Solvay, NY

Westhill girls volleyball routs Solvay in straight sets

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 3 days ago

CENTRAL NEW YORK – A group of area high school girls volleyball teams found themselves quite busy throughout last week.

And this included Westhill , who went head-to-head with Solvay last Wednesday night and wasted little time in the course of a 25-9, 25-2, 25-10 romp over the Bearcats.

Ava Baty earned 10 assists as she and Sofia Dimovski set the tone with four aces apiece. Hannah Schmitz and Alison Lancette each got three aces, Schmitz contributing 11 kills and Lancette six kills to match Eva Tarolli. Sydney Medeiros equaled Schmitz’s seven digs as Dimovski added eight digs.

Solvay had gone up and down through a 1-2 opening stretch, but got back to the .500 mark last Monday night, the Bearcats sweeping the Mexico Tigers 25-20, 26-24, 25-22.

Every close point seemed to go in Solvay’s favor as Ashley Filicia picked up 11 assists. Hannah Haase got 15 digs and Neveah Baker had 10 digs as Haase earned four kills. Taylor Kadlubowski had eight assists as she and Susie Overend both earned two aces and three kills.

West Genesee , after a semifinal appearance in the Sept. 10 Fayetetville-Manlius Tournament, could not get a set in last Tuesday’s 25-18, 25-11, 26-24 defeat to Cicero-North Syracuse.

Olivia Snyder, with her 14 assists, often passed it to Cami Zajac, who had nine kills, and Ella Beckering, who got eight kills. Allison Navarra (18 digs), Maddy Howell (12 kills) and Elle Blumer (11 assists) led C-NS.

But the Wildcats turned things around against Liverpool two nights later, taking a close opening set 26-24 so it could absorb a 25-18 loss in the second and take the next two sets 25-19 and 25-18.

Beckering led with nine kills, four aces and five assists. Claire Devore added six kills and nine aces as Snyder amassed 21 assists, three aces, three kills and six digs. Sidney Hamilton had seven digs as Maggie Dalgety picked up three kills and four aces.

Bishop Ludden could not pick off a set from Living Word Academy in last Tuesday’s match, falling to the Lions 25-22, 25-19, 25-16.

Bridget Dunham did all she could for the Gaelic Knights, amassing 13 kills and 19 digs. Isabella Rivera had 11 digs as Sarah Fink got 10 assists, seven digs, two aces and two kills. Regina Fernandez (21 assists, 10 digs) and Grace Plewak (14 kills) led Living Word.

Playing again on Friday night against Altmar-Parish-Wililamstown, Ludden was able to earn a 25-13, 25-14, 25-17 sweep of the Rebels.

Jordan-Elbridge got its first win of the season last Friday, against Institute of Technology Central, earning a 25-16, 25-12, 27-25 sweep in the clash of two Eagles sides.
Sarah Lane had seven aces, with Sydney Parsons getting six aces. Taylor Eaton picked up four kills to go with her team-best six assists.

