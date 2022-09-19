Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Numbers woes prompt Unionville-Sebewaing to cancel another football game
SEBEWAING, MI – They love their football at Unionville-Sebewaing Area. But, for the second week in a row, they are going without a varsity game. USA coach Josh Hahn said he and his staff decided to forfeit their Week 5 game with Bad Axe due to a lack of healthy, experienced players. The Patriots also canceled last week’s game with Laker.
MLive.com
Hale forfeits Week 5 football game to Rogers City due to low roster numbers
HALE, MI – Citing low numbers of available players, Hale has canceled its home football game scheduled for Friday. The Eagles forfeit the North Star League crossover contest to Rogers City, which is free to pursue another opponent to fill the Week 5 slot if it chooses. “(Our) varsity...
MLive.com
Otsego’s Bulldog Stadium carries out vision, honors memory of former athletic director
OTSEGO, MI – Don Knight was a tireless advocate for all things Otsego, but one part of his work as Bulldogs athletic director that held a that held a special place his heart was the construction of the new high school and athletic fields in 2006. Unfortunately, Knight died...
MLive.com
Led by state title contender, Portage Northern girls golf wins SMAC championship
PORTAGE, MI – St. Joseph’s decade-long girls golf reign atop the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference came to an end Tuesday, as Portage Northern defeated the Bears by one stroke at the final conference jamboree to capture the regular season league title. Playing the most difficult course on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
See Week 4 rankings from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association
We’re almost halfway through Michigan’s 2022 high school football season, and by now, the state’s top teams have started to establish themselves. Week 4 featured many marquee matchups that further separated the elite from the rest of the pack, including:
MLive.com
Michigan prep football notebook: Big win streaks come to an end in Week 4
All good things come to an end. For two of the state’s juggernaut football programs, Week 4 meant the end of two impressive win streaks. Warren De La Salle is considered one of the best teams in Michigan, regardless of division. The Pilots entered Week 4 with a 16-game win streak that spanned through last year’s Division 2 state championship. However, De La Salle saw its streak end last Friday when rival Brother Rice rolled into Wayne State and pulled off the 43-42 upset.
MLive.com
2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list heading into Week 5
The running backs on the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list have been proving impressive performance after impressive performance through the first four weeks of the season. One of the most consistently impressive running backs has been Walled Lake Western’s Darius Taylor. Committed to play for...
Comments / 0