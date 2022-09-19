West Genesee girls soccer gets 1-1 draw with Fayetteville-Manlius

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Strong early results had left the West Genesee girls soccer team with the belief that it could tackle any of its formidable SCAC Metro division rivals.

And that included reigning sectional champion Fayetteville-Manlius, who last Wednesday night hosted the Wildcats in a match that would go unresolved, the two sides playing to a 1-1 draw.

Both goals came in the first half, WG seeing Ellie McMahon score off a feed from Claire McManus as Lexi Caron found the net for F-M, assisted by Una Vlasak.

Opportunities were rare throughout the second half and 20 minutes of overtime, with Jenna Orr making just four saves and Hornets counterpart Mackenzie Murphy getting five saves.

Elsewhere, Bishop Ludden , who had raced out to a 2-0 start, made it three wins in a row last Tuesday night when it went to Fabius-Pompey and knocked got a 3-0 shutout of the Falcons.

Showing far more balance than it had in earlier games, the Gaelic Knights had four goals from four different players – Claire Ruddy, Sophia Chemotti, Faith Griffin and Grace Olivia.

Targeted by F-P’s defense, Ashley Pawelczyk gladly distributed the ball and earned two assists as Annie Gaughan and Elizabeth Gaughan also got assists.

The fun continued Thursday, against Faith Heritage, with Ludden beating the Saints 8-1 as, once again, the Gaelic Knights’ production was nicely distributed.

Lexi Sheen stepped up, scoring twice and getting a pair of assists. Pawelczyk and Chemotti also had two-goal outings as Elizabeth Gaughan and Brynn Marvin picked up the other goals. Annie Gaughan added an assist.

Jordan-Elbridge was 1-3 going into last Tuesday’s game against Faith Heritage, but was quite proficient on this night, defeating the Saints 5-2.

Erin Lavancha, with a goal and two assists, led a well-balanced Eagles attack with five different goal-scorers. Abby Ahern had one goal and one assist as Haley Root, Olivia Bennett and Erin Gannon also found the net.

A 0-0 draw with Altmar-Parish-Williamstown followed on Thursday afternoon , the two sides unable to break through in 80 minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime. J-E took twice as many shots, but Rebels goalie Christa Koagel had 14 saves to Lavncha’s seven.