The minute the Republican legislature has full power and the governor no longer has any power there will be a total ban o. abortion. Kansas will no longer be a democratic state. Autocracy owned by the Republican Party will begin. At that point we will become an all powerful single party state. We can then elect Democrat or Independent governors but they will have NO power.
Kansasns are not so stupid as to give a radical legislatures a green light to absolute power. The abortion vote shows collectively Kansasns are not your subjects.
The governor is elected by the people. with that job comes some responsibility. I am not going to give one party total control. If they want a rubber stamp than elect one. People of Kansas need to say no to this. it a constitutional amendment. if it passes only law makers can bring it back to the people. Vote No
