Near-record highs expected this week as warm temperatures continue in North Texas

North Texas could reach near-record highs on Wednesday and Thursday this week as warm temperatures persist in the region, with highs expected to be close to the 100s near Fort Worth, Dallas and Waco.

Temperatures in the mid to upper 90s are in the forecast, with the warmest day expected to be on Wednesday at a high of 98 in the Fort Worth and Dallas area. The record high for the same day is 99 degrees.

In Waco, temperatures could reach 99 on Wednesday and Thursday, just under its record high of 100 degrees.

The warm temperatures are due to a strong high pressure ridge, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

A cold front is expected to push through the region early next week, bringing more fall temperatures with it. The weather service reports a few showers and isolated storms may arrive with the front, although widespread precipitation is unlikely as of Monday morning.

