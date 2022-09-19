Read full article on original website
Destin Log
Destin High Sharks make waves in the pool, capture first victory
The Destin High Sharks made history this past weekend at the Bernie LeFebvre Aquatics Center. The Sharks, in their second season, won their first dual meet over the Rocky Bayou Christian Knights. The Destin boys beat Rocky Bayou 72-51, while the Lady Sharks edged out Rocky 80-72. However, both Destin...
Destin Log
Destin High Sharks come from behind to beat Laurel Hill Hoboes in volleyball
After losing the first game, the Destin High Sharks won the next three games to send the Laurel Hill Hoboes packing 3-1 in girls' varsity volleyball Monday night in Destin. Destin lost 25-12, then turned the tables on the Hoboes in the second game for a 25-8 win. The Sharks went on to win 25-17 in the third game and 25-17 in the fourth.
Destin Log
Destin High baseball team may have a place to call home come spring at Morgan Sports Center
It looks as though the Destin High Sharks baseball team will have a place to call home this season. After playing every game on the road last year, the Sharks may be able to use the Barracuda Field at Morgan Sports Center for the upcoming season. After nearly a dozen...
Destin Log
Knights of Columbus host annual Charity Golf Tournament
The Emerald Coast Council #11893 of the Knights of Columbus will hold its annual Charity Golf Tournament on Oct. 16, at the Emerald Bay Golf Club in Destin. The format is a 4-man scramble, sign in from 11-11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. The cost to play is $150/person, $500/foursome, and $600/foursome after Oct. 1.
Destin Log
Destin diver Alex Fogg caught 1,090 pounds, placing 2nd in Lionfish Challenge — by 2 pounds
He reached his goal of 1,000 pounds of lionfish, but missed out on first place by just 2 pounds. Alex Fogg, coastal resource manager for Okaloosa County, pulled in 1,090 pounds of lionfish to take second place in the commercial division of the seventh annual Lionfish Challenge, a statewide tournament.
Destin Log
Klutch whips Fenders Collision in Destin Adult Coed Softball League
Brandon Patzig drove in 12 runs on seven hits to lead Klutch in a 37-17 victory over Fenders Collision in the city of Destin’s Adult Coed Softball League at Morgan Sports Center. Patzig clobbered a grand slam, a triple, double and four singles to lead the attack. Klutch trailed...
South Walton All-American plans to return this week
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton football team will soon see a boost in production, as senior All-American and University of Georgia commit Pearce Spurlin III plans to return to the field this Friday. Spurlin has been sidelined since the start of fall camp with an injury and if he suits up […]
Destin Log
DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Sept. 21
Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. The Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC) presents their 6th Annual Wiggin’ Out For A Cause event presented by Great American RV Superstores on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Shoreline Church Event Area, 140 Palmetto Street, in Destin.
Destin Log
Foundation lets foster kids feel 'happiness of catching a fish' at Destin Fishing Rodeo
In October, more than 100 foster children will get the chance to fish in the 74th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo as part of the Larry Hatchett Fishing Foundation. For the past three decades, the foundation has taken youth out for a day of fishing during the Rodeo, Destin's oldest tradition.
WJHG-TV
Potential trouble in the tropics?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Here’s a look what the latest on the tropics and what could happen regarding a potential storm in the gulf next week. Check out what Chris had to say about the potential storm in his Tuesday night tropics update...
getthecoast.com
‘Aqua Alert’ launches in Okaloosa to aid in the search for missing or endangered boaters and kayakers
On Wednesday morning, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Destin held a joint press conference to debut the new Aqua Alert notification system. Aqua Alert is missing boater public alert notification system that was developed to aid in the search for missing/endangered boaters and kayakers. It...
niceville.com
Niceville named 4th safest college town in America
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The City of Niceville has been ranked the 4th safest “college town” in the nation for 2022 by Safewise.com. Niceville is home to Northwest Florida State College. According to the website, the 2022 rankings are based on crime rates “as calculated from FBI crime...
getthecoast.com
Gulf Air Group slated to undertake $16 million expansion at Crestview’s Bob Sikes Airport, adding more jobs
On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners approved a ground lease agreement and an Ad Valorem Tax Exemption for Gulf Air Group, Inc. for an expansion into Okaloosa County. According to One Okaloosa EDC, the anticipated $16,000,000 investment will be applied toward the construction and equipping...
WJHG-TV
The Destin Fort Walton Beach Airport expands
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport in Okaloosa County has made a move in the flight direction. “The story is we cut the ribbon on a brand new concourse for Allegiant Air,” Tracy Stage, Airports Director of Okaloosa county, said. “That will be operating with five air buses out front.”
thepulsepensacola.com
Capstone Building Corp. Begins Construction on $61.31 Million Luxury Apartment and Townhome Development in Pensacola, Florida
Capstone Building Corp., a premier general contractor based in Birmingham, Alabama, recently announced a new $61.31 million luxury apartment and townhome project in Pensacola, Florida, with developer The Dawson Company. Evolve Townhomes and Lofts will encompass 318 units containing 362,700 square feet. This project will feature 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom and...
Aqua Alert ‘could mean the difference between life and death,’ Destin Mayor says
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A new text notification through the Okaloosa County Sheriff app alerts registered phones of missing and distress water calls in Northwest Florida. The first-of-its-kind alert system is a product of a 2021 tragedy in Destin. David Schink, 61, was lost when his kayak paddle broke at sea, and he was never […]
Medical helicopter lands at Destin Elementary, flies child to Pensacola for treatment
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — An injured child was airlifted to Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola for emergency treatment Sunday night. The medical helicopter from Niceville landed at Destin Elementary school just before midnight. Destin Fire Rescue called the Okaloosa MedFlight team in along with EMS on scene. Crews chose the elementary school football field off Kelly […]
WCSO trying to identify teen vandalizing South Walton
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A teenager has been making his mark all over South Walton County, but not in a good way. He has been vandalizing the Rosemary Beach community, and deputies believe he’s responsible for thousands of dollars in damages. “The past couple of weeks we’ve experienced a significant amount of graffiti that’s […]
Destin Log
Upcycling plastic into plarn at the Destin Library in September
What in plarnation is going on? It’s Sustainable September at the Destin Library. On Sept. 23 at 6 p.m., we are teaching you how to turn plastic grocery bags into plastic yarn, or “plarn.”. Making plarn is easy and is a great way to upcycle plastic bags into...
Destin Log
Magda Cooper is Destin Chamber's Business Person of the Month
Magda Cooper, co-founder of BOTE, was selected as the Destin Chamber’s Business Person of the Month, during its Sept. 9 Business Before Hours gathering. This award is presented directly from the Chamber’s Board of Directors to a Destin area businessperson showing vision for his or her business and leadership in our community.
