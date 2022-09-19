Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
Hand, foot, and mouth outbreak in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pediatrician Karie McLevain-Wells with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital West Knoxville Pediatrics told WVLT News there’s a hand, foot, and mouth virus outbreak in Knoxville. “It tends to like the Summer/Fall transitional times where it might be cool during the night and hot or warm...
Knoxville mom’s lease ended unexpectedly after getting letter asking her to renew
A Knoxville woman, who rents an apartment, is confused tonight after her lease was unexpectedly terminated.
harlanenterprise.net
TikTok challenge leaves students ill at Cumberland Elementary
Several students at Cumberland Elementary School were not feeling well on Wednesday, Sept. 14, due to a recent TikTok challenge involving eating a tortilla chip with dangerously hot seasoning. According to a statement on the Harlan County Schools’ Facebook page, the “One Chip Challenge” caused several Harlan County students to...
harlanenterprise.net
Madge Elizabeth Smith, 99
Madge Elizabeth Smith, 99, passed away on September 15, 2022 in Lexington, KY. She was born on January 30, 1923 in Smith, KY. She is survived by her son Charlie (Sally Scherer) Smith: two nephews John Howard (Jenny) Woody, and Mickey Woody; four nieces, Laura (Pete) Stanish, Debbie (Mike) Gentry, Tammy (Mark) Kennedy, and Sandy (Rick) Haynes; two honorary nieces, Jane Shadburne and Cindy Williams; six great nephews and two great, great nieces.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County Courthouse News
This information was compiled for the week of Sept. 14. • Mark Edward Stewart, 45, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card — pleaded guilty, fined $176. • Ronald Williams, 47, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure...
WSAZ
Eastern Ky. couple gets married at home post-flood
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Kevin and Teresa Breeding got engaged last Christmas Eve and planned to get married Sept. 10. The ceremony would be held at Kevin Breeding’s house in Isom, and all was going as planned until the flooding on July 28 that surrounded his home. “We didn’t...
WATE
Seven people still missing, or runaways in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Seven people are still missing or counted as runaways in Knoxville, and one of the the most recent persons being as young as 15 years old. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers has counted seven people who are still missing from the community. Byron M. Edwards...
traveltasteandtour.com
Morristown, TN
Nestled in the fertile valley bounded by the Great Smoky Mountains and the rugged Clinch Mountain in East Tennessee, you’ll find Morristown, the ideal destination to kick-back and enjoy Autumn’s most spectacular color. Leaf peepers will love the drive along US Highway 25E, the East Tennessee Crossing National Scenic Byway, with its panoramic views of the mountains and Cherokee Lake. Be sure to check out the special ENChroma® viewfinder at the Veterans Overlook that allows those with color blindness to enjoy the beauty of the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Record number of animals in Young Williams Animal Center
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The CEO of Young Williams Animal Center said the center has taken more animals in this year than it had in the past five or six years. This August, CEO Janet Testerman said the center took in more than 1,100 animals. "Young-Williams is taking in more...
‘Please turn yourself in’: Family and friends plead for justice after Knoxville man hit and killed in Nashville
In Nashville, the city is on track to be the worst in years, for people getting hit and killed by vehicles.
Claiborne County sheriff taking safety measures amid planned KKK rally
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Claiborne County community members have been reaching out to the WATE newsroom with concerns about a flyer that has been circulating around that area and on social media. The flyer states that a rally hosted by a Ku Klux Klan group will take place on private property in Claiborne County. Local law enforcement […]
harlanenterprise.net
Middlesboro hands Green Dragons first loss of season
It all came down to the defense in Friday’s game between Harlan and Middlesboro. Trailing 21-14 with under five minutes to play, the Green Dragons used a 12-play, 58-yard drive over seven minutes to score. Harlan senior running back Jayden Ward capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATE
East TN woman warning others after losing $21,000 in fake Facebook auction
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee woman, who lost over $20,000 on a pontoon boat that was supposed to be delivered nearly three months ago, is telling people to beware of fake online auction sites. For over a year, Kelly searched websites looking for a pontoon boat she...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man sentenced in cockfighting scheme
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT/Herald-Leader) - A Southern Kentucky man has been sentenced to two months in jail after being convicted of running a cockfighting pit, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader. 55-year-old Rickie D. Johnson of Laurel County was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom on...
wvlt.tv
Man falls 40 feet from bucket truck, Rural Metro responds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to Lyons Bend Road where a man had fallen 40 feet from a bucket truck Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the agency. The man fell around 400 feet from the road, officials said. Crews responded to stabilize his injuries prior...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warns people about phone scam
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One police organization in our region has a warning for folks who might believe they are getting calls from their office: It’s a scam. In a post on Facebook, officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office say they have received several calls from people saying they had been contacted by someone claiming there was a warrant on them and then told them they could go to a certain location in Pulaski County and transfer money.
Hearing scheduled for Friday in Megan Boswell case
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A hearing is scheduled for Friday in the case of Megan Boswell, who is accused of killing her 15-month-old child, Evelyn Boswell. According to a court release, a hearing concerning the admissibility of photographs at Boswell’s trial, which is currently scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, will take place at 1:30 […]
KPD: 18-year-old seriously injured after Knoxville shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured and several apartments damaged on Tuesday night according to the Knoxville Police Department.
These adorable animals are in need a a home this weekend, Tails and Paws
Friday, September 16, 2022 Tails and Paws Highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you would like to adopt, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information. You can also pay a visit to the shelter to see the animals and […]
Driver extracted from vehicle in Lincoln County crash
A Somerset man is under medical supervision after being extracted from his vehicle following a crash.
Comments / 0