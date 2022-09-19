ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices continue to decrease after dropping below the $4 mark

By Kayla Welytok
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 3 days ago

(WSYR-TV)- Now that gas prices have fallen below the $4 mark, many drivers are curious to see if the prices will continue to decline.

The national average for gasoline is $3.68, down $0.04 from September 12. New York’s average is now $3.78, down $0.11 since September 12

On September 12, 2021, the New York State average was $3.28.

On average, Syracuse residents are paying $3.86, down $0.11 from last week.

Prices of Gas Around CNY and WNY

  • Batavia – $3.92 (down 13 cents from last week)
  • Buffalo – $3.89 (down 8 cents from last week)
  • Elmira – $3.69 (down 12 cents from last week)
  • Ithaca – $3.93 (down 11 cents from last week)
  • Rochester – $3.91 (down 12 cents from last week)
  • Rome – $3.92 (down 13 cents from last week)
  • Syracuse – $3.86 (down 11 cents from last week)
  • Watertown – $3.92 (down 15 cents from last week)

According to AAA, as of September 12, oil prices have been fluctuating meaning that we could begin seeing prices remain consistent for longer periods.

AAA also offers insight on inflation which is also causing a Consumer Price hike. With inflation remaining much longer than expected, people do fear that the Federal Reserve will take more drastic measures that could lead to a recession. If this were to happen, prices and demand will likely drop.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

