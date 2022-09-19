Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.Monster Beats Publishing and Distribution PressLos Angeles, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battleLavinia ThompsonOrange, CA
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your WeekendLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
mynewsla.com
Three Injured in Wreck on I-215 in Murrieta, Forcing Partial Freeway Closure
Three people were injured Wednesday in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 215 in Murrieta, which led to the temporary closure of the northbound side of the freeway. The collision happened about 11:40 a.m. on the northbound I-215 at Clinton Keith Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said...
mynewsla.com
Brush Fire Breaks Out in Shadow Hills Area
Fire crews Wednesday were working to contain a more than 100-acre blaze burning in the Shadow Hills area of Los Angeles. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of North Sunland Way shortly after 1 p.m. on what was initially reported as a five-acre brush fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Brush Fire Breaks Out in Northeast San Fernando Valley
The progress of a what the Los Angeles Fire Department called a major emergency brush fire in the northeast San Fernando Valley was stopped late Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of Sunland Way, just off of Sunland Boulevard, in Shadow Hills shortly after 1 p.m. on what was initially reported as a five-acre brush fire, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
outlooknewspapers.com
Woman Killed in LCF Collision Identified
First published in the Sept. 15 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound 210 Freeway in the La Cañada Flintridge area on Tuesday was identified. The fatal injury occurred at about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles...
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]
41-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dead after a Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway near Rancho Cucamonga. The incident happened on September 17th, just before 11:30 p.m., near the area of Rancho Cucamonga, involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle, a Lexus sedan, and a Chevrolet sedan. According to California Highway Patrol, the 41-year-old motorcyclist was...
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads Not Guilty in Arson Fire at Historic South LA Church
A 23-year-old man pleaded not guilty Wednesday in connection with an arson fire that destroyed a historic church in South Los Angeles and left three firefighters injured. Carlos Francisco Diaz is charged with two counts of arson of a structure and one count of arson of a property, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian, 81, Struck and Killed on Moreno Valley Street
An 81-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday near a Moreno Valley intersection. Gil Revoir of Moreno Valley was fatally injured at about 12:50 a.m. on Perris Boulevard, just north of Bay Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The agency said Revoir was in the roadway when...
Driver of stolen SUV leads sheriff's deputies on wild high-speed chase before crash in downtown LA
The driver of a stolen SUV led sheriff's deputies on a wild high-speed chase through southeast Los Angeles County before crashing in downtown L.A.
mynewsla.com
Car Crashes Into Home in Monterey Park
One person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a home in Monterey Park Tuesday. A car drove into a house at approximately 3 p.m. at Orange Avenue and Mooney Drive, trapping one of the two people inside the car, CBS2 reported, citing information from Verdugo Fire Communications. It was...
vvng.com
Motorcyclist airlifted after Tuesday morning crash on Main Street in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was critically injured after crashing with a vehicle Tuesday morning in Hesperia. It happened just before 9:00 am, on September 20, 2022, along the 14400 block of Main Street, west of Maple Avenue. San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the scene and located...
I-5 Traffic Collision Impacts Multiple Vehicles, Shuts Down Freeway in Both Directions
Silver Lake, Los Angeles, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision resulted in three additional vehicles sustaining damage on the I-5 Freeway involving both northbound and southbound lanes Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 1:49 a.m. in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles. The collision was initially reported as a rollover traffic collision...
nypressnews.com
Driver of stolen SUV leads deputies on high-speed chase through southeast LA County: WATCH LIVE
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) — The driver of a stolen SUV on Wednesday afternoon was leading sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase through southeast Los Angeles County, authorities said. The pursuit made its way on surface streets through the cities of Vernon and Huntington Park before entering Boyle...
Male bicyclist dies after being struck by car in Oxnard
A male bicyclist died after being struck by a car while crossing a street in Oxnard on Monday evening. The post Male bicyclist dies after being struck by car in Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
NBC Los Angeles
Armed Robber Opens Fire in 7-Eleven Heist Near Downtown LA
An armed robber who fired two shots inside a 7-Eleven near downtown Los Angeles during a heist earlier this month is sought by police. In security camera video from the Westlake area store, a man in a blue and gray Dodgers hooded sweatshirt can be seen struggling with a plastic shield in front of the store counter as he waved the handgun around during the Sept. 13 robbery.
1 hospitalized after car drives into house in Monterey Park
One person was hospitalized after a car drove into a house in Monterey Park Tuesday afternoon. According to Verdugo Fire Communications, the car collided with a house located on Orange Avenue and Mooney Drive a little before 3 p.m., trapping one of the two occupants inside. It was unclear if the person rushed to a hospital was inside of the home or the vehicle. Their status was unknown. The circumstances leading up to the crash were not clear as authorities continued to investigate. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
orangecountytribune.com
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run
A pedestrian waiting at a bus stop in Santa Ana was fatally injured when struck by a hit-and-run vehicle on Sunday afternoon. The driver was arrested and the victim succumbed to his injuries early Monday morning. According to the SAPD, police received calls at about 4:58 p.m. about a vehicle...
2 Victims Found Shot in Bullet Riddled SUV
Westmont, Los Angeles County, CA: Two unknown victims were found shot in a bullet riddled SUV at approximately 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the unincorporated community of Westmont in Los Angeles County. Los Angeles County Fire and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location after multiple reports...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Found Dead in Carson Business
Authorities Wednesday identified a Gardena man who was found stabbed to death in a Carson business and continued their investigation into the death. Deputies were sent to the 1700 block of East Del Amo Boulevard at about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Xiaoyi...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Shot by Deputies in Willowbrook
A man is in the hospital Thursday after being shot in the leg by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies in the unincorporated area of Willowbrook. Deputies responded at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Imperial Highway and Compton Avenue after receiving a call regarding a woman reportedly being threatened by a man with a gun, ABC reports.
mynewsla.com
Man, Armed With Replica Handgun, Shot by Deputies in Willowbrook
A man, armed with what turned out to be a black replica handgun, is in the hospital Thursday after being shot in the leg by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies in the unincorporated area of Willowbrook, authorities said Thursday. Deputies responded about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to an “assault...
