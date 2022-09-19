Read full article on original website
Food festivals, art fairs and Mary J. Blige coming to metro Detroit this weekend
Food, art, film and music are some of the events coming to metro Detroit this weekend. If you're looking for something to do, here's a list for you:
Gospel stars David and Tamela Mann make Detroit tour stop
The Texas native is also an actress who, along with her husband, has been a staple of the Tyler Perry cinematic universe for more than a decade
onedetroitpbs.org
9/20/22: American Black Journal – Detroit Black Film Festival, Black Reading Month, Aaron Ibn Pori Pitts Tribute
Created to showcase the voice and stories of Black filmmakers, the 3rd annual Detroit Black Film Festival returns Sept. 21-25 this year with 86 different films by Black independent filmmakers from across the globe. Two days of screenings will be hosted at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History and the Marlene Boll Theatre, inside the downtown Detroit YMCA.
Third annual Detroit Black Film Festival kicks off at Charles H. Wright Museum with ‘Lady Sings the Blues’ screening
The festival takes over the Charles H. Wright Museum and Marlene Boll Theater Sept. 21-25
ClickOnDetroit.com
Memorial barbecue planned for slain Detroit Officer Loren Courts
DETROIT – A memorial barbecue is planned for slain Detroit Officer Loren Courts, who lost his life in the line of duty back in July. The barbecue will be held at the Berkley American Legion on Saturday (Oct. 8) at 4 p.m. Gates, beer tent, and lounge will be open at noon.
Detroit Gets a Second Black-Owned Speakeasy Bar, Willow, Downtown
Behind a golden door at 431 Times Square now sits Detroit’s first Black-owned craft cocktail bar that honors Southern hospitality, Willow. The post Detroit Gets a Second Black-Owned Speakeasy Bar, Willow, Downtown appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Detroit’s Masonic Temple celebrates 100 years since its first cornerstone was laid — and we still don’t understand what exactly the Freemasons do
The world’s largest Masonic Temple is as mysterious today as it was when it was constructed a century ago
Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million
Only a handful of single-family houses in Detroit can claim to have direct, private water frontage along the Detroit River. A home on the city's east side next door to the Manoogian Mansion is one of them and it’s on the market for $2.2 million. This waterfront home built in 1921 on a 0.69-acre lot boasts direct views of The Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle and of downtown Detroit from its backyard. ...
Detroit church robbed of donations set to be raffled during fundraiser
Volunteers at St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church in Detroit's Poletown neighborhood say they were robbed earlier this week.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
visitdetroit.com
The Best LGBTQ Owned Shops in Detroit
Detroit is home to many beautiful shops that attract locals and visitors alike. Here are some of the many LGBTQ-owned shops in the city and the metro area to check out while shopping!. Frida. Named after artist Frida Kahlo, Frida is a women’s appeal and accessories shop. Frida mixes various...
Ex-Detroit TV news anchor fired after obscenity-laden rant
Former WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) news anchor Vic Faust, who spent more than a decade on the air in Detroit, lost his job at the Fox affiliate in St. Louis on the heels of a media controversy in the Midwestern city. Last week, a recording was leaked to the St. Louis...
Crain's Detroit Business
Grant Gilbert, son of Detroit mortgage mogul, launches a venture of his own
The son of perhaps Detroit's most prominent businessman is going public with a new business venture of his own. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
MetroTimes
All the fabulous people and hairstyles we saw at Hair Wars Detroit
Many know Detroit as the Motor City, but did you know Motown is also the Hair Capital of the World?. On Sunday, hairstylists (or should we call them architects?) took to Dearborn's Ford Community and Performing Arts Center for the return of Hair Wars Detroit. What started in the mid-'80s...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Auto Show concerts in Hart Plaza kick back up on Wednesday and entry is free
DETROIT – Have you gotten a chance to check out the outdoor aspect of the North American International Auto Show yet? Did you know that entry is free?. While there are no cars to look at here, adding Hart Plaza to the Detroit Auto Show gives the event a lot more room and opportunity for entertainment for people of all ages.
Radio Ink
Key Signs Dave & Chuck The Freak
Key Networks will offer ‘Dave & Chuck the Freak’, to radio stations across the U.S. The morning show currently airs on Beasley Media Group’s WRIF-FM, the show’s flagship station in Detroit. “We have been self-syndicating Dave & Chuck the Freak on many of Beasley’s rock stations...
'There are no words to describe it': Theatre Bizarre, a massive, elaborate masquerade party, is coming back to Detroit
Preparations have been underway for months, and now with “spooky season” just around the corner, it’s almost time for the “world’s most spectacular masquerade party” – Theatre Bizarre in Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit restaurant makes New York Times ‘best’ list
DETROIT – A Detroit restaurant is gaining some much-deserved national attention. Freya, in Detroit’s Milwaukee Junction neighborhood along East Grand Boulevard, was named among 50 other restaurants in the U.S. on the latest update of the New York Times restaurant list, “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now,” which was posted this week.
Brother accused of shooting, killing decorated Detroit boxer
The search continues for a man accused in the shooting death of his own brother. It happened Monday night at a home on Stout St. on Detroit's west side.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Trans-Siberian Orchestra tickets available for $29 for limited time
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Catch the Trans-Siberian Orchestra in Detroit on Dec. 29. From now through the end of the week, or until they run out, tickets to the 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. shows at Little Caesars Arena are $29. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Salvation Army and Gilda’s Club.
