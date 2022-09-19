Senior association presents Brewster Inn luncheon, schedules three upcoming social events

CAZENOVIA — On Sept. 15, the Cazenovia Area Senior Association (CASA) held a luncheon on the porch of the Brewster Inn overlooking Cazenovia Lake.

CASA offers educational and recreational activities, including monthly luncheons, special events, and trips, to all seniors ages 55 and older residing within the Cazenovia Central School District which encompasses the Village and Town of Cazenovia, Nelson, and Fenner.

The organization requires no membership forms or dues. Any senior interested in participating can call the organization to have their name and contact information added to the mailing list.

Sixty-five CASA members attended the September luncheon at the Brewster.

According to CASA President Chuck Amos, the organization’s recent trips have also been well attended.

“We filled the bus for our June trip to the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton with lunch at the Harbor Hotel and wine tasting at Coyote Vineyards,” said Amos. “Our annual meeting/lunch was at the Hampton Inn and was preceded by a social hour with approximately 50 people attending. During August, we filled [a] Cazenovia school bus with 40 people for lunch at the Springside Inn in Auburn followed by going to see ‘State Fair’ at the local playhouse.”

Unfortunately, Amos added, the play was ultimately canceled due to COVID; the CASA guests have since been refunded $40 of the $60 event fee.

“Needless to say, COVID has been a great challenge during the recent past as we have attempted to provide activities on a COVID-compliant basis with safety always being our primary concern,” Amos said. “Our Clayton Trip was postponed twice due to COVID restrictions before we were able to move forward with the event in June.”

CASA will close out the year with three additional events.

On Oct. 21, seniors will travel to Cooperstown for a guided tour of the Fenimore Art Museum, the famous “Glimmerglass Buffet” lunch at The Otesaga Resort Hotel, and a shopping stopover at Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard. The cost of the trip is $50 for members and $60 for non-members over age 55.

On Nov. 17, CASA will hold a $15 traditional Thanksgiving luncheon at the Hampton Inn & Suites Cazenovia.

Wade Wells, site manager of Lorenzo State Historic Site, will present an overview of Christmas at Lorenzo.

“Our theme is ‘Thankful for our friends,’” said Amos. “We are encouraging members to bring a friend, even if they live outside of the Cazenovia area.”

The final CASA event of the year is a holiday-themed event on Dec. 15, which will begin with a guided tour of the decorated Lorenzo mansion followed by a $15 lunch at the Lincklaen House. This year’s Lorenzo theme is “A Snow Covered Jewel.”

CASA was formed in 2007 to address a recognized community need for an organization to provide services, such as recreational activities and social opportunities, to seniors. The group began operating a year later with assistance from the Greater Cazenovia Area Chamber of Commerce.

CASA receives funding from the Town and Village of Cazenovia, the Town of Nelson, and the Town of Fenner. The organization works in close partnership with Community Resources for Independent Seniors, another Cazenovia-area organization dedicated to helping seniors to age within the community.

For more information on CASA, visit the CASA Facebook page .

To make a reservation for an upcoming luncheon or trip, call 315-825-5710. The deadline to register for the Cooperstown trip is Oct. 3.