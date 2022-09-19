Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]
41-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dead after a Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway near Rancho Cucamonga. The incident happened on September 17th, just before 11:30 p.m., near the area of Rancho Cucamonga, involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle, a Lexus sedan, and a Chevrolet sedan. According to California Highway Patrol, the 41-year-old motorcyclist was...
mynewsla.com
Three Injured in Wreck on I-215 in Murrieta, Forcing Partial Freeway Closure
Three people were injured Wednesday in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 215 in Murrieta, which led to the temporary closure of the northbound side of the freeway. The collision happened about 11:40 a.m. on the northbound I-215 at Clinton Keith Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said...
Driver of stolen SUV leads sheriff's deputies on wild high-speed chase before crash in downtown LA
The driver of a stolen SUV led sheriff's deputies on a wild high-speed chase through southeast Los Angeles County before crashing in downtown L.A.
outlooknewspapers.com
Woman Killed in LCF Collision Identified
First published in the Sept. 15 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound 210 Freeway in the La Cañada Flintridge area on Tuesday was identified. The fatal injury occurred at about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian, 81, Struck and Killed on Moreno Valley Street
An 81-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday near a Moreno Valley intersection. Gil Revoir of Moreno Valley was fatally injured at about 12:50 a.m. on Perris Boulevard, just north of Bay Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The agency said Revoir was in the roadway when...
nypressnews.com
Driver of stolen SUV leads deputies on high-speed chase through southeast LA County: WATCH LIVE
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) — The driver of a stolen SUV on Wednesday afternoon was leading sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase through southeast Los Angeles County, authorities said. The pursuit made its way on surface streets through the cities of Vernon and Huntington Park before entering Boyle...
mynewsla.com
Car Crashes Into Home in Monterey Park
One person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a home in Monterey Park Tuesday. A car drove into a house at approximately 3 p.m. at Orange Avenue and Mooney Drive, trapping one of the two people inside the car, CBS2 reported, citing information from Verdugo Fire Communications. It was...
orangecountytribune.com
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run
A pedestrian waiting at a bus stop in Santa Ana was fatally injured when struck by a hit-and-run vehicle on Sunday afternoon. The driver was arrested and the victim succumbed to his injuries early Monday morning. According to the SAPD, police received calls at about 4:58 p.m. about a vehicle...
2urbangirls.com
Person hit, killed by car on Orange County freeway
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in the Anaheim area. The person was fatally injured about 5:15 a.m. near Ball Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the identity of...
mynewsla.com
Anaheim Man Accused of Fatal Hit-Run DUI in Santa Ana
A 55-year-old man was charged Tuesday with an allegedly alcohol-fueled hit-and-run collision that killed a pedestrian at a bus stop in Santa Ana. Juan Venicio Gallardo of Anaheim was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, hit and run with permanent and serious injury, all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended or revoked license.
Teen recovering after hit-and-run in Redondo Beach; suspect at large
A teen survived but was in the hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bike in Redondo Beach Saturday night. The victim, 15-year-old Lebron Evans, is still recovering from the incident, and the suspect remains at large and is being sought by Redondo Beach police. The teen’s mother, Christina Evans, says […]
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested After Vehicle Chase in South LA Area
A man who led police on a chase in a vehicle that was reported stolen was taken into custody in the South Los Angeles area Tuesday. The chase began around 12:30 p.m., with the suspect at one point venturing onto the Harbor (110) Freeway. It ended at about 1 p.m., when the man stopped the vehicle near Hoover and 108th streets and tried to run off, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
1 hospitalized after car drives into house in Monterey Park
One person was hospitalized after a car drove into a house in Monterey Park Tuesday afternoon. According to Verdugo Fire Communications, the car collided with a house located on Orange Avenue and Mooney Drive a little before 3 p.m., trapping one of the two occupants inside. It was unclear if the person rushed to a hospital was inside of the home or the vehicle. Their status was unknown. The circumstances leading up to the crash were not clear as authorities continued to investigate. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Found Dead in Carson Business
Authorities Wednesday identified a Gardena man who was found stabbed to death in a Carson business and continued their investigation into the death. Deputies were sent to the 1700 block of East Del Amo Boulevard at about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Xiaoyi...
I-5 Traffic Collision Impacts Multiple Vehicles, Shuts Down Freeway in Both Directions
Silver Lake, Los Angeles, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision resulted in three additional vehicles sustaining damage on the I-5 Freeway involving both northbound and southbound lanes Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 1:49 a.m. in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles. The collision was initially reported as a rollover traffic collision...
L.A. Weekly
Woman Pronounced Dead after Multi-Vehicle Accident on Interstate 15 [Hesperia, CA]
Traffic Collision near Bear Valley Road Left Several Hurt. The accident happened around 12:27 a.m. on the northbound Interstate 15, south of Bear Valley Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, the events surrounding the crash remain unknown, but the involved vehicles were estimated to have included up to four or five vehicles including an overturned Mercedez C300.
mynewsla.com
One in Critical Condition After Being Rescued From Vehicle Submerged in Lake
One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being rescued from inside their vehicle that was fully submerged in Harveston Lake in Temecula. Riverside County Fire Department rescue swimmers responded to the 29000 block of Lake House Road about 7:45 p.m. after receiving a report of the submerged vehicle, according to a department statement.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Ramona Expressway near San Jacinto
A 38-year-old man was fatally injured when the vehicle he was riding in overturned after the driver lost control on a two-lane corridor just west of San Jacinto, authorities said Monday. Marcus Adkins of Moreno Valley was killed at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on the Ramona Expressway, three-quarters of a...
Police identify man seen on video abusing dog at Anaheim apartment complex
Police in Anaheim say the man has been identified but isn't in custody. Now, they're trying to track him down and check on the health of the animal.
newsantaana.com
A driver caused a fatal collision when he ran a red light in Orange this morning
On September 19, 2022, at 9:13 a.m., a pickup truck was traveling south on Lewis Street through a green light at Lampson Avenue. A witness reported a SUV drove west from Metropolitan Drive through a red light and collided into the truck. Who will you vote for in the OC...
