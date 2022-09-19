Read full article on original website
Company news: KeyBank hires LaShay Blaney
LaShay Blaney has joined KeyBank as a commercial analyst. Based in Syracuse, she will assist the Central New York commercial banking team in gathering financial and operational data about clients and prospects, and providing assessments and analysis of the data.
Syracuse compliance director assesses comfort level with NIL collectives and Adam Weitsman
Syracuse, N.Y. – In the past few weeks, two separate collectives and Adam Weitsman have made public their intention to support athletes hoping to monetize their names, images and likenesses (NIL). The 315 Foundation and Athletes Who Care operate independently of Syracuse University. The Syracuse-centric collectives pool money from...
The Lincklaen House, a historic Cazenovia dining/lodging landmark, is for sale
Cazenovia, N. Y. — The historic Lincklaen House, built in 1835 and home to an independent boutique hotel and three restaurants, is looking for a new owner. The property at 79 Albany St. (Route 20) in the village of Cazenovia is scheduled to be sold via an online auction that will start Oct. 31. The starting bid is $700,000. The sale is being handled by Todd Wenzel of WYZE Commercial Real Estate in conjunction with the realty company Ten-x.
Future uncertain for former Upstate NY insane asylum, once biggest in the US (photos)
The grounds of Willard State Hospital, once the home of the largest mental institution in Upstate New York, once again lay abandoned as its last occupant, DOCCS’ Willard Drug Treatment Campus, has vacated. As FingerLakes1 reports, it’s lights out at the historic campus in Ovid. The property is one...
Syracuse Common Councilor arrested; plus, historic landmark for sale (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 22)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 63; Low: 44. Breezy and cooler with showers. The 5-day forecast. SYRACUSE COUNCILOR ARRESTED: Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers, shown in a city courtroom Wednesday night, is accused of choking a woman in a city apartment. Gethers was arraigned and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment. The woman, who told police she was his ex-girlfriend, said he had choked her on two different days, according to her statement filed in Syracuse City Court. (Fernando Alba photo)
Are These Truly The 10 Best Restaurants in Central New York?
There are so many different options when it comes to picking a place to dine here in Central New York. What are you feeling like? Italian? Mediterranean? Fine dining? Casual? A diner?. Maybe you're looking to try somewhere you have never been before - or - you simply want a...
Staying Close To Home: Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow Accepts Position At Oswego Health
OSWEGO – For anyone wondering what Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow’s next move would be as he transitions from his official government duties back to the private sector at the end of next year, wonder no more; Barlow has accepted a position at Oswego Health as Vice President of Public Affairs & System Development.
Company news: Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson promoted by City of Syracuse
City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the appointment of Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson as director of minority affairs. As director, Hudgins-Johnson will oversee the management and operation of the city’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise program. Hudgins-Johnson joined the city’s Central Permit Office in 2014 as the right-of-way coordinator. In...
New State of the Art Restaurant Coming to Utica Waterfront
A historic building is being transformed into a new state-of-the-art restaurant, banquet facility, and regional event center on the waterfront in Central New York. Utica's historic waterfront at Harbor Point will go from a former industrial area to a year-round destination for residents and tourists thanks to a decade of planning. Mohawk Valley Garden (MVG) plans to rehabilitate the 1933 building and construct an 8,000-square-foot facility at the southeastern portion of the harbor.
Axe: Adam Weitsman’s $1 million offer puts Syracuse in the gray area for NIL
Syracuse, N.Y. — When Dr. Evil put a pinky to his lip and offered to hold the world ransom for $1 million in the movie “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”, he was told that wasn’t exactly a lot of money these days. In the world...
It’s lightning round time at Mike’s Mailbox: Nicknames, uniforms, Adam Weitsman’s next guest
Syracuse, N.Y. – With the start of the college basketball season just over a month away, the backlog of questions here at Mike’s Mailbox is becoming a problem. At my current rate, I’m not going to get to a lot of them before more questions start flooding in when the season begins.
HS roundup: Cazenovia, state-ranked Skaneateles square off in ‘evenly-matched’ battle
The head girls soccer coaches from Cazenovia and state-ranked Skaneateles both agreed that their match on Wednesday was highly competitive and their teams were pretty evenly matched. That was very evident after Kaleen Sessler’s Cazenovia Lakers and Kyle Smiths Skaneateles Lakers played to a 2-2 draw in a highly-anticipated Onondaga...
cnycentral.com
Will take months and millions to recycle abandoned stash of hand sanitizer
ORISKANY, NY (WRGB) — It's the start of the last chapter in the saga of the very expensive NYS clean hand sanitizer that has been hidden away on the outskirts of a state facility in Central New York for months. Ever since we revealed the state of NY had...
First Look: Celebrated chef brings another cool concept to the kitchen hidden inside an Eastwood sports bar (video)
(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
Amazon in Clay ramps up hiring as it prepares to ring in its first holiday season
Clay, N.Y. — Online retailing giant Amazon has quickly become one of the Syracuse area’s largest private employers. Just four months after opening, the company’s distribution center in Clay — at 3.8 million square feet, one of the largest warehouses in the world — employs 2,500 full-time workers.
Adam Weitsman, SU’s biggest athletic booster, wants to draw 5-star players with eye-popping NIL offer
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse University’s most famous sports booster has decided to get involved in the name, image and likeness (NIL) space and will offer $1 million per year to one five-star football player and one five-star basketball player to represent his companies. Adam Weitsman, an Upstate New...
Watch: Late goal gives Fayetteville-Manlius win over state-ranked Cicero-North Syracuse (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Fayetteville-Manlius girls soccer team defeated No. 21 state-ranked Cicero-North Syracuse 1-0 Wednesday evening. Both teams were held without a goal until late in the second half when Morgan Goodman netted the go-ahead goal for the Hornets. It was Goodman’s team-leading seventh goal of the season.
Terry Lee Shaler: Life-long Chittenango resident who always gave back, got things done
Terry Lee Shaler: Life-long Chittenango resident who always gave back, got things done. Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Terry Lee Shaler had a way of making those around her comfortable. Note to readers:...
11 Section III teams ranked top 10 in first state football poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 3 of high school football is set to kick off this weekend but before the action begins, the state has released its first version of rankings. There are 11 Section III teams ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes: Christian Brothers Academy (No. 6) in AA; Fayetteville-Manlius (No. 9) in A; Indian River (No. 4) and Homer (No. 7) in B; Cazenovia (No. 4) and General Brown (No. 9) in C; Dolgeville (No. 6) and Cato-Meridian (No. 10) in D; and West Canada Valley (No. 4), New York Mills (No. 6) and Morrisville-Eaton (No. 10) in 8-Man.
First electric vehicle-only dealership proposed in Onondaga County
Manlius, N.Y. – A Chicago-based developer wants to put an auto dealership that exclusively sells electric vehicles in the town of Manlius. Electric Car Sales & Service would be located at 5427 North Burdick St., in what was formerly Fayetteville Dodge.
