Numbers woes prompt Unionville-Sebewaing to cancel another football game

SEBEWAING, MI – They love their football at Unionville-Sebewaing Area. But, for the second week in a row, they are going without a varsity game. USA coach Josh Hahn said he and his staff decided to forfeit their Week 5 game with Bad Axe due to a lack of healthy, experienced players. The Patriots also canceled last week’s game with Laker.
Michigan prep football notebook: Big win streaks come to an end in Week 4

All good things come to an end. For two of the state’s juggernaut football programs, Week 4 meant the end of two impressive win streaks. Warren De La Salle is considered one of the best teams in Michigan, regardless of division. The Pilots entered Week 4 with a 16-game win streak that spanned through last year’s Division 2 state championship. However, De La Salle saw its streak end last Friday when rival Brother Rice rolled into Wayne State and pulled off the 43-42 upset.
