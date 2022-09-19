ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

Related
onedetroitpbs.org

9/20/22: American Black Journal – Detroit Black Film Festival, Black Reading Month, Aaron Ibn Pori Pitts Tribute

Created to showcase the voice and stories of Black filmmakers, the 3rd annual Detroit Black Film Festival returns Sept. 21-25 this year with 86 different films by Black independent filmmakers from across the globe. Two days of screenings will be hosted at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History and the Marlene Boll Theatre, inside the downtown Detroit YMCA.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
ClickOnDetroit.com

Memorial barbecue planned for slain Detroit Officer Loren Courts

DETROIT – A memorial barbecue is planned for slain Detroit Officer Loren Courts, who lost his life in the line of duty back in July. The barbecue will be held at the Berkley American Legion on Saturday (Oct. 8) at 4 p.m. Gates, beer tent, and lounge will be open at noon.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million

Only a handful of single-family houses in Detroit can claim to have direct, private water frontage along the Detroit River. A home on the city's east side next door to the Manoogian Mansion is one of them and it’s on the market for $2.2 million. This waterfront home built in 1921 on a 0.69-acre lot boasts direct views of The Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle and of downtown Detroit from its backyard. ...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andra Day
Person
Patti Labelle
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Andy Grammer
Person
Minoru Yamasaki
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit

The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
ROYAL OAK, MI
visitdetroit.com

The Best LGBTQ Owned Shops in Detroit

Detroit is home to many beautiful shops that attract locals and visitors alike. Here are some of the many LGBTQ-owned shops in the city and the metro area to check out while shopping!. Frida. Named after artist Frida Kahlo, Frida is a women’s appeal and accessories shop. Frida mixes various...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Dance Theatre Of Harlem#Performing#The Motown Museum#African#Detroit Performs
MetroTimes

All the fabulous people and hairstyles we saw at Hair Wars Detroit

Many know Detroit as the Motor City, but did you know Motown is also the Hair Capital of the World?. On Sunday, hairstylists (or should we call them architects?) took to Dearborn's Ford Community and Performing Arts Center for the return of Hair Wars Detroit. What started in the mid-'80s...
DETROIT, MI
Radio Ink

Key Signs Dave & Chuck The Freak

Key Networks will offer ‘Dave & Chuck the Freak’, to radio stations across the U.S. The morning show currently airs on Beasley Media Group’s WRIF-FM, the show’s flagship station in Detroit. “We have been self-syndicating Dave & Chuck the Freak on many of Beasley’s rock stations...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit restaurant makes New York Times ‘best’ list

DETROIT – A Detroit restaurant is gaining some much-deserved national attention. Freya, in Detroit’s Milwaukee Junction neighborhood along East Grand Boulevard, was named among 50 other restaurants in the U.S. on the latest update of the New York Times restaurant list, “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now,” which was posted this week.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy