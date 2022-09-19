On Wednesday, October 5, we will be holding our fourth and final Bridges Out of Poverty workshop. Why have we committed so strongly to the Bridges Out of Poverty programs? Quite simply, because they work. Bridges gives us tools and strategies to reduce and alleviate individual and community instability. They open us up to alternative ideas and attitudes by sharing narratives of people with different kinds of problems. We have learned to see people in poverty as resourceful and resilient, people who want a brighter future for themselves and their families.

ALLIANCE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO