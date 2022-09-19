ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Photo Gallery: Jewish Education Alliance ‘Come One, Come All’ Gala

By Dajhea Jones, Bunny Ware
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01V57m_0i1Qqr8U00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LQMyP_0i1Qqr8U00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Jewish Education Alliance hosted its Come One, Come All Gala on September 18.

Check out the photos from the event in the gallery below!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i9qj4_0i1Qqr8U00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Buddy Walk returns to Forsyth Park after 2 years virtual

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Spreading awareness for those with Down Syndrome, throughout the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire, the 17th Annual Buddy Walk is returning to Forsyth Park. Families will once again gather to celebrate each other and raise money for local programs. Hosted by the Lowcountry’s Down Syndrome Society, the Buddy Walk provides community fellowship […]
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Husk Savannah adding Saturday Brunch Service

In addition to their current Sunday brunch and dinner service, Chef Chris Hathcock and team will apply his take on ingredient-driven, Southern cuisine to a menu of daytime favorites, served Saturdays from 10:30am to 2pm. Mainstays of the brunch menu include Pimiento Cheese with Pickled Bradford Okra, Benne Sourdough Crackers...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

7th annual Unstoppable Faith Conference in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - People shouldn’t have to fight cancer alone. And some can get the support they need this weekend in Hinesville. The 7th annual Unstoppable Faith Conference is held in recognition of Blood Cancer Awareness Month in September, but it is a gathering and a celebration of survivors.
HINESVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Savannah, GA
Society
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Savannah, GA
Education
WSAV News 3

Savannah Comic Con: What you need to know

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Comic Con is coming up this weekend and that means preparing for what you’re going to do when you attend. Here’s all you need to know about the event to have a great time. The convention starts on Saturday, September 24 at 10:30 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m. that […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This weekend in Savannah is packed full of events you are sure to enjoy. Here’s a list of some of the things happening in Savannah to help you get your weekend planned out. 41st Savannah Jazz Festival Friday  When: Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. Where: Forsyth Park Price: Free More […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah police holding press conference for missing man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department and family members of Diontae Roberson are planning to hold a press conference to locate Roberson. Diontae Roberson has been missing for more than a month, police say. Roberson, 32, was last seen around noon Aug. 11 in Tatemville. Police say he...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewish Education#Gallery
wtoc.com

Hometown Hero: Willie DeLoach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Willie DeLoach doesn’t just take care of everything participants need at the Savannah Adult Daycare Program. He’s the reason most of them are there. “There are a lot of words you could use, but I’m just going to say a kind gentleman,” Ronnie Mungin said.
SAVANNAH, GA
claxtonenterprise.com

Claxton High School Homecoming Queen, Princess crowned

Mel Smith (left) was crowned Claxton High School’s 2022 Homecoming Queen during last Friday night’s game against Wheeler County. Mel is the daughter of Tonny and Betty Smith. Damonae Wharton was crowned Claxton High School’s 2022 Homecoming Princess during the same Friday night game. Damonae is the daughter...
CLAXTON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
connectsavannah.com

PROPERTY MATTERS: A high time for historic renovation, redevelopment

Downtown’s historic Woolworth’s building could be rehabbed, although the future use of the property is in question. Meanwhile, the city’s plan to clear the air about medicinal marijuana regulations took a step forward recently, as did a proposed impact fee being developed to help pay for the public costs of development projects. The loss of a late-70s-era office building south of DeRenne probably won’t be missed by many; however, the plan to construct a hotel in its place will likely continue the discourse over how many guest rooms this city needs and the future need for office space in this post-pandemic era.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Some local families unhappy with Family Promise treatment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some local families say they’re not happy with the treatment they’ve received at Family Promise — a Savannah short-term housing facility. They claim they’re being forced to leave with nowhere to go. Family Promise of the Coastal Empire accepted the families...
SAVANNAH, GA
MetalSucks

Don’t Sleep on Savannah’s Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir

If you aren’t already familiar with The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, it’s time to get familiar. This Savannah, Georgia band are dropping their debut full-length, Slow Murder, October 14 via Graveface Records. Their sound is as weird and unclassifiable as they city they live in. In even cooler...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty County Schools new transportation director hired

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - School districts across America facing bus driver shortages, and communities in the Coastal Empire are no exception. Making that situation more difficult for Liberty County Schools, they started this year without a transportation director. But now, they’ve filled that role and the woman who filled it,...
SAVANNAH, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Poor Georgia schools and students deserve higher funding, say Chatham County educators, parents, and students

“The circumstances a child is born into should not dictate his or her chances of success.” These were the pleas of Denise Grabowski, a member of the Savannah/Chatham Board of Education, to a state Senate study committee last Friday. The study is being conducted to find new ways to update Georgia’s Quality Basic Education (QBE) formula, which dictates how areas receive funding for education. The current QBE formula was established in the 80s.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Construction of 536 new homes approved by City Council

The Statesboro City Council met for their regular bi-monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20th. The council approved three new developments in the city of Statesboro that will add 536 new homes into the city. They include 396 new townhouses and 140 single family homes. More information and details on these new homes are included in the story below.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy