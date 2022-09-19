ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem police say suspect was injured during arrest attempt

SALEM, Ore. — A man wanted for multiple felonies was hospitalized in Salem following an arrest attempt in the Northeast Neighbors area, according to Salem police. Salem Police Department tweeted around 3:30 p.m. that Nebraska Street Northeast was closed between 16th and 17th streets due to police activity, asking drivers to avoid the area. The street remained closed at 6:30 p.m.
Victim dies after shooting near Portland's Northgate Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said that one person has died after a shooting near Northgate Park in the city's Portsmouth neighborhood Monday evening. Officers from the North Precinct responded just after 7:30 p.m. to a shots fired call near the park, Portland police said. They arrived to find evidence of gunfire, marking off a crime scene, but police did not report any victims at the scene.
Dedicated police unit will return to Old Town entertainment district

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau will reestablish a seven-person dedicated unit to serve the entertainment district in Old Town to try to address the ongoing high level of gun violence in the area. The announcement was one of several public safety measures that Mayor Ted Wheeler outlined...
Portland Fire & Rescue receives $2M grant amid staffing shortage

PORTLAND, Oregon — Portland Fire & Rescue announced Wednesday that they received a $2.1 million Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The money will go entirely to Fire Station 23 near Southeast 13th and Powell Boulevard. The station closed...
Two sunken ships are finally getting removed from the Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two derelict ships that sunk in the Columbia River are finally being removed with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard and other state agencies. The two ships first arrived in Portland in 2006. After sitting off Hayden Island for more than a decade, both ships sunk last year. Now the Coast Guard is carefully removing any leftover oil from the vessels before hauling them off for disposal.
