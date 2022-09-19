ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Brush Fire Breaks Out in Shadow Hills Area

Fire crews Wednesday were working to contain a more than 100-acre blaze burning in the Shadow Hills area of Los Angeles. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of North Sunland Way shortly after 1 p.m. on what was initially reported as a five-acre brush fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Brush Fire Breaks Out in Northeast San Fernando Valley

The progress of a what the Los Angeles Fire Department called a major emergency brush fire in the northeast San Fernando Valley was stopped late Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of Sunland Way, just off of Sunland Boulevard, in Shadow Hills shortly after 1 p.m. on what was initially reported as a five-acre brush fire, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Woman Killed in LCF Collision Identified

First published in the Sept. 15 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound 210 Freeway in the La Cañada Flintridge area on Tuesday was identified. The fatal injury occurred at about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles...
Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]

41-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dead after a Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway near Rancho Cucamonga. The incident happened on September 17th, just before 11:30 p.m., near the area of Rancho Cucamonga, involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle, a Lexus sedan, and a Chevrolet sedan. According to California Highway Patrol, the 41-year-old motorcyclist was...
Man Pleads Not Guilty in Arson Fire at Historic South LA Church

A 23-year-old man pleaded not guilty Wednesday in connection with an arson fire that destroyed a historic church in South Los Angeles and left three firefighters injured. Carlos Francisco Diaz is charged with two counts of arson of a structure and one count of arson of a property, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Pedestrian, 81, Struck and Killed on Moreno Valley Street

An 81-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday near a Moreno Valley intersection. Gil Revoir of Moreno Valley was fatally injured at about 12:50 a.m. on Perris Boulevard, just north of Bay Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The agency said Revoir was in the roadway when...
Car Crashes Into Home in Monterey Park

One person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a home in Monterey Park Tuesday. A car drove into a house at approximately 3 p.m. at Orange Avenue and Mooney Drive, trapping one of the two people inside the car, CBS2 reported, citing information from Verdugo Fire Communications. It was...
Armed Robber Opens Fire in 7-Eleven Heist Near Downtown LA

An armed robber who fired two shots inside a 7-Eleven near downtown Los Angeles during a heist earlier this month is sought by police. In security camera video from the Westlake area store, a man in a blue and gray Dodgers hooded sweatshirt can be seen struggling with a plastic shield in front of the store counter as he waved the handgun around during the Sept. 13 robbery.
1 hospitalized after car drives into house in Monterey Park

One person was hospitalized after a car drove into a house in Monterey Park Tuesday afternoon. According to Verdugo Fire Communications, the car collided with a house located on Orange Avenue and Mooney Drive a little before 3 p.m., trapping one of the two occupants inside. It was unclear if the person rushed to a hospital was inside of the home or the vehicle. Their status was unknown. The circumstances leading up to the crash were not clear as authorities continued to investigate. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run

A pedestrian waiting at a bus stop in Santa Ana was fatally injured when struck by a hit-and-run vehicle on Sunday afternoon. The driver was arrested and the victim succumbed to his injuries early Monday morning. According to the SAPD, police received calls at about 4:58 p.m. about a vehicle...
2 Victims Found Shot in Bullet Riddled SUV

Westmont, Los Angeles County, CA: Two unknown victims were found shot in a bullet riddled SUV at approximately 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the unincorporated community of Westmont in Los Angeles County. Los Angeles County Fire and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location after multiple reports...
Authorities ID Man Found Dead in Carson Business

Authorities Wednesday identified a Gardena man who was found stabbed to death in a Carson business and continued their investigation into the death. Deputies were sent to the 1700 block of East Del Amo Boulevard at about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Xiaoyi...
Suspect Shot by Deputies in Willowbrook

A man is in the hospital Thursday after being shot in the leg by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies in the unincorporated area of Willowbrook. Deputies responded at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Imperial Highway and Compton Avenue after receiving a call regarding a woman reportedly being threatened by a man with a gun, ABC reports.
Man, Armed With Replica Handgun, Shot by Deputies in Willowbrook

A man, armed with what turned out to be a black replica handgun, is in the hospital Thursday after being shot in the leg by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies in the unincorporated area of Willowbrook, authorities said Thursday. Deputies responded about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to an “assault...
