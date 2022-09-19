OLA (Organización Latino Americana) has awarded four students its OLA Youth Scholarship. The four recent ... by Staff Writer. Student Artists Earn Accolades Seven Westhampton Beach Elementary School and Westhampton Beach Middle School students earned ribbons as part of the Westhampton Beach Historical Society’s summer exhibit, “The Creative Energy of Our Community: Works of Artists and Artisans Past and Present.” The winners from the elementary school were Briana Mendez, first place; Logan Rice, second; and Frankie DiBiaso and Anayeli Orta Hernandez, third. Middle school winners were Leandro Esquivel-Aguilar, first place; Cameron Hipp, second; and Sophia Paladino, third. The winning works were selected by two Westhampton Beach High School teachers from a pool of submissions provided by teachers at Westhampton ... 29 Aug 2022 by Staff Writer.

SOUTHAMPTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO