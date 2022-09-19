ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Genesee girls soccer gets 1-1 draw with Fayetteville-Manlius

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
 3 days ago
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Strong early results had left the West Genesee girls soccer team with the belief that it could tackle any of its formidable SCAC Metro division rivals.

And that included reigning sectional champion Fayetteville-Manlius, who last Wednesday night hosted the Wildcats in a match that would go unresolved, the two sides playing to a 1-1 draw.

Both goals came in the first half, WG seeing Ellie McMahon score off a feed from Claire McManus as Lexi Caron found the net for F-M, assisted by Una Vlasak.

Opportunities were rare throughout the second half and 20 minutes of overtime, with Jenna Orr making just four saves and Hornets counterpart Mackenzie Murphy getting five saves.

Elsewhere, Bishop Ludden , who had raced out to a 2-0 start, made it three wins in a row last Tuesday night when it went to Fabius-Pompey and knocked got a 3-0 shutout of the Falcons.

Showing far more balance than it had in earlier games, the Gaelic Knights had four goals from four different players – Claire Ruddy, Sophia Chemotti, Faith Griffin and Grace Olivia.

Targeted by F-P’s defense, Ashley Pawelczyk gladly distributed the ball and earned two assists as Annie Gaughan and Elizabeth Gaughan also got assists.

The fun continued Thursday, against Faith Heritage, with Ludden beating the Saints 8-1 as, once again, the Gaelic Knights’ production was nicely distributed.

Lexi Sheen stepped up, scoring twice and getting a pair of assists. Pawelczyk and Chemotti also had two-goal outings as Elizabeth Gaughan and Brynn Marvin picked up the other goals. Annie Gaughan added an assist.

Jordan-Elbridge was 1-3 going into last Tuesday’s game against Faith Heritage, but was quite proficient on this night, defeating the Saints 5-2.

Erin Lavancha, with a goal and two assists, led a well-balanced Eagles attack with five different goal-scorers. Abby Ahern had one goal and one assist as Haley Root, Olivia Bennett and Erin Gannon also found the net.

A 0-0 draw with Altmar-Parish-Williamstown followed on Thursday afternoon , the two sides unable to break through in 80 minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime. J-E took twice as many shots, but Rebels goalie Christa Koagel had 14 saves to Lavncha’s seven.

East Syracuse Minoa girls soccer maintains shutout streak

CENTRAL NEW YORK – There’a a good argument for the East Syracuse Minoa girls soccer team to claim two league championships at once. Already the big name atop the SCAC Empire division standings, the Spartans have now beaten three SCAC Metro foes, including Baldwinsville, whom it topped 1-0 last Monday night at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium.
CBA boys soccer plays Skaneateles to 1-1 draw

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Now the area’s trio of high school private-school boys soccer teams set off on vastly different paths, all trying to head in the same winning direction. Christian Brothers Academy challenged reigning state Class B champion Skaneateles last Tuesday night at Alibrandi Stadium, and the two sides played to a 1-1 draw.
Baldwinsville girls tennis maintains unbeaten mark

ONONDAGA COUNTY – While nothing could compare to the landmark win over Fayetteville-Manlius on Sept. 2, the Baldwinsville girls tennis team knew quite well that every league match counted equally in the standings. So the Bees didn’t take it lightly when, after some early-week rains, it returned last Wednesday...
Fayetteville-Manlius boys volleyball gets sweep of Liverpool

ONONDAGA COUNTY – It was just one match, but it was quite a big one as far as the Fayetteville-Manlius boys volleyball team was concerned. The Hornets’ three-set sweep of reigning sectional Division I champion Liverpool last Tuesday night in front of an excited home crowd suggested that it had potential to challenge for its own championship later this fall.
Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

