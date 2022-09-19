Read full article on original website
WKTV
Rome man facing several charges following physical dispute with woman in town of Ava
AVA, N.Y. – A Rome man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly choking a woman during a domestic dispute in the town of Ava last month. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 33-year-old Robert Burke agreed to meet investigators at the Rome Police Department on North James Street on Wednesday following the investigation into the dispute, which happened at the end of August.
Police release videos, chilling 911 call from man killed by officers in Utica; ‘I want them to kill me’
Utica, N.Y. – Utica police Wednesday released body camera videos and an audio recording of a 911 call from a suicidal man who was later killed by officers. The 911 call recordings reveal that he told dispatchers he wanted police to kill him. The videos capture the confrontation of the man with a knife and the officers talking to him and then fatally shooting him when he moved toward them.
Woman’s viral TikTok video leads to arrest of Oswego County man
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In August, MaryBeth Nappa went school shopping with her nine-year-old daughter at Walmart in Cicero. She says she passed by a man who appeared to be leaving, who started looking her up and down. She then said he followed her to another part of the store. “He walked past the aisle […]
WKTV
Missing Utica woman found safe in North Carolina
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A missing 37-year-old Utica woman was located safe in North Carolina on Wednesday. Utica police asked for help from the public after April Bartlett was reported missing on Tuesday. She had been last seen at her home on Sunday.
Utica Police Release Video and 911 Audio from Deadly Officer Involved Shooting
Warning: Video contained in this post shows the fatal shooting of a David Litts of Utica, NY during an interaction with the Utica Police Department. Viewer discretion is advised. The public is getting its first look at a fatal officer involved shooting earlier this month that resulted in the death...
Man reported shot on Syracuse’s West Side, 911 caller witnessed people running away
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man in his 20s was reported shot on Syracuse’s West Side Wednesday, according to 911 dispatches. Around 1:00 p.m., a man called 911 to report he was shot in the stomach and the leg near the intersection of Delaware Street and Sabine Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
cnyhomepage.com
Woman killed in one car crash in Otsego County
OTEGO, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A woman was killed Tuesday in a one-car crash on County Highway 7 in the Town of Otsego. A New York State Police investigation found that Jennifer Thayer, 45 years old, of Otsego, was driving her car northbound on County Highway 7 when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
flackbroadcasting.com
UPDATE: Lowville man arrested for felony identity theft was out to get back at his former employer at Tug Hill Estate, investigators say
LOWVILLE- A former employee for Tug Hill Estate is accused of a felony offense for causing thousands of dollars in financial loss for the establishment. David R. Nisley Jr., 33, of Lowville, NY was arrested by the New York State Police last Friday. He is formally charged with felony identify theft in the first-degree.
WKTV
Lowville man accused of making several fake reservations to spite friend's former employer
LOWVILLE, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A man is accused of making several fake reservations at Tug Hill Vineyards in in Lowville to cause the business to lose money out of spite. David Nisley Jr., of Lowville, is accused of creating numerous aliases to make fake reservations at the venue online this past Mother’s Day. New York State Police say this resulted in a $13,000 loss for the venue.
Oneida Police Looking for “Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week”
Oneida City Police are looking for a 54-year-old white male who is wanted on charges of sexual assault, according to Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida City Police Criminal Investigations Division. Police say Michael A. Merrill, who's residence is unknown is wanted through a bench warrant that includes Sex Abuse...
Otego Woman Dies in Car Crash
New York State Police in Oneonta are investigating a fatal crash in Otsego County. Authorities say they were called to a report of a serious one-vehicle crash on County Highway 7 in Otsego in the Town of Otego on Monday, September 16. Troopers arriving on the scene car had left...
cnyhomepage.com
UPD release bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has released bodycam footage of the officer-involved shooting that led to the death of 61-year-old David Litts on Monday, September 12th. The 19-minute and 20-second video shows body-worn camera footage, 911 Recordings, and officer radio transmissions of the events that took...
cnyhomepage.com
Help locate this missing teen
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your help to find a missing teen. Sheriff’s detectives are trying to locate 15-year-old Mikayla Coulter, who ran away from her Dunning Drive home in the Town of Camillus on September 9. Coulter is a...
Man accused of threatening to murder Fulton Co. Sheriff
A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to murder Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino. New York State Police said Jason Blowers, 51, of Northhampton has been charged with making a terroristic threat, which is a felony.
Syracuse common councilor arrested, jailed after domestic violence call from woman
Syracuse police arrested Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers Wednesday after a report of a physical domestic violence incident. Gethers, 27, was jailed on charges of criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment, according to Justice Center records. Shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched on a physical domestic violence...
Troopers searching for man who spent $3,500 at Walmart with credit cards stolen in Skaneateles
Skaneateles, N.Y. -- State Police are looking to identify the suspect connected to a recent larceny in Skaneateles. On Wednesday, troopers announced that they are seeking the publics’ help identifying a man that broke the driver-side window of a car and stole a woman’s purse, according to a news release from State Police.
cnyhomepage.com
Traffic stop in Whitesboro leads to criminal drug charges & warrant arrest
WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro Police Department reports that a traffic stop on September 17th led to criminal drug charges and the arrest of a man wanted in New Hartford. Around 7:30 pm on Saturday, officers pulled over a white Oldsmobile van on West Street in the Village...
whcuradio.com
Cortland man facing seven felonies including arson
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man faces seven felonies. The City of Cortland Fire Department and Police Department were dispatched to an apartment building on Northcliffe Road around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Authorities say someone threw a Molotov Cocktail through a window, causing fire and smoke damage, and minor burns to a victim inside the apartment. Police arrested Jeremy Jenney, of Sunnyfield Drive, for the crime. They say a victim in the apartment recently ended a relationship with Jenney. He is charged with 1st and 2nd degree arson, 2nd degree assault, 1st degree reckless endangerment, two counts of 3rd degree criminal possession of a weapon, and aggravated family offense. Jenney was arraigned and sent to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He is set to appear in City Court on Wednesday.
cnyhomepage.com
Rome police investigating vehicle theft leading into Pennsylvania
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is asking for the public’s help with their investigation of a flatbed truck that was stolen from a business in Rome and then transported across state lines into Pennsylvania. Around 10:19 am on Thursday, September 8th, officers arrived at Mike...
WKTV
Memorial honors Thruway worker fatally struck by vehicle while on the job
A memorial was unveiled Tuesday in honor of a longtime Thruway maintenance worker who was killed on the job in 2016 when he was hit by a vehicle while helping recover a car on the shoulder of the Thruway. Ron Deming worked for the Thruway Authority for 20 years in...
