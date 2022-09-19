ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Company news: KeyBank hires LaShay Blaney

LaShay Blaney has joined KeyBank as a commercial analyst. Based in Syracuse, she will assist the Central New York commercial banking team in gathering financial and operational data about clients and prospects, and providing assessments and analysis of the data.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

The Lincklaen House, a historic Cazenovia dining/lodging landmark, is for sale

Cazenovia, N. Y. — The historic Lincklaen House, built in 1835 and home to an independent boutique hotel and three restaurants, is looking for a new owner. The property at 79 Albany St. (Route 20) in the village of Cazenovia is scheduled to be sold via an online auction that will start Oct. 31. The starting bid is $700,000. The sale is being handled by Todd Wenzel of WYZE Commercial Real Estate in conjunction with the realty company Ten-x.
CAZENOVIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Business
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Common Councilor arrested; plus, historic landmark for sale (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 22)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 63; Low: 44. Breezy and cooler with showers. The 5-day forecast. SYRACUSE COUNCILOR ARRESTED: Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers, shown in a city courtroom Wednesday night, is accused of choking a woman in a city apartment. Gethers was arraigned and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment. The woman, who told police she was his ex-girlfriend, said he had choked her on two different days, according to her statement filed in Syracuse City Court. (Fernando Alba photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Company news: Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson promoted by City of Syracuse

City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the appointment of Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson as director of minority affairs. As director, Hudgins-Johnson will oversee the management and operation of the city’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise program. Hudgins-Johnson joined the city’s Central Permit Office in 2014 as the right-of-way coordinator. In...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Albany Law School#Hamilton College#Business Industry#Linus Business#Rialto Wealth Management#Union Graduate College
WIBX 950

New State of the Art Restaurant Coming to Utica Waterfront

A historic building is being transformed into a new state-of-the-art restaurant, banquet facility, and regional event center on the waterfront in Central New York. Utica's historic waterfront at Harbor Point will go from a former industrial area to a year-round destination for residents and tourists thanks to a decade of planning. Mohawk Valley Garden (MVG) plans to rehabilitate the 1933 building and construct an 8,000-square-foot facility at the southeastern portion of the harbor.
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Syracuse.com

First Look: Celebrated chef brings another cool concept to the kitchen hidden inside an Eastwood sports bar (video)

(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

11 Section III teams ranked top 10 in first state football poll

Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 3 of high school football is set to kick off this weekend but before the action begins, the state has released its first version of rankings. There are 11 Section III teams ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes: Christian Brothers Academy (No. 6) in AA; Fayetteville-Manlius (No. 9) in A; Indian River (No. 4) and Homer (No. 7) in B; Cazenovia (No. 4) and General Brown (No. 9) in C; Dolgeville (No. 6) and Cato-Meridian (No. 10) in D; and West Canada Valley (No. 4), New York Mills (No. 6) and Morrisville-Eaton (No. 10) in 8-Man.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
60K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy