Monterey School Administrators Excited At Broadband Expansion Prospect
Putnam County’s broadband expansion plan brings a huge opportunity for Monterey students. Monterey High School Assistant Principal Ben Novak said with such a reliance on the internet, it is a necessity to make sure students have a good connection. When the pandemic first began, Novak said many students had to use hot spots and even the Monterey Public Library’s wi-fi in order to complete school work.
Some TTU Students Remain In Hotels For Fall Semester
Only about half of the Tennessee Tech students that started the fall semester in hotels remain in non-traditional housing. President Phil Oldham said 130 students started in hotels, but movement on campus allowed for some to relocate. “Moving forward we do need more residence hall capacity on campus for student...
Retired superintendent sounds alarm on overhaul needed
A retired superintendent is sounding an alarm about the possible crumbling of public education, unless there's a major overhaul.
Overton Commission Working On New Bathrooms At Fairgrounds
The Overton County Commission gathering project specs to add 12 additional bathrooms to the county fairgrounds. Commission Chair Darwin Clark said the request came from the fair board and was recently approved by the county commission. “If you’ve been out to the fair, you can see where we continue to...
White Co Splitting Some $5 Million For Water Infrastructure Improvements
White County will divide some $5 million between four utility districts for water infrastructure projects. The money comes from the state’s COVID money meant for water and sewer improvements. County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson said the county received $4 million with a $1 million local match. “We’re just getting...
Putnam Justice Center Project Impacting Parking For Local Businesses
The Putnam County Justice Center addition project causing parking issues for some neighboring business owners. Mike Reel of Olympic Investment Group co-owns Liberty Square across the street that has some 20 businesses inside. Reel said the closure of the Justice Center ‘s main parking lot has worsened a long-term parking issue.
Sumner County charter school sparks questions over Founders Classical Academy
A charter school group is pushing hard to be the first to open in Sumner County after two initial "no" votes from the local school board. Founders Classical Academy of Hendersonville is appealing.
Cookeville Regional Working To Maintain Operations And Employees
Cookeville Regional doing everything in its power to continue its operations and deliver the best care possible in the face of rising healthcare costs. That according to CEO Paul Korth. Korth said rising costs are affecting hospitals nationwide. “We’ll be holding on some of our capital purchases that we were...
New White Co Commission Wants More Information On Landfill Resolution
White County Commissioner Derrick Hutchings said he wants more information about the county’s landfill before making a decision on accepting out-of-county trash. A resolution was considered by the full commission that would have allowed out-of-county trash Monday night. Hutchings made the motion to send the item back to the solid waste committee.
chattanoogacw.com
Roller rink runaround: Chattanooga family considering legal action against skating center
The high pitched buzz of Anora Martin's electric wheelchair whips through the air. The eight-year-old expertly navigates the turf, benches and trees at Cambridge Square, before coming to a halt near her dad Robert. A former Marine, Robert's stoic demeanor vanishes around his daughter, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy...
Putnam Partners With Nonprofit To Honor Fallen Veterans This Christmas
A national nonprofit that places remembrance wreaths on veteran graves will be coming to Cookeville this holiday season. Putnam County joining forces with local veterans and businesses to bring Wreaths Across America to Cookeville on December 17th. About 500 wreaths will be placed at the Cookeville Cemetery for each known veteran.
Oveton Clerk Opening Monthly Office In Hanging Limb
Overton County opening an office in Hanging Limb once a month for county clerk services. County Executive Steven Barlow said the office will be located in a county building near the Hanging Limb Convenience Center. “It’s a good 45 minutes to get down here,” Barlow said. “For the ones that...
PCSO Seeking Public Assistance On Missing Baxter Woman
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in locating a missing Baxter woman. Sheriff Eddie Farris said 46-year-old Lori Ann Hicks was reported missing by family Tuesday but was last seen in the county on September 2nd. “48 hours is a pretty good standard before we start sending...
CRMC Finance Committee Tables Software Decision For Budget Reasons
Citing concerns about the hospital’s current budget issues, the Cookeville Regional Financial Committee tabled a $300,000 expenditure Tuesday night for employee software. The software would allow department heads access to employee profiles and organizational charts. At the same time, leadership can share and request feedback, and work on individual goal management. Committee Chair Danny Rader said this is something the board should explore as a potential cost-cutting measure.
Say yes to the dress Chattanooga! The Gowns for Good luncheon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Joel Henderson talks about Say yes to the dress Chattanooga!!! The Gowns for Good luncheon and live fashion show benefit will directly help uninsured neighbors in need receive access to a primary care medical home. Gowns for Good will be held November 2nd at Gilma Event Hall in Chattanooga. Volunteers in Medicine Chattanooga, Inc. (VIM Chattanooga) is a full service medical clinic that opened its doors on May 5, 2005. It provides primary and preventative health care to financially eligible individuals and families of Hamilton and surrounding counties in Tennessee and Georgia who otherwise have no access to public or private health insurance. The clinic is in the 5900 Building, Suite 1400, in Eastgate, next door to the Eastgate Library. To learn more about Gowns for Good event sponsorship opportunities contact info@vim-chatt.org.
DCHS Hoping To Upgrade Benches And Lighting At Football Stadium
DeKalb County High School could double its home side capacity with the plans for stadium upgrades. The school board recently approved to bid out for new bleachers, lights, and concrete work. Principal and Athletic Director Bruce Curtis said the project could cost anywhere between $800,000 to $1 million. “It’s time...
Wedding venue on Bedford County farm hits legal snag with ‘Right to Farm Act’
The intent of the Tennessee Right to Farm Act, passed in 1982, was to keep local zoning and neighbors who don’t like farm activities from interfering with farmers. The Right to Farm Act and a recent Tennessee Court of Appeals ruling, allow farmers to supplement their income by hosting events and other recreational activities — including weddings and farmers’ markets.
Benefit ride held for teen Lebanon battling bone cancer
Dozens of motorcycles made their way through Wilson County last Saturday in honor of a Lebanon teen who is battling bone cancer. The L-Town Riders motorcycle club held the Jayden’s Journey Benefit Ride to help raise funds, awareness and support for 13-year-old Jayden Bailey, who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma earlier this year.
Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny announces Temporary New County Attorney
Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny has chosen long time Coffee County resident and attorney, Ed North as the temporary part time Coffee County Attorney, effective Oct. 1, 2022. Robert ‘Bob” Huskey announced his retirement to the full County Commission meeting on September 13, 2022. Bob Huskey has honorably performed nearly two decades of service to the citizens of Coffee County in addition to his private practice and an illustrious career as a JAG officer in the United States Army.
WilCo PowWow announces lineup of activities
The beat of the drums is set to take place at the 39th WilCo Pow Wow (formerly Mt. Juliet Pow Wow) at the Wilson County Fairgrounds Sept. 24-25. This event’s second year at the fairgrounds in Lebanon brings much more parking and a covered arena, said WilCo Pow Wow organizer Cindy Yahola. The two-day event celebrates and showcases Native American tribal dance, culture, food and 35 arts and crafts vendors.
