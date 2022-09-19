ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Hand, foot, and mouth outbreak in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pediatrician Karie McLevain-Wells with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital West Knoxville Pediatrics told WVLT News there’s a hand, foot, and mouth virus outbreak in Knoxville. “It tends to like the Summer/Fall transitional times where it might be cool during the night and hot or warm...
KNOXVILLE, TN
harlanenterprise.net

TikTok challenge leaves students ill at Cumberland Elementary

Several students at Cumberland Elementary School were not feeling well on Wednesday, Sept. 14, due to a recent TikTok challenge involving eating a tortilla chip with dangerously hot seasoning. According to a statement on the Harlan County Schools’ Facebook page, the “One Chip Challenge” caused several Harlan County students to...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Madge Elizabeth Smith, 99

Madge Elizabeth Smith, 99, passed away on September 15, 2022 in Lexington, KY. She was born on January 30, 1923 in Smith, KY. She is survived by her son Charlie (Sally Scherer) Smith: two nephews John Howard (Jenny) Woody, and Mickey Woody; four nieces, Laura (Pete) Stanish, Debbie (Mike) Gentry, Tammy (Mark) Kennedy, and Sandy (Rick) Haynes; two honorary nieces, Jane Shadburne and Cindy Williams; six great nephews and two great, great nieces.
SMITH, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pineville, KY
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Harlan, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County Courthouse News

This information was compiled for the week of Sept. 14. • Mark Edward Stewart, 45, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card — pleaded guilty, fined $176. • Ronald Williams, 47, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Eastern Ky. couple gets married at home post-flood

ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Kevin and Teresa Breeding got engaged last Christmas Eve and planned to get married Sept. 10. The ceremony would be held at Kevin Breeding’s house in Isom, and all was going as planned until the flooding on July 28 that surrounded his home. “We didn’t...
ISOM, KY
WATE

Seven people still missing, or runaways in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Seven people are still missing or counted as runaways in Knoxville, and one of the the most recent persons being as young as 15 years old. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers has counted seven people who are still missing from the community. Byron M. Edwards...
KNOXVILLE, TN
traveltasteandtour.com

Morristown, TN

Nestled in the fertile valley bounded by the Great Smoky Mountains and the rugged Clinch Mountain in East Tennessee, you’ll find Morristown, the ideal destination to kick-back and enjoy Autumn’s most spectacular color. Leaf peepers will love the drive along US Highway 25E, the East Tennessee Crossing National Scenic Byway, with its panoramic views of the mountains and Cherokee Lake. Be sure to check out the special ENChroma® viewfinder at the Veterans Overlook that allows those with color blindness to enjoy the beauty of the season.
MORRISTOWN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Postpartum Depression#Clothing#Stress#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cbd#Cdb
WBIR

Record number of animals in Young Williams Animal Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The CEO of Young Williams Animal Center said the center has taken more animals in this year than it had in the past five or six years. This August, CEO Janet Testerman said the center took in more than 1,100 animals. "Young-Williams is taking in more...
KNOXVILLE, TN
harlanenterprise.net

Middlesboro hands Green Dragons first loss of season

It all came down to the defense in Friday’s game between Harlan and Middlesboro. Trailing 21-14 with under five minutes to play, the Green Dragons used a 12-play, 58-yard drive over seven minutes to score. Harlan senior running back Jayden Ward capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run...
MIDDLESBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky man sentenced in cockfighting scheme

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT/Herald-Leader) - A Southern Kentucky man has been sentenced to two months in jail after being convicted of running a cockfighting pit, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader. 55-year-old Rickie D. Johnson of Laurel County was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom on...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Man falls 40 feet from bucket truck, Rural Metro responds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to Lyons Bend Road where a man had fallen 40 feet from a bucket truck Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the agency. The man fell around 400 feet from the road, officials said. Crews responded to stabilize his injuries prior...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warns people about phone scam

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One police organization in our region has a warning for folks who might believe they are getting calls from their office: It’s a scam. In a post on Facebook, officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office say they have received several calls from people saying they had been contacted by someone claiming there was a warrant on them and then told them they could go to a certain location in Pulaski County and transfer money.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Hearing scheduled for Friday in Megan Boswell case

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A hearing is scheduled for Friday in the case of Megan Boswell, who is accused of killing her 15-month-old child, Evelyn Boswell. According to a court release, a hearing concerning the admissibility of photographs at Boswell’s trial, which is currently scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, will take place at 1:30 […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy