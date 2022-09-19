ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Viewers Surprised To See Spider Crawling On Coffin During Service

By Ali Stagnitta
The world gathered on the morning of September 19th to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II for her 70 years of incredible service to her country and the Commonwealth. In the midst of the celebration of her life, as the Queen’s casket made its way to Westminster Abbey, some fans saw a spider run across a card attached to a wreath of flowers on top of the coffin. The card was actually a letter that King Charles III wrote to his mother that will be buried with her, which read “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R.”

Viewers reacted lovingly to the little critter’s appearance, with one royalist tweeting, “It’s said that the Queen loved it when things went awry. I think she’d love the bishop dropping his paper on the floor as well as the spider in her flower arrangement. #queensfuneral.” Another echoed that statement, sharing, “Did anyone else see the spider crawling across the card on the flowers? The Queen would have been happy she loves Nature.”

It is said, spiritually, that spiders are “creative creatures that can build an intricate and beautiful web with grace and ease.” They are known as “master timekeepers… that weave together the past and future to help you manifest in the present moment.” Since the Queen’s passing, there have been several signs, like double rainbows, that have helped provide comfort to mourners.

In addition to the spider, there were several other meaningful flowers atop the Queen’s casket, which the Royal Family revealed in a tweet ahead of the funeral. “At The King’s request, the wreath contains foliage of Rosemary, English Oak and Myrtle (cut from a plant grown from Myrtle in The Queen’s wedding bouquet) and flowers, in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, cut from the gardens of Royal Residences,” they shared.

Emotions were understandably high during today’s services, which will conclude when the Queen is laid in her final resting place alongside her late husband, Prince Phillip, in Westminster Abbey. Brothers Prince Harry and Prince William reunited in their grief as they solemnly walked behind the Queen’s coffin, while Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle stood together as they honored the late monarch. Prince William’s kids Princess Charlotte and Prince George also joined in on the celebration of life, with Charlotte wearing a hat and a horseshoe brooch, both gestures to her great-grandmother.

