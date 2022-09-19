ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

3 displaced in kitchen fire on 61st St.

By Dajhea Jones
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Three people were displaced following a kitchen fire in Savannah over the weekend.

On Sunday evening around 6 p.m., the Savannah Fire Department responded to a cooking fire at an apartment in the 100 block of East 61st Street.

The fire was contained to the stove area and the flames activated the sprinkler system, which extinguished the fire.

No one was injured in the fire, however, the apartment sustained heavy smoke damage.

