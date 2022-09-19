ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Gunner Stockton giving Georgia defense fits in scout team role

Remember back in 2017 when Georgia defenders raved about the scout team quarterback picking apart the defense in its preparation for the Rose Bowl? Yeah, that was now starter Stetson Bennett who has been among the more impressive players in the country to start the 2022 College Football season. And based on recent comments, it would appear that Georgia’s 2022 defense, one that leads the country in points allowed through three games, is getting the a similar treatment from freshman quarterback Gunner Stockton.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
FOX Sports

Oklahoma ascends, USC slips in Joel Klatt's top 10

When it came to Oklahoma's performance, FOX Sports' Joel Klatt put it simply. "That was as impressive a victory as I can remember," Klatt said of the Sooners' 49-14 rout at Nebraska. The time might soon come for the Sooners to creep into college football's top four, and to Klatt,...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Football#Usc#Cfp#American Football#Ohio State#College Football Playoff#Buckeyes#Notre Dame#Clemson#Tigers#Boston College
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin admits he took mercy on Georgia Tech coach

Lane Kiffin admitted on Monday that he took some mercy on Georgia Tech over the weekend. Kiffin spoke with the media two days after his Ole Miss Rebels beat the Yellow Jackets 42-0 to improve to 3-0. Kiffin has been using USC transfer Jaxson Dart at quarterback, but has also rotated in Luke Altmyer to get some action.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Top College Football Wide Receiver Is Considering Transfer

USC wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. might resume his college football career elsewhere. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Bryant will strongly consider transferring. If so, he'll be highly sought after. It was announced on Tuesday that Bryant is expected to redshirt this season. The junior wideout has just...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Georgia football commit Peyton Woodring nails 54-yard field goal

Back in June, Georgia picked a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring. Woodring showed why he is ranked the No. 1 kicker in the country on 247Sports last week as he nailed a 54-yard field goal. Check it out in the video below. Through three games, Woodring says he is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, 12-of-14 on kickoffs going for touchbacks, and 5-of-5 on PAT.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
College
Tulane University
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 4: How to bet Arkansas-Texas A&M, pick

A pair of ranked teams square off Saturday when the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) play at the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) in College Station, Texas. The Razorbacks hold a 42-33-3 edge over the Aggies in the all-time series, but Texas A&M has won nine of the past 10 games between the SEC West Division schools.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Chiefs-Colts

The AFC West matches up against the AFC South in Week 3 of the 2002 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs head to the Hoosier State to battle the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Chiefs head into this game on a long layoff...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Bengals’ struggles on offense start with protecting Joe Burrow

Through two weeks of the NFL season, the Bengals seem to be pretending that their pass-protection isn't an issue. It was an issue for much of last season, and it clearly has not been fixed. It looks as though they believed the late-season success that led them to a Super...
FOX Sports

Is Baker Mayfield to blame for Panthers 0-2 start? | UNDISPUTED

The Carolina Panthers are 0-2 to start the season after losing to both the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 and New York Giants in Week 2. In The Athletic's new NFL power rankings, the Carolina Panthers came in last place at No. 32. Skip Bayless explains why Baker is not to blame for the Panthers' 0-2 start.
CHARLOTTE, NC
footballscoop.com

Georgia high school's resources look like an FBS program

During a 14-year run Josh Niblett led Hoover HS (AL) to six state titles, a 171-26 record and cemented a spot as one of the top high school football programs in the country. But high school football in Georgia is different, so when Gainesville HS (the third-winningest program in the state of Georgia) went out to look for the ultimate splash hire, they called Niblett, who decided to leave for the Red Elephants job in December of 2021.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy