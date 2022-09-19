Read full article on original website
‘Fantastic 4’ Taps Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer for Matt Shakman’s Marvel Movie
According to insiders, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer were chosen to write the script of Fantastic Four, the highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Marvel’s first superfamily. As Deadline reveals, the writing duo will join director Matt Shakman to bring Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing to life in a movie produced by MCU’s supervisor Kevin Feige.
'The Karate Kid' Review: How Watching 'Cobra Kai' Gave Me the Courage to Watch Original Movie
Whenever I watch a movie involving an Asian character set anytime before the 2000s, I get a little worried. It's been a long road for Asian representation in media and entertainment, but sometimes looking into the past can be painful. Beloved movies like Sixteen Candles and Breakfast at Tiffany's leave me with a sour taste in my mouth, not because I couldn't understand Sam's very American girl struggles as a teenager or because I wasn't enchanted by Holly Golightly's eccentricities, but because those movies contained caricatures of people who look like me. They turned Asian faces into the butt of the joke. This was always my fear and why I avoided The Karate Kid. The idea of a wise and experienced Japanese man teaching karate to a white kid from New Jersey was something I instantly thought: Nope, I'll pass on that slice of nostalgia.
Every Live Action Disney Princess Movie, From 'Cinderella' to 'Aladdin'
Since the release of their first feature-length film in 1937, Disney has made princesses a priority. The Disney Princess franchise is one of their most recognizable. But in recent years, Disney has been taking these classics and remaking the as live-action films. With the release of the live-action The Little Mermaid teaser trailer, Disney is continuing to add adaptions to this already lengthy list. Each new remake brings a different twist to the familiar story in order to build upon the original. Though some are more distinct than others. With a variety of added characters, new takes, and even extra songs mixed in with the stories everyone knows and loves, Disney has made a new line-up of princesses.
How Martin Scorsese Shows a Different Side to New York in Each of His Films
Martin Scorsese has had a career-long fascination with New York. That’s probably not surprising given that he was born and raised there, but few filmmakers have dedicated such large swaths of their work to documenting the capital of the world. His close association with the city – born in Queens, raised in Little Italy, and then studying at New York University – has made him a natural fit for capturing its unique blend of Americana and cultural diversity, but that has only made his task mildly easier. New York is the most photographed city on the planet, and its iconography has appeared on the silver screen so many times it might as well be listed alongside cinematography and editing as one of the most basic components of the film.
Werner Herzog Shares How He Develops Topics for His Films Like 'Theatre of Thought'
Acclaimed director Werner Herzog was at the Toronto International Film Festival for his latest film, the documentary Theatre of Thought, and he sat down for an interview with Collider about the creative process that goes into all of his films. His latest is an exploration of the human mind and the latest research of the mysteries surrounding the absurdly powerful organ. In the film, he also shows advancements in neural technology and both the benefits and the terrifying potential future that come with tinkering with the brain.
Brandon Cronenberg's 'Infinity Pool' Receives the Dreaded NC-17 Rating
Brandon Cronenberg's latest sci-fi flick, Infinity Pool, has shocked the MPAA enough to earn an NC-17 rating for graphic violence and sexual content. Cronenberg, who is the son of of body horror director David Cronenberg, is no stranger to pushing limits, having previously directed the violent sci-fi shockers Antiviral and Possessor. Infinity Pool stars Pearl star Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård, and tells the story of a rich couple who vacation at a luxury resort that harbors dark secrets beyond its walls. In addition to Goth and Skarsgård, Infinity Pool stars Thomas Kretschmann, Amanda Brugel, Caroline Boulton, John Ralston, Jeff Ricketts, Jalil Lespert, and Roderick Hill.
Why 'Spencer' Works as a Revisionist Biopic but 'Blonde' Doesn't
Blonde, Andrew Dominik’s controversial sorta-biopic about Marilyn Monroe, can be compared to any number of movies, from the surrealist nightmares of David Lynch to Mouchette, Robert Bresson’s infamous cavalcade of human misery. But perhaps the film it most closely resembles, at least in terms of ambition, is Spencer, Pablo Larraín’s controversial sorta-biopic about Princess Diana that premiered a little over a year before Blonde at the Venice Film Festival. Both films take a look at the tumultuous, tragic lives of their respective cultural icons, whose struggles with mental illness were exacerbated by the crucible of fame.
Kelly Marie Tran to Play Activist Amanda Nguyen in Upcoming Biopic
Following a quiet few years that have seen her take on mostly voice roles, Kelly Marie Tran's re-emergence is on the horizon. Tran is making a comeback in a huge way by adding film producer to her repertoire. Her next major project will be a biographical picture of the celebrated social entrepreneur, and civil rights activist, Amanda Nguyen. Tran is set to produce the picture as well as take on the role of Nguyen with whom she shares a real-life close relationship.
Maddie Hasson on the "Crazy Weird" Things She Did for the Psychological Thriller 'Fixation'
The start of Oscar season has a habit of eclipsing the independent features looking for distribution at the Toronto International Film Festival. Yes, there were a number of Academy Award nomination-worthy performances seen on screen at the event that will deservedly go on to earn those nods, but one of the very best performances of the bunch comes not from a feature directed by an industry icon or in a film with an ensemble full of past nominees, but rather from Mercedes Bryce Morgan’s feature directorial debut. It’s Maddie Hasson’s performance in Fixation.
Why Do We Love Kevin Smith Movies?
The first person to tell you that Kevin Smith movies aren't particularly good and only seem to be made for himself is probably Kevin Smith. After a series of films that didn’t seem to light critics or the box office on fire, Smith started to focus on his own interests and fanbase. Starting with his 2010 movie Red State, he's been frequently releasing his films in a roadshow model, where he brings the movie to your town and screens it along with a post-movie Q&A. It's like he's bringing a Gen X-themed circus to town, and he's currently in the middle of touring his latest film, Clerks III, in this exact format. It’s hard to not get swept up in the moment when surrounded by a litany of people that are excited to laugh and have a good time. It’s almost like going to a screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show.
What Does Miriel's Dream Mean in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Middle-earth Lore.The latest episode of The Rings of Power opens with a dream sequence showing us the deepest fear of Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), witnessing a great ocean wave rise on all sides of the island and destroying their homeland. With all that we know of Númenor and its people from J. R. R. Tolkien’s lore, there are many future events foreshadowed in this premonition. There have already been warning signs discussed in the show about the Fall of Númenor, and the deeper lore tells us a lot about the potential future for some of these characters.
Alex Wolff Explains Why He Can't Care About How Many People See His Movies
Filmmaking is a tricky endeavor. On the one hand, the art itself is of the utmost importance, a craft that not only demands a creator give a project an extensive amount of their time, but also maximum care and passion. But then, on the other hand, filmmaking is business, and if your movie isn’t seen, it can’t break even. Adding to that predicament, there’s more competition in this industry than ever right now. While it is wonderful that we’re getting such a significant amount of new content, in large part due to the rise of streaming services and social media platforms, that also makes it harder than ever to break through, even if you’ve made a stellar show or film. In fact, that’s something that Kiersey Clemons’ character deals with in her TIFF 2022 film, Susie Searches.
How to Watch 'Meet Cute': Where is the Kaley Cuoco-Pete Davidson Rom-Com Streaming?
Kaley Cuoco has certainly cemented herself as a comedic tour de force, particularly in the world of television programming. First, most audiences were introduced to her as the polar opposite of her nerdy neighbors in The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019), then successfully showed off her impressive comedic voice acting skills in the adult animated Harley Quinn (2019-2022), and finally was able to bring forth an incredibly well-balanced blend of dark comedy and genuine dramatic tension in The Flight Attendant (2020-2022). Saturday Night Live (2014-2022) cast member Pete Davidson has also understandably become one of the most recognized figures in the comedy world, becoming a household name thanks to his time on one of the longest-running sketch comedy shows of all time while also showing his feature film potential with The King of Staten Island (2020).
Why Are Murder Mysteries So Hot Right Now?
Throw a stone and you’re bound to hit a new murder mystery released in film or television in the last few years. In 2022 alone, The Afterparty, Death on the Nile, See How They Run, and Glass Onion dominated screens big and small. While the 2019 feature Knives Out certainly helped to bring the murder mystery to new levels of modern fame, just two years before it debuted, Murder on the Orient Express drummed up big numbers at the box office. You don’t have to be a sleuth like Benoit Blanc to realize that murder mysteries are having a moment in modern pop culture…but why? Beyond just trying to make the Knives Out lightning strike twice, what led this subgenre to come roaring back to life after so many years out of the spotlight?
'Hellraiser' Trailer: Jamie Clayton's Pinhead Invites Us to Unlock Our Fears
At long last, we have a full official trailer from Hulu's Hellraiser reboot. The chains, the blood, the reverence is all back in David Bruckner's (The Night House) reimagining of Clive Barker's twisted, sadistic world. Ahead of its October premiere, see what sights the Hell Priestess has in store for us.
Why 'My Hero Academia's Risky Redemption Arcs Actually Work
With five successful seasons under its belt and a sixth one right around the corner, My Hero Academia has had the luxury of building long character arcs that span multiple seasons, for multiple characters. The large cast is one of My Hero Academia’s most colorful aspects, in that the wide variety of personalities and superpowers represents a plethora of arcs and tones – some darker than others.
'The New Mutants' to Stream on Disney+ in October
Although the last Fox X-Men film, The New Mutants, received largely negative feedback from both audiences and critics, the Marvel movie is getting a fresh start on Disney+ in the United States, arriving on October 14. It will join other October additions to the streaming service, such as the new Marvel special Werewolf By Night.
How to Watch 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
After collaborating on American Horror Story and Pose, Evan Peters is ready to embark on another Ryan Murphy project. This time the Emmy-winning actor will portray one of America's most infamous serial killers in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Convicted of murdering over 17 men and eating their flesh, Dahmer's crimes will be depicted in the limited series from the perspective of his victims. In the span of 10 episodes, viewers will get to know the killer and watch him be let on the loose by the police on multiple occasions up to his trial. The accusations that led the serial killer to eventually pay the price for his actions took place between 1978 and 1991. In case you haven't heard the details pertaining to this twisted based-on-true-events tale, here is a guide to know when and where you can stream the series when it comes out.
Netflix Announces TUDUM Schedule Including 'Witcher' News, 'Stranger Things' Bloopers, and 'Bridgerton'
Netflix's second-ever TUDUM event is almost here! On Saturday, September 24, the streamer will broadcast the global fan showcase and in anticipation of the event, the full list of properties that'll be present has been released. Announcements, clips, and more involving over 120 of the biggest shows, films, games, and specials from Netflix's massive library will be on display for fans across the globe to see through the streamer's YouTube channels worldwide and on Twitch, Twitter, and Facebook. With over 200 stars taking part in the event, the fun kicks off at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET in the U.S.
'The Cleaning Lady' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Fox Series
One of Fox's newest dramas, The Cleaning Lady, will officially be back this Fall for its second season. The crime drama created by Miranda Kwok is based on the Argentine series La Chica que Limpia. The American adaption shares the same premise as the original series focusing on a struggling mother who works hard as a cleaning lady to take care of her son who has an immunodeficiency disorder. Only when she crosses paths with gangsters, she takes on another job as their crime scene cleaner to acquire more money for her son's treatment. The thrilling story explores intriguing circumstances of gray morality and that all the characters' actions or motives aren't always definitive good or evil. It also highlights the socially relevant plight of undocumented immigrants and their treatment in America.
