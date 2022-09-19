ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Destin Log

Destin High Sharks make waves in the pool, capture first victory

The Destin High Sharks made history this past weekend at the Bernie LeFebvre Aquatics Center. The Sharks, in their second season, won their first dual meet over the Rocky Bayou Christian Knights. The Destin boys beat Rocky Bayou 72-51, while the Lady Sharks edged out Rocky 80-72. However, both Destin...
DESTIN, FL
Destin Log

Destin High Sharks come from behind to beat Laurel Hill Hoboes in volleyball

After losing the first game, the Destin High Sharks won the next three games to send the Laurel Hill Hoboes packing 3-1 in girls' varsity volleyball Monday night in Destin. Destin lost 25-12, then turned the tables on the Hoboes in the second game for a 25-8 win. The Sharks went on to win 25-17 in the third game and 25-17 in the fourth.
DESTIN, FL
Destin Log

Knights of Columbus host annual Charity Golf Tournament

The Emerald Coast Council #11893 of the Knights of Columbus will hold its annual Charity Golf Tournament on Oct. 16, at the Emerald Bay Golf Club in Destin. The format is a 4-man scramble, sign in from 11-11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. The cost to play is $150/person, $500/foursome, and $600/foursome after Oct. 1.
DESTIN, FL
Local
Florida Sports
City
Freeport, FL
Destin, FL
Sports
City
Destin, FL
City
Golf, FL
City
Country Club, FL
Freeport, FL
Sports
Destin Log

Klutch whips Fenders Collision in Destin Adult Coed Softball League

Brandon Patzig drove in 12 runs on seven hits to lead Klutch in a 37-17 victory over Fenders Collision in the city of Destin’s Adult Coed Softball League at Morgan Sports Center. Patzig clobbered a grand slam, a triple, double and four singles to lead the attack. Klutch trailed...
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

South Walton All-American plans to return this week

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton football team will soon see a boost in production, as senior All-American and University of Georgia commit Pearce Spurlin III plans to return to the field this Friday. Spurlin has been sidelined since the start of fall camp with an injury and if he suits up […]
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
Destin Log

DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Sept. 21

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. The Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC) presents their 6th Annual Wiggin’ Out For A Cause event presented by Great American RV Superstores on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Shoreline Church Event Area, 140 Palmetto Street, in Destin.
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Potential trouble in the tropics?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Here’s a look what the latest on the tropics and what could happen regarding a potential storm in the gulf next week. Check out what Chris had to say about the potential storm in his Tuesday night tropics update...
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Niceville named 4th safest college town in America

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The City of Niceville has been ranked the 4th safest “college town” in the nation for 2022 by Safewise.com. Niceville is home to Northwest Florida State College. According to the website, the 2022 rankings are based on crime rates “as calculated from FBI crime...
NICEVILLE, FL
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHG-TV

The Destin Fort Walton Beach Airport expands

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport in Okaloosa County has made a move in the flight direction. “The story is we cut the ribbon on a brand new concourse for Allegiant Air,” Tracy Stage, Airports Director of Okaloosa county, said. “That will be operating with five air buses out front.”
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Capstone Building Corp. Begins Construction on $61.31 Million Luxury Apartment and Townhome Development in Pensacola, Florida

Capstone Building Corp., a premier general contractor based in Birmingham, Alabama, recently announced a new $61.31 million luxury apartment and townhome project in Pensacola, Florida, with developer The Dawson Company. Evolve Townhomes and Lofts will encompass 318 units containing 362,700 square feet. This project will feature 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom and...
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

WCSO trying to identify teen vandalizing South Walton

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A teenager has been making his mark all over South Walton County, but not in a good way. He has been vandalizing the Rosemary Beach community, and deputies believe he’s responsible for thousands of dollars in damages. “The past couple of weeks we’ve experienced a significant amount of graffiti that’s […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Destin Log

Upcycling plastic into plarn at the Destin Library in September

What in plarnation is going on? It’s Sustainable September at the Destin Library. On Sept. 23 at 6 p.m., we are teaching you how to turn plastic grocery bags into plastic yarn, or “plarn.”. Making plarn is easy and is a great way to upcycle plastic bags into...
DESTIN, FL
Destin Log

Magda Cooper is Destin Chamber's Business Person of the Month

Magda Cooper, co-founder of BOTE, was selected as the Destin Chamber’s Business Person of the Month, during its Sept. 9 Business Before Hours gathering. This award is presented directly from the Chamber’s Board of Directors to a Destin area businessperson showing vision for his or her business and leadership in our community.
DESTIN, FL

