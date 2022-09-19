Read full article on original website
Senior-led Lynbrook is clicking
Patience has been preached and practiced at Lynbrook for a full generation – ever since boys’ soccer coach Josh Berlin began his tenure at the turn of the millennium. In more ways than one, adherence to the principle seems poised to pay off big this season, as Lynbrook’s opportunistic, control-style game has carried the Owls – back at full strength after an injury-induced early exit from last year’s playoffs – into a tie for second place in Nassau Conference A Central at 3-1, 5-1 overall.
Something fishy with East Meadow
That’s the rallying cry being used by the East Meadow boys’ soccer team as it tries to get out of the funk it has found itself in in recent seasons. The Jets have dropped four in a row after taking the season opener, including a 5-2 defeat against Hempstead last Saturday. The team’s only win was a 2-1 victory over Port Washington on Sept. 8 that ended a 12-game winless drought (0-8-4) that concluded the 2021 campaign.
Depth key ingredient for North Shore
It’s depth that will carry North Shore’s girls’ soccer team. In her 10-year stint on the Glen Head/Sea Cliff campus, coach Lauren Gotta hasn't seen as long a list of capable performers. The makeup is such that opponents can’t key on one or two stars, making the...
School News, September 22, Southampton Town
OLA (Organización Latino Americana) has awarded four students its OLA Youth Scholarship. The four recent ... by Staff Writer. Student Artists Earn Accolades Seven Westhampton Beach Elementary School and Westhampton Beach Middle School students earned ribbons as part of the Westhampton Beach Historical Society’s summer exhibit, “The Creative Energy of Our Community: Works of Artists and Artisans Past and Present.” The winners from the elementary school were Briana Mendez, first place; Logan Rice, second; and Frankie DiBiaso and Anayeli Orta Hernandez, third. Middle school winners were Leandro Esquivel-Aguilar, first place; Cameron Hipp, second; and Sophia Paladino, third. The winning works were selected by two Westhampton Beach High School teachers from a pool of submissions provided by teachers at Westhampton ... 29 Aug 2022 by Staff Writer.
East Rockaway hosts Fourth Battalion Parade
Nassau County’s Fourth Battalion Fire District marched through the streets of East Rockaway on Saturday, Sept. 17, as part of their annual fire parade and drill exercise. The Battalion consists of five local fire departments including East Rockaway, Lynbrook, Rockville Centre, Malverne, and Lakeview. This year, additional fire companies from Hewlett, Oceanside, Uniondale, Albertson, and Long Beach, also joined in the festivities.
Community Housing in the Spotlight
Pictured Above: The 37-unit Speonk Commons project, recently completed by Georgica Greens Ventures and the Southampton Housing Authority, is a mixture of shops and apartments adjacent to the Speonk Long Island Rail Road station. Local leaders on the South Fork began quantifying the need for affordable housing decades ago, but...
Wilson Elementary hosts 9/11 Spirit Day
In an effort to help teach kids who are too young to have witnessed the events that took place on 9/11, teachers at Wilson Elementary are educating students about that day with lessons focused on the community and those who helped, what their roles are, and why it is that we come together to honor those we lost on that day.
Superintendent set to retire
Lynbrook Schools Superintendent Melissa Burak has set her retirement calendar, and plans to stop down on July 1, 2023, after 30 years of service. It was a bittersweet moment for members of the Board of Education, which voted to accept her resignation letter, expressing their heartfelt gratitude for her many years of service and for helping elevate the district to new heights.
Riverhead High School Student Selected Selected For Prestigious All-State Band
A Long Island high school student was selected for the 2022 New York State School Music Association All-State Band. Bryan Enos, who is currently in his senior year at Riverhead High School, was chosen based on his bass trombone solo for NYSSMA in the spring of 2022, for which he received a perfect school, school officials announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Loved ones honor Mets legend Buddy Harrelson at Walk to End Alzheimer's
The event at Belmont Lake State Park is part of the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research.
Lynbrook swears in police officer
Decorated New York City Police Officer Joshua Crowley was patient and kept the faith in his quest for a position with the Lynbrook Police Department. Crowley, who grew up in Mastic and graduated from Eastport South Manor High School in 2012, left the NYPD to return to Long Island. Several departments jumped at the opportunity to hire him, including Nassau County and Garden City, who made offers.
N Main St, Southampton, NY 11968, USA
Apt comes with housekeeper 3 days a week, all included. All utilities are included. Beautifully decorated, inside and out. Quality bed linens and towels washed weekly by housekeeper. Available Oct 1st. Master Bedroom. Loft Bedroom. Living Room. Dining Kitchen Area. Good Closet Space. Cathedral Ceilings. Back Porch connects to outdoor...
Looking back, 21 years later
To honor and remember those lost on and since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Rockville Centre held its 21st Year of Remembrance ceremony last Sunday evening on the Village Green. St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church held a special Mass prior to the ceremony. Mayor Francis Murray began the observance...
The Regal Deli in Plainview is Closing
According to a post on Facebook Friday night, the owners of the Regal Deli in Plainview are not renewing their lease and plan to shut down the iconic Long Island Kosher Deli by the end of the year. Painview once the home of three (3) delis including Reuven's, Bloomy's and...
Meeting planned to discuss Elmont principal who was suspended with no explanation
A meeting is set for tonight to discuss the situation involving an Elmont principal who was suspended without explanation.
New Steakhouse Open For Business In Farmingdale
A new eatery is serving customers on Long Island. 5 De Mayo Steakhouse in Farmingdale held its grand opening on Thursday, Aug. 4. The restaurant, located at 2120 Broadhollow Road, offers entrées including prime sirloin steak, filet mignon, Colorado rib steak, and more. In addition to steak dishes, guests...
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NY
Everyone should know where the best and local burger spots are in their neighborhood and I came bearing gifts with all the above when it comes to finding the most delicious burgers in Westchester County, NY.
RVC schools receive $50K donation
The Rockville Centre Education Foundation recently presented the village school district with a check for more than $50,000, which will help fund additional programming throughout the school year. “Their generosity is unparalleled in terms of how it helps our students, and allows us to think about new ways to innovate...
A champion of Black television and film
A pioneering media leader and champion of black television and film died recently in New York City, where she had relocated her organization Black Public Media in 2000. She founded the BPM, then known as National Black Programming Consortium, in Columbus in 1979. We look back on the life of Mable Haddock, her time in Columbus and the legacy of BPM.
