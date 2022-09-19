Read full article on original website
Related
13 Competitors, 15,000 Wings, and Spallaball in Farley, IA
What do you get when you combine live music, Wiffle ball and volleyball, a dunk tank, kidfest, and 15,000 chicken wings?. That's easy, the 8th Annual Wingfest sponsored by the Westen Dubuque Fine Arts Booster Club! .A huge community fundraiser will take flight this Saturday, September 24th in Farley, Iowa. it's a day filled with fun for the entire family. Kids' entertainment starts at 10:30. And it just gets better from there including the elementary kids singing the National Antem at 11 am.
Classic Revival Car Show This Saturday (Sept 24) in Dyersville, IA
Are you looking to squeeze in one more car show before the classics are put in storage for the winter? You're in luck. There's a big car show this weekend in Dyersville, IA. It's the Classic Dreams Car show. This Saturday's car show takes place in Dyersville on 2nd Street and 2nd Avenue from 1 pm till 4 pm. Admission is FREE.
Annual River Rodeo in Dubuque-Take 2
If you missed the 18th annual River Rodeo at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds Horse Arena back in May you're in luck. There's a 2nd rodeo this year and their calling it 18th Annual +1. The rodeo committee has decided to move the rodeo from it's usual date in May to...
Peosta seeking $475K from Dubuque County for park amenities & trail
According to a story from the Telegraph Herald; the City of Peosta leaders asked the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors for $475,000 toward a project to create basic amenities at Kelly Oaks Park. This is part of a larger plan for trail connectivity between parks. Full plans involve a community trail system connecting six public spaces, with the system then being connected to Heritage Trail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Big Apple Bagels Hosting Annual “Stocktoberfest” Next Month
Big Apple Bagels' annual "Stocktoberfest" event is just shy of a month away, but it's not too early to start seeing if you can scrounge up some items to donate!. Big Apple Bagels is holding their "Stocktoberfest" event in collaboration with St. Stephens Food Bank from October 13th - 15th. Big Apple, located at 1675 John F. Kennedy Road in Dubuque, will collect non-perishable food items at their shop with the goal to fill up a truckload of food for people in need just in time for the winter season. Resources Unite will also be assisting with the event!
TV Star Tony Danza to Perform Homecoming Show at U of Dubuque
Tony Danza starred first as Tony Banta, the affable part-time boxer and cab driver on the hit television comedy Taxi. The show and cast won accolades and awards over its successful five-season run. Then came the memorable character Tony Micelli, a former baseball player, housekeeper, and single father on the...
What Will You Be For Halloween!? Let Spirit Help
It's that time of the year; shambling zombies creep from the shadows, pumpkins start showing up everywhere, and the shelves at the store have magically filled with sweets of all shapes and sizes. Yes, Halloween is just around the corner how do you prepare. Did you know that Halloween is the second largest commercial holiday in the United States. That's according to AmericaHaunts.com. In addition,
Fly-by-Night Productions Launches 40th Season with David Auburn Adaptation
We in the Tri-States are supremely lucky to live in an area where art, culture, and entertainment is plentiful, especially given the size of the region itself. Just this month alone, several different shows have been announced at Five Flags Center, Outside the Lines Art Gallery's "Great Draw" event is happening Sunday, and now, Fly-by-Night Productions is gearing up for its 40th season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iowa DOT in Dubuque to Display Tribute to a Local Liver Donor Recipient
Have you ever considered being an organ donor? I can't think of a better way to "pay it forward" than to provide a life-saving organ to someone. You may already have friends and neighbors that are organ donors. Here's your chance to hear a great story about a recipient. Mike...
Latinx Fiesta; Celebrate Heritage Month October 1st In Dubuque
A special fiesta is coming to Dubuque soon in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Get to the Smoke Stack for a full on block party style event as Latinx Fiesta takes over the area. This FREE event has been organized by Dubuque Unidos and hosted by Loras College; its also sponsored by Multicultural Family Center, Inclusive Dubuque, and The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, and Dubuque Community Members. There will be food, live music, dancers, and resources for the community. All ages are welcome to the street party style event between 3 and 8pm to have a good time and experience the Latinx Culture. The first 50 people to the event will get FREE tacos from El Paisano. There will also be a variety of other vendors available for attendees to buy food from. After 8pm head inside the Smokestack as the Dubuque Latinx Fiesta will become Latin Night and all attendees must be over 21 to attend this portion of the festivities.
Phoenix Theatres Has the Most Comfortable Seat(s) in Town
I can't believe I moved to Dubuque, IA six months ago and still have yet to write about Phoenix Theatres, one of two premier multiplexes in the area. Those who know me personally know I'm at the movie theater every weekend, sometimes two or three times. With that in mind,...
Galena Hospital Unveils $34.5 Million Expansion Project
Galena's primary hospital has just announced a massive expansion project is underway. It's expected to increase and approve services as well as create 26 new full-time positions. This week, Midwest Medical Center unveiled a planned $34.5 million project that will add over 42,546 square feet to the facility. That would...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dubuque Middle School Consolidation is Coming-Get Details Thursday Sept 22nd
In April of this year, the Dubuque School Board voted to approve a goal of moving to a two middle school model by fall 2026, with a focus on creating feeder schools to the district’s two public high schools. Here's your chance to hear what the Board has been discussing.
Upcoming Dubuque Bridal Expo Vows to Be an “Experience” for Everyone
Many of us fantasize about our wedding day our entire lives. We mentally plan the music, the ambiance, our groomsmen and/or maids of honor, and long for the entire process to go off without a hitch. The planning and coordinating can be overwhelming. Thankfully, the Dubuque Bridal Expo 2022 can...
Dubuque Main Street; New Exec & Return Of Trick-Or-Treat
According to a report in the Telegraph Herald; Dubuque Main Street has named its new executive director; Danielle Jacobs. Jacobs took the position with an effective start date of September 6th and fills the seat emptied by Dan LoBianco who served as Dubuque Main Street’s executive director for 23 years. Jacobs does bring experience to the role 6 years as an executive director for the Freeport Downtown Development Foundation in Illinois. While there she had a hand in creating and working with two big events; the Pretzel City Brewfest and the 610 Music Festival. Her job centered on re-energizing downtown Freeport, Illinois.
Volunteers Needed for Dubuque Trees Forever’s Fall Plantings
Dubuque Trees Forever — a volunteer-driven organization dedicated to sprucing up the Key City — is searching for volunteers for some upcoming fall projects. The organization needs helpers for fall projects set to take place on October 1st, 8th, and 15th. The October 1st event will involve planting street trees across the community. On October 8th, they will fill Allison-Henderson Park on Loras Boulevard with 30 new trees.
A Dubuque Location of a Fast-Food Chain Closed Today (Sept 20)
Late last week we got word that a Dubuque Retailer, Bed Bath, & Beyond is going to be closing permanently. Today Dubuque lost one location of a national fast food chain.
Research For The Kids & The 14th Annual Poker Run This Saturday (9/17)
It’s time to get out and ride for a good cause at the 14th Annual Poke Run (Ride/Drive) this Saturday (9/17) through Iowa and into Wisconsin all to raise money for Research For The Kids directly benefitting Pediatric Brain Tumor and Heart Defects Research programs at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Robert Miller Talks Fighting Saints’ Roster, Home Opener Ahead of Season
Last month, Robert Miller, President of the Dubuque Fighting Saints, dropped by the studio alongside Head Coach Kirk MacDonald to discuss the upcoming season. The Fighting Saints have big expectations for this season, which is merely days away as the team will take on Des Moines in the USHL Fall Classic.
Popular Comedian Coming to Dubuque in 2023
After Charlie Berens performed in front of a sold out crowd this past weekend, the Five Flags Center is making sure that the laughs continue. They've just announced another comedian, who will be making his Dubuque debut come 2023!. On Thursday, March 30, 2023, comedian Brian Regan will be performing...
Q107.5
Dubuque, IA
749
Followers
2K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://myq1075.com
Comments / 0