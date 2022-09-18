ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moxee, WA

Man found dead in Longview lake identified

LONGVIEW, Wash. — The man whose body was pulled from Longview’s Lake Sacajawea on Wednesday has been identified. His name is Mark Holt of Yakima, Washington. Longview police detectives say they believe he died by suicide but that the Cowlitz County coroner will make the official determination.
Lucian case detectives get about 5 tip calls every day, YPD says

YAKIMA—It’s been more than a week since 4-year-old Lucian went missing. Today, we’re finding out from police what they’re doing in their investigation right now. Police say they continue to investigate tips and leads they’ve received from the Sheriff’s Office and from community members.
