Victims identified in suspected double homicide in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two men found shot dead in a vehicle early Friday have been identified.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said Darnell Bond, 32, of Euclid, and Larry Crawford, 43, of Fairview Park, were found dead in the vehicle in the 15000 block of Aspinwall Avenue.

Police on Friday said multiple shots were fired at the vehicle after midnight Friday, near the intersection of East 152nd Street . Police did not say what may have led to the shooting, or identify any suspects.

As of Friday, there had been no arrests. Homicide detectives and the Real Time Crime Center are investigating.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous tips can also be given to Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME (216-252-7463). A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

