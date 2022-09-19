ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

Senior association presents Brewster Inn luncheon, schedules three upcoming social events

By Kate Hill
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EP4TC_0i1Qv08300

CAZENOVIA — On Sept. 15, the Cazenovia Area Senior Association (CASA) held a luncheon on the porch of the Brewster Inn overlooking Cazenovia Lake.

CASA offers educational and recreational activities, including monthly luncheons, special events, and trips, to all seniors ages 55 and older residing within the Cazenovia Central School District which encompasses the Village and Town of Cazenovia, Nelson, and Fenner.

The organization requires no membership forms or dues. Any senior interested in participating can call the organization to have their name and contact information added to the mailing list.

Sixty-five CASA members attended the September luncheon at the Brewster.

According to CASA President Chuck Amos, the organization’s recent trips have also been well attended.

“We filled the bus for our June trip to the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton with lunch at the Harbor Hotel and wine tasting at Coyote Vineyards,” said Amos. “Our annual meeting/lunch was at the Hampton Inn and was preceded by a social hour with approximately 50 people attending. During August, we filled [a] Cazenovia school bus with 40 people for lunch at the Springside Inn in Auburn followed by going to see ‘State Fair’ at the local playhouse.”

Unfortunately, Amos added, the play was ultimately canceled due to COVID; the CASA guests have since been refunded $40 of the $60 event fee.

“Needless to say, COVID has been a great challenge during the recent past as we have attempted to provide activities on a COVID-compliant basis with safety always being our primary concern,” Amos said. “Our Clayton Trip was postponed twice due to COVID restrictions before we were able to move forward with the event in June.”

CASA will close out the year with three additional events.

On Oct. 21, seniors will travel to Cooperstown for a guided tour of the Fenimore Art Museum, the famous “Glimmerglass Buffet” lunch at The Otesaga Resort Hotel, and a shopping stopover at Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard. The cost of the trip is $50 for members and $60 for non-members over age 55.

On Nov. 17, CASA will hold a $15 traditional Thanksgiving luncheon at the Hampton Inn & Suites Cazenovia.

Wade Wells, site manager of Lorenzo State Historic Site, will present an overview of Christmas at Lorenzo.

“Our theme is ‘Thankful for our friends,’” said Amos. “We are encouraging members to bring a friend, even if they live outside of the Cazenovia area.”

The final CASA event of the year is a holiday-themed event on Dec. 15, which will begin with a guided tour of the decorated Lorenzo mansion followed by a $15 lunch at the Lincklaen House. This year’s Lorenzo theme is “A Snow Covered Jewel.”

CASA was formed in 2007 to address a recognized community need for an organization to provide services, such as recreational activities and social opportunities, to seniors. The group began operating a year later with assistance from the Greater Cazenovia Area Chamber of Commerce.

CASA receives funding from the Town and Village of Cazenovia, the Town of Nelson, and the Town of Fenner. The organization works in close partnership with Community Resources for Independent Seniors, another Cazenovia-area organization dedicated to helping seniors to age within the community.

For more information on CASA, visit the CASA Facebook page .

To make a reservation for an upcoming luncheon or trip, call 315-825-5710. The deadline to register for the Cooperstown trip is Oct. 3.

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

The Lincklaen House, a historic Cazenovia dining/lodging landmark, is for sale

Cazenovia, N. Y. — The historic Lincklaen House, built in 1835 and home to an independent boutique hotel and three restaurants, is looking for a new owner. The property at 79 Albany St. (Route 20) in the village of Cazenovia is scheduled to be sold via an online auction that will start Oct. 31. The starting bid is $700,000. The sale is being handled by Todd Wenzel of WYZE Commercial Real Estate in conjunction with the realty company Ten-x.
CAZENOVIA, NY
WIBX 950

New State of the Art Restaurant Coming to Utica Waterfront

A historic building is being transformed into a new state-of-the-art restaurant, banquet facility, and regional event center on the waterfront in Central New York. Utica's historic waterfront at Harbor Point will go from a former industrial area to a year-round destination for residents and tourists thanks to a decade of planning. Mohawk Valley Garden (MVG) plans to rehabilitate the 1933 building and construct an 8,000-square-foot facility at the southeastern portion of the harbor.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cooperstown, NY
City
Cazenovia, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville Lions Club to host trunk and craft sale Oct. 8

BALDWINSVILLE — The Baldwinsville Lions Club invites local residents to set up a sale table at a trunk sale on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Community Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local crafters and direct sales vendors are also invited to set up a booth during this event. Spaces outside will be 10 feet by 15 feet. Cars, vans and pickup trucks are all welcome, but trailers are not allowed. There is a modest registration fee, but residents of the village of Baldwinsville setting up as a trunk sale will have the fee waived. Proof of address will be required.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seniors#Hampton Inn Suites#Art Museum#Antique#Casa#The Antique Boat Museum#Coyote Vineyards
tompkinsweekly.com

Jon Dates recounts family’s car dealership

If the legendary Dates Chevrolet Company were still standing at 308 Main St. in Groton today, it would be 105 years old this year. Many still remember it fondly — particularly Jon H. Dates, whose grandfather, John Dates, opened the automotive sales and repair establishment in 1917. John owned,...
GROTON, NY
Syracuse.com

First Look: Celebrated chef brings another cool concept to the kitchen hidden inside an Eastwood sports bar (video)

(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

A popular CNY diner closed in 1999. For 1 weekend, the family is coming back together

Manlius, N.Y. – Buzzy’s, a popular diner that served customers for nearly 30 years in the village, closed in 1999. During its long run, high school students and villagers would clamor to sit in the diner’s iconic wooden booths, where the “regulars” would scramble to sit. Others piled into the burnt orange plastic-like seats in the diner to enjoy an omelet or burger.
MANLIUS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
waer.org

Community expresses concern over attendance at Syracuse city schools

Student attendance was the first issue raised at the most recent Syracuse City School District community meeting. The public discussion on Tuesday evening is part of a conversation series hosted by Interim Superintendent Anthony Davis. Several attendees at Tuesday’s session said students who aren’t showing up to class can get...
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Delphi Falls gets trail and parking lot renovation

In the small Madison County community of Delphi Falls, its greatest asset is right in the name. Scott Ingmire is the Director of the Madison County Department of Planning and Workforce Development. He and his team have spent years working on plans for what the renovated Delphi Falls could look like. When Delphi Falls County Park first opened in 2018, the county put up a parking lot and some picnic tables to get it operational. But now they're really digging into some big renovations. Construction started back in July on Phase 1.
DELPHI FALLS, NY
Daily Orange

Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
LAFAYETTE, NY
WKTV

Former WKTV employee signs copies of new book

PROSPECT, NY - A former WKTV employee has a new job title to add to her resume. Rebecca Walts was at the Prospect Falls Winery Sunday to sign copies of her new book, "Fire and Nice". It’s a romantic comedy about a woman who needs a place to live after her house catches fire and she ends up renting an apartment from the firefighter who saved her from her burning house.
PROSPECT, NY
Eagle Newspapers

New York State Library Construction Project: Amphitheater and Memorial Park work begins at Marcellus Library

MARCELLUS — After many months of site planning and meeting with contractors, the Marcellus Free Library has started construction on the Amphitheater and Robert & Jane Amidon Memorial Park Site-plans are available to view in the library lobby. The Marcellus Free Library Board of Trustees is hosting a Memorial Brick Fund Raiser in support of this project. Please visit the library website, marcelluslibrary.org, or the library lobby to download or pick-up an orderform.
MARCELLUS, NY
WKTV

Missing Utica woman found safe in North Carolina

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A missing 37-year-old Utica woman was located safe in North Carolina on Wednesday. Utica police asked for help from the public after April Bartlett was reported missing on Tuesday. She had been last seen at her home on Sunday.
UTICA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy