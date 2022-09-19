Read full article on original website
Chadron Alumnus completes prestigious seminar at Nat. WWII Museum
CHADRON – Chadron State College graduate student Arttie Parker of North Platte earned the opportunity to attend what his professor Dr. Tom Smith calls a prestigious seminar this summer. Parker is a CSC alumnus, twice over. He earned a bachelor's degree in History in 2011 and another one in...
Sandoz Center sponsors speaker Sept. 27 in Chadron
CHADRON – In an illustrated lecture Sept. 27 British author Alan Wilkinson will reveal how a road trip to Nebraska 30 years ago led him to discover Nebraska, its people, and its writers. The free, public 7 p.m. reading from Lost and Found in Nebraska is at the Bean Broker on West Second Street.
Great Plains Comm. to repair Chadron City Council viewing channel
For those of our citizens who are loyal viewers of city council meetings on Great Plains Channel 19 or who are used to tuning in to Channel 19 to find information on city services, addresses and phone numbers, the reason this channel has been unavailable for an extended period of time is due to the failure of an electronic component.
'Autumn in Alliance' festival to be held in Alliance
Autumn in Alliance festival will be held Sept. 23 - 25. There will be lots of live music everyday, bounce houses, games, food, a chili-cinnamon roll cook-off on Saturday, free hot dogs on Sunday and more.
Banner County was set to have Nebraska’s largest wind project. Until the military stepped in.
HARRISBURG — In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. “We get very little rain,” said Jim Young, standing in a field that’s been in his family for 80 years. “And we get a lot of wind.”
NDOT Announces $9.25 million in Federal Grants for NE Airport Improvements
(Lincoln, NE) -- Some of Nebraska's smaller airports are getting federal grant money to make improvements. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says four Nebraska airports, in Alliance, Aurora, Burwell and Sidney, will split $9.25 million in funding. The NDOT says two of the airports were awarded federal grants through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Burwell/Cram Field received $110,000 and Sidney Municipal/Lloyd W. Carr Field received $159,000 for hangar construction.
Post Podcast: Gov. Ricketts talks about town halls in Alliance, Ogallala
Today Kalin Krohe spoke with Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts about his upcoming town hall meetings in Alliance and Ogallala, expansion of high-speed broadband access, protection of Nebraska’s water resources, his thoughts on the Panhandle wildfire and more. To learn more about the town hall meetings click HERE.
Nebraska Department of Agriculture reports ninth case of highly pathogenic avian flu
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced a ninth confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza. The last case in Nebraska was discovered in April. The ninth farm, a small backyard...
Getting Ahead: Bridges Out of Poverty
On Wednesday, October 5, we will be holding our fourth and final Bridges Out of Poverty workshop. Why have we committed so strongly to the Bridges Out of Poverty programs? Quite simply, because they work. Bridges gives us tools and strategies to reduce and alleviate individual and community instability. They open us up to alternative ideas and attitudes by sharing narratives of people with different kinds of problems. We have learned to see people in poverty as resourceful and resilient, people who want a brighter future for themselves and their families.
Another wildfire breaks out in Nebraska’s parched Panhandle
LINCOLN — Nearly 30 volunteer fire departments battled erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground at a wildfire south of Gering in Nebraska’s Panhandle. The 3,700-acre Smokey Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and its cause had not been determined by Wednesday. Four single-engine air...
Eagles three match win streak snapped by Kingsville
The Chadron State volleyball team dropped a non-conference match on Tuesday night against Texas A&M University-Kingsville in three sets, (23-25, 15-25, 18-25). The Eagles drop to 5-8 on the year and their overall win streak of three comes to a close. "We came out flat and weren't able to get...
2 transported to hospital following Scottsbluff accident
On Sept. 20 at approximately 1:58 p.m. Scottsbluff police officers were dispatched to Highway 26 just east of Avenue B to an accident. A 2017 Ford Focus driven by a 90-year-old Scottsbluff man, had been eastbound in the westbound lanes when it collided with a 2007 Toyota Sienna driven by 39-year-old Adam Chavez of Scottsbluff.
Scotts Bluff Co. authorities respond to 2 accidents within 30 minutes
On Sept. 19 police and emergency personnel responded to two separate injury accidents reported 27 minutes apart from each other in Scotts Bluff County. At 6:52 a.m. a two-vehicle injury accident was reported at the intersection of Highland Road and County Road 28. A 50-year-old male from Gering and a...
Containment begins on Panhandle wildfire
Banner County, Neb. — Incident Commander Tim Grubbs, fire chief for the Banner County Volunteer Fire Department, said crews are making progress on monitoring, maintaining and containing the fire within its current footprint. “We are estimating containment of the fire at 28% and will work to increase that line...
Panhandle police activity, Sept. 8 - Sept. 14
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Driver suffers medical emergency, leads to two-car collision in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF - The Scottsbluff Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle injury accident on Highway 26 Tuesday afternoon. According to the investigation, a 90-year-old Scottsbluff man appeared to suffer a medical emergency while driving a 2017 Ford Focus eastbound, just east of Avenue B, at approximately 3:58 p.m. The medical episode caused the driver to veer the car into oncoming traffic in the westbound lanes, colliding with a 2007 Toyota Sienna.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200817 08:08 FIRE : FIRE 100 BLOCK CODY AVENUE/ FULLY ENGULFED MOTORCYCLE/ NO INJURIES/ INFORMATIONAL CASE TAKEN Closed - Resolved. P202200818 08:47 THEFT : THEFT 700 block of Potash/Stolen mountain bike/ investigation is ongoing Inactive - Case Suspended. P202200819 15:57 WARRANT : ARREST 1600 W. 3RD STREET/ TIP REGARDING INDIVIDUAL...
Scottsbluff Police participate in 'Drive Sober' enforcement wave
From August 19 to September 5 Scottsbluff Police Officers worked overtime and participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled over Labor Day DUI enforcement wave. Overtime funding for this activity was provided by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office. Scottsbluff Police Officers made six driving under the influence arrests along 163 other citations and arrests. There were 181 warnings issued. Sgt Philip Eckerberg said “This activity is a result of Scottsbluff Police Officers working long hours and being ever vigilant while on patrol.”
