3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: OHA gives update on rollout of Measure 110 funding, Blazers add to staff rosterEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over removal of traffic circle and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Man tried to abduct 5-year-old and threatened stabbing, Portland police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Less than 24 hours after an Amber Alert was issued for a young girl who was asleep in a car when it was stolen in Southeast Portland, police say there was an unrelated abduction attempt of a 5-year-old girl downtown. Portland police said that officers from...
Salem police say suspect was injured during arrest attempt
SALEM, Ore. — A man wanted for multiple felonies was hospitalized in Salem following an arrest attempt in the Northeast Neighbors area, according to Salem police. Salem Police Department tweeted around 3:30 p.m. that Nebraska Street Northeast was closed between 16th and 17th streets due to police activity, asking drivers to avoid the area. The street remained closed at 6:30 p.m.
Victim dies after shooting near Portland's Northgate Park
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said that one person has died after a shooting near Northgate Park in the city's Portsmouth neighborhood Monday evening. Officers from the North Precinct responded just after 7:30 p.m. to a shots fired call near the park, Portland police said. They arrived to find evidence of gunfire, marking off a crime scene, but police did not report any victims at the scene.
Shooting in Portland's Portsmouth neighborhood leaves one dead
The victim arrived at the hospital in a car, police said, but was later pronounced dead. Investigators are now poring over the area near Northgate Park.
‘I was dying’: 26-year-old woman describes being homeless and addicted to drugs before finally getting treatment
PORTLAND, Ore. — About 20 people lined up outside Fora Health, a Southeast Portland detox center, early Tuesday morning. Each person suffers from addiction and many of them are homeless. They waited in line hoping there would be a bed for them. After about thirty minutes, a couple walked...
Multnomah County DA's office to take second look at Portland home intruder case
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County District Attorney's office said it plans to take a second look at a high-profile case involving a woman who walked into a Northeast Portland home and curled up on a 10-year-old's empty bed last Monday. The woman, later identified by authorities as Terri...
Mayor Wheeler announces plan for Old Town-focused police unit
Old Town’s nightlife has increasingly become one focal point for gun violence in Portland. Business owners think the new plan could make a positive change.
Multnomah County DA reconsiders decision not to charge homeless woman due to mental health issues
Terri Zinser was arrested after she allegedly walked into a family’s home and curled up in their child’s empty bed. The DA’s office initially declined to prosecute.
Milo Mclver State Park partially reopens just two weeks after wildfire
ESTACADA, Ore. — Milo Mclver State Park has reopened less than two weeks after a wildfire ripped through it. People could not even get within a mile of the park during the wildfire because the roads were closed off. The park reopened to visitors earlier this week. Sarah Poet...
Explore Portland by trail, tram, trolley and train on the 4T Trail
PORTLAND, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, Jon Goodwin and Sunrise producer Kassy Taylor hit Portland's "4T Trail" — short for Trail, Tram, Trolley and Train. If you live in Portland and want a different way to see the city, consider the 4T Trail!. The...
Dedicated police unit will return to Old Town entertainment district
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau will reestablish a seven-person dedicated unit to serve the entertainment district in Old Town to try to address the ongoing high level of gun violence in the area. The announcement was one of several public safety measures that Mayor Ted Wheeler outlined...
Neighbors living near Laurelhurst Park turn to attorney for help clearing homeless camp
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mike Carulli has lived across the street from Laurelhurst Park for most of his life. He will be the first to say the area isn't as pleasant as it used to be, and he says the homeless camp along Southeast Oak Street is to blame. "Personally,...
Neighbors around Laurelhurst Park employ lawyer to force action on homeless camps
The lawyer is employing a novel argument to demand the city clear tents away. This time it’s all about the trees.
Mexican-owned bakery celebrates 20 years in business in South Salem
SALEM, Ore. — At only 18-years-old, Emilio Villarreal migrated from Jalisco, Mexico to the United State in 1973 searching for his American dream. And while moving to a foreign country was full of unknowns — Villarreal was certain of one thing — how to bake Mexican bread.
Portland Fire & Rescue receives $2M grant amid staffing shortage
PORTLAND, Oregon — Portland Fire & Rescue announced Wednesday that they received a $2.1 million Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The money will go entirely to Fire Station 23 near Southeast 13th and Powell Boulevard. The station closed...
Hillsboro builds its first tiny-home village for transitional housing
A large abandoned field near the heart of Hillsboro will soon be a refuge for homeless people. Right now there are no available shelter beds in the city.
Two sunken ships are finally getting removed from the Columbia River
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two derelict ships that sunk in the Columbia River are finally being removed with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard and other state agencies. The two ships first arrived in Portland in 2006. After sitting off Hayden Island for more than a decade, both ships sunk last year. Now the Coast Guard is carefully removing any leftover oil from the vessels before hauling them off for disposal.
Forest Grove hosts four-part harmony masterclass
The nationally recognized barbershop quartet Main Street is coming to town. They’ll be teaching kids the ways of four-part harmony.
'I'm really fearful': Tenants panic amid rent hike at Washougal apartment complex
WASHOUGAL, Wash. — Several tenants at a Washougal, Washington apartment complex are facing a steep rent increase, leaving many scrambling for options. On Friday, residents at the Rockwood Terrace Apartments received a lease renewal offer with close to a $400 per month rent increase. That would bring rent to $1,365 a month.
Council-hopeful Rene Gonzalez fined $77K for violating rules of Portland's small donor program
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland city council candidate Rene Gonzalez is facing $77,140 in fines and penalties for accepting and not reporting a significant discount on campaign office space in downtown Portland. Gonzalez is running against incumbent commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in the upcoming November election. Portland's small donor elections...
