ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

Rome man facing several charges following physical dispute with woman in town of Ava

AVA, N.Y. – A Rome man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly choking a woman during a domestic dispute in the town of Ava last month. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 33-year-old Robert Burke agreed to meet investigators at the Rome Police Department on North James Street on Wednesday following the investigation into the dispute, which happened at the end of August.
AVA, NY
Syracuse.com

Police release videos, chilling 911 call from man killed by officers in Utica; ‘I want them to kill me’

Utica, N.Y. – Utica police Wednesday released body camera videos and an audio recording of a 911 call from a suicidal man who was later killed by officers. The 911 call recordings reveal that he told dispatchers he wanted police to kill him. The videos capture the confrontation of the man with a knife and the officers talking to him and then fatally shooting him when he moved toward them.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Missing Utica woman found safe in North Carolina

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A missing 37-year-old Utica woman was located safe in North Carolina on Wednesday. Utica police asked for help from the public after April Bartlett was reported missing on Tuesday. She had been last seen at her home on Sunday.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oneida, NY
New Hartford, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New Hartford, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Woman killed in one car crash in Otsego County

OTEGO, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A woman was killed Tuesday in a one-car crash on County Highway 7 in the Town of Otsego. A New York State Police investigation found that Jennifer Thayer, 45 years old, of Otsego, was driving her car northbound on County Highway 7 when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

UPDATE: Lowville man arrested for felony identity theft was out to get back at his former employer at Tug Hill Estate, investigators say

LOWVILLE- A former employee for Tug Hill Estate is accused of a felony offense for causing thousands of dollars in financial loss for the establishment. David R. Nisley Jr., 33, of Lowville, NY was arrested by the New York State Police last Friday. He is formally charged with felony identify theft in the first-degree.
LOWVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Wutr Wfxv Wpny#Utica Police Department
WKTV

Lowville man accused of making several fake reservations to spite friend's former employer

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A man is accused of making several fake reservations at Tug Hill Vineyards in in Lowville to cause the business to lose money out of spite. David Nisley Jr., of Lowville, is accused of creating numerous aliases to make fake reservations at the venue online this past Mother’s Day. New York State Police say this resulted in a $13,000 loss for the venue.
LOWVILLE, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Otego Woman Dies in Car Crash

New York State Police in Oneonta are investigating a fatal crash in Otsego County. Authorities say they were called to a report of a serious one-vehicle crash on County Highway 7 in Otsego in the Town of Otego on Monday, September 16. Troopers arriving on the scene car had left...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD release bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has released bodycam footage of the officer-involved shooting that led to the death of 61-year-old David Litts on Monday, September 12th. The 19-minute and 20-second video shows body-worn camera footage, 911 Recordings, and officer radio transmissions of the events that took...
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cnyhomepage.com

Help locate this missing teen

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your help to find a missing teen. Sheriff’s detectives are trying to locate 15-year-old Mikayla Coulter, who ran away from her Dunning Drive home in the Town of Camillus on September 9. Coulter is a...
CAMILLUS, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man facing seven felonies including arson

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man faces seven felonies. The City of Cortland Fire Department and Police Department were dispatched to an apartment building on Northcliffe Road around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Authorities say someone threw a Molotov Cocktail through a window, causing fire and smoke damage, and minor burns to a victim inside the apartment. Police arrested Jeremy Jenney, of Sunnyfield Drive, for the crime. They say a victim in the apartment recently ended a relationship with Jenney. He is charged with 1st and 2nd degree arson, 2nd degree assault, 1st degree reckless endangerment, two counts of 3rd degree criminal possession of a weapon, and aggravated family offense. Jenney was arraigned and sent to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He is set to appear in City Court on Wednesday.
CORTLAND, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Rome police investigating vehicle theft leading into Pennsylvania

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is asking for the public’s help with their investigation of a flatbed truck that was stolen from a business in Rome and then transported across state lines into Pennsylvania. Around 10:19 am on Thursday, September 8th, officers arrived at Mike...
ROME, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy