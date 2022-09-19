After losing the first game, the Destin High Sharks won the next three games to send the Laurel Hill Hoboes packing 3-1 in girls' varsity volleyball Monday night in Destin. Destin lost 25-12, then turned the tables on the Hoboes in the second game for a 25-8 win. The Sharks went on to win 25-17 in the third game and 25-17 in the fourth.

