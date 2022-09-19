Read full article on original website
247Sports
Oklahoma football: Former Sooners star Brian Bosworth raves about Brent Venables
Over the weekend, the Oklahoma Sooners renewed their rivalry with the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln, playing there for the first time since 2009. The game resulted in a blowout win for Oklahoma, who won by a score of 49-14. The Sooners are now up to No. 6 in this week’s...
Gunner Stockton giving Georgia defense fits in scout team role
Remember back in 2017 when Georgia defenders raved about the scout team quarterback picking apart the defense in its preparation for the Rose Bowl? Yeah, that was now starter Stetson Bennett who has been among the more impressive players in the country to start the 2022 College Football season. And based on recent comments, it would appear that Georgia’s 2022 defense, one that leads the country in points allowed through three games, is getting the a similar treatment from freshman quarterback Gunner Stockton.
Geoff Collins could be fired as soon as Saturday night, ACC Network analyst predicts
Former Georgia Tech RB Roddy Jones expresses the displeasure in the state of the program and how it seems inevitable that Geoff Collins will be removed at some point this season.
USC gets ‘big-time football player’ and even ‘better person and better teammate’ in Lakeridge (Oregon) standout Joey Olsen
By René Ferrán | Photos by Naji Saker Joey Olsen woke up last Wednesday morning and just felt it was time. Time to announce a decision that the Lakeridge junior wide receiver had weighed for several months, discussing with family, friends and Pacers coach Spencer Phillips. Time to let ...
Henry explains why Swinney's defensive message ‘really pissed me off’
In the days following what Dabo Swinney viewed as a lethargic showing from his defense in the second game of the season, Clemson’s head coach didn’t hold back in letting his players know it. Swinney may (...)
Ohio State's playoff chances drop according to ESPN Playoff Predictor after Week 3
It sure looks like Ohio State is a team that’s starting to hit its stride right as the Big Ten season gets ready to get going full force. After a perceived slow start offensively, quarterback C.J. Stroud and the offense are now cooking with scarlet and gray gas after a few weeks under their belt.
FOX Sports
Oklahoma ascends, USC slips in Joel Klatt's top 10
When it came to Oklahoma's performance, FOX Sports' Joel Klatt put it simply. "That was as impressive a victory as I can remember," Klatt said of the Sooners' 49-14 rout at Nebraska. The time might soon come for the Sooners to creep into college football's top four, and to Klatt,...
College football strength of schedule rankings for 2022 season
Playing a quality schedule is more important now than ever before as the College Football Playoff places a heavy premium on playing good opponents. It's not exactly a science to determine which college football teams have the hardest or easiest schedule for the simple reason that we don't know how ...
Lane Kiffin admits he took mercy on Georgia Tech coach
Lane Kiffin admitted on Monday that he took some mercy on Georgia Tech over the weekend. Kiffin spoke with the media two days after his Ole Miss Rebels beat the Yellow Jackets 42-0 to improve to 3-0. Kiffin has been using USC transfer Jaxson Dart at quarterback, but has also rotated in Luke Altmyer to get some action.
Top College Football Wide Receiver Is Considering Transfer
USC wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. might resume his college football career elsewhere. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Bryant will strongly consider transferring. If so, he'll be highly sought after. It was announced on Tuesday that Bryant is expected to redshirt this season. The junior wideout has just...
Georgia football commit Peyton Woodring nails 54-yard field goal
Back in June, Georgia picked a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring. Woodring showed why he is ranked the No. 1 kicker in the country on 247Sports last week as he nailed a 54-yard field goal. Check it out in the video below. Through three games, Woodring says he is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, 12-of-14 on kickoffs going for touchbacks, and 5-of-5 on PAT.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 4: How to bet Arkansas-Texas A&M, pick
A pair of ranked teams square off Saturday when the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) play at the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) in College Station, Texas. The Razorbacks hold a 42-33-3 edge over the Aggies in the all-time series, but Texas A&M has won nine of the past 10 games between the SEC West Division schools.
CBS Sports shakes up bowl projections, College Football Playoff predictions after Week 3
Week 3 has come and gone, and the page has now turned to Week 4 in college football. The first few weeks of the season have already featured plenty of upsets and surprises throughout the nation, leading to major changes in the latest bowl projections from CBS Sports. During Week...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Chiefs-Colts
The AFC West matches up against the AFC South in Week 3 of the 2002 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs head to the Hoosier State to battle the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Chiefs head into this game on a long layoff...
FOX Sports
Bengals’ struggles on offense start with protecting Joe Burrow
Through two weeks of the NFL season, the Bengals seem to be pretending that their pass-protection isn't an issue. It was an issue for much of last season, and it clearly has not been fixed. It looks as though they believed the late-season success that led them to a Super...
FOX Sports
Is Baker Mayfield to blame for Panthers 0-2 start? | UNDISPUTED
The Carolina Panthers are 0-2 to start the season after losing to both the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 and New York Giants in Week 2. In The Athletic's new NFL power rankings, the Carolina Panthers came in last place at No. 32. Skip Bayless explains why Baker is not to blame for the Panthers' 0-2 start.
footballscoop.com
Georgia high school's resources look like an FBS program
During a 14-year run Josh Niblett led Hoover HS (AL) to six state titles, a 171-26 record and cemented a spot as one of the top high school football programs in the country. But high school football in Georgia is different, so when Gainesville HS (the third-winningest program in the state of Georgia) went out to look for the ultimate splash hire, they called Niblett, who decided to leave for the Red Elephants job in December of 2021.
Cleveland Cavaliers Sign Former Oklahoma City Thunder Player
The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed Mamadi Diakite to a training camp deal. Diakite went undrafted in 2020 and has played for both the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Alabama Lands Highly Touted 2023 Wide Receiver Out of Texas
The Alabama Crimson Tide lands its second prospect in the 2023 class this week out of the Lonestar State. 4-star wide receiver Jalen Hale out of Longview, TX., announced he would be committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-1, 185 pound prospect becomes Alabama's third wide receiver in the...
