home of Susan Menard, the city’s former mayor. Inside, they found an “elderly” man and woman dead and “severely decomposed,” police said.
nbcboston.com
Ex-Brockton Police Chief Appears in Court to Face Charge of Negligent Driving
Brockton’s former top cop faced a judge in Worcester District Court on Wednesday, arraigned on a negligent driving charge stemming from a three-vehicle wreck he caused in his department vehicle. Emanuel Gomes entered a not guilty plea and was released on his own recognizance. According to the Massachusetts State...
WCVB
Train door problem causes Orange Line delays day after end of 30-day shutdown
BOSTON — Northbound trains on the Orange Line were delayed approximately 30 minutes Tuesday evening because of a train that was experiencing a door problem. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority first tweeted about the delays and train issue at Downtown Crossing Station shortly before 5:45 p.m. An MBTA spokesperson...
WCVB
Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bringorder to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. Any utility companies, contractors, and city agencies that create a temporary asphalt patch on a street or sidewalk are required to install the color-coded Utility Repair Tag Pavement Marker. The tags have letters, numbers and a color that relates to the owner of the tag.
