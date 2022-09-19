Mike Flanagan Reveals ‘Shining’ Prequel Not Happening Because of ‘Doctor Sleep’s Box Office Performance

Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
‘Fantastic 4’ Taps Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer for Matt Shakman’s Marvel Movie
According to insiders, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer were chosen to write the script of Fantastic Four, the highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Marvel’s first superfamily. As Deadline reveals, the writing duo will join director Matt Shakman to bring Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing to life in a movie produced by MCU’s supervisor Kevin Feige.
Collider
Every Live Action Disney Princess Movie, From 'Cinderella' to 'Aladdin'
Since the release of their first feature-length film in 1937, Disney has made princesses a priority. The Disney Princess franchise is one of their most recognizable. But in recent years, Disney has been taking these classics and remaking the as live-action films. With the release of the live-action The Little Mermaid teaser trailer, Disney is continuing to add adaptions to this already lengthy list. Each new remake brings a different twist to the familiar story in order to build upon the original. Though some are more distinct than others. With a variety of added characters, new takes, and even extra songs mixed in with the stories everyone knows and loves, Disney has made a new line-up of princesses.
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
wegotthiscovered.com
A cult favorite horror sequel finds itself in the midst of a long-overdue celebration
Even though the franchise has been consistently inconsistent for 35 years, any self-respecting Predator fan surely has a soft spot and an undying love for Stephen Hopkins’ 1990 sequel set on the sun-baked streets of Los Angeles. Moving the action to a concrete jungle as opposed to literal one...
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
Brandon Cronenberg's 'Infinity Pool' Receives the Dreaded NC-17 Rating
Brandon Cronenberg's latest sci-fi flick, Infinity Pool, has shocked the MPAA enough to earn an NC-17 rating for graphic violence and sexual content. Cronenberg, who is the son of of body horror director David Cronenberg, is no stranger to pushing limits, having previously directed the violent sci-fi shockers Antiviral and Possessor. Infinity Pool stars Pearl star Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård, and tells the story of a rich couple who vacation at a luxury resort that harbors dark secrets beyond its walls. In addition to Goth and Skarsgård, Infinity Pool stars Thomas Kretschmann, Amanda Brugel, Caroline Boulton, John Ralston, Jeff Ricketts, Jalil Lespert, and Roderick Hill.
Ezra Miller Said to Have ‘Messiah’ Complex, Wants to Lead ‘Indigenous Revolution’ — Report
Ezra Miller is taking Facebook’s Metaverse and DC’s multiverse quite seriously, per a new report. Vanity Fair published an investigative piece chronicling “The Flash” star’s ongoing arrests and recent apology citing mental health concerns. Per Vanity Fair, Miller, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, has been struggling with various mental health issues for more than two years since the 2019 divorce of their parents and the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Miller has been arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment and then second-degree assault and received a felony charge for burglary in August. The “Perks of Being a Wallflower” alum also has...
Sarah Michelle Gellar says ‘victim blaming and shaming’ keep her from discussing ‘hard’ child star experiences
Sarah Michelle Gellar has admitted that fear of “victim blaming and shaming” has kept her from speaking about her negative experiences of being a “young girl” in showbusiness.The Cruel Intentions star made her on-screen debut aged six and was 19 years old when she was cast in the career-defining role of Buffy Summers, a high school student with supernatural powers, in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.In a new interview with The New York Times, Gellar denied that her experience as a young woman in the industry had been positive.“It was really hard,” the actor said. “There weren’t great female roles...
wegotthiscovered.com
A shameful sequel everyone tried to forget until recently regains relevance on Netflix
In a turn of events nobody could have foreseen as recently as a few years ago, the Karate Kid franchise is riding the crest of a cultural wave, with Sony announcing just yesterday that a brand new feature film is in the works, while Netflix’s sequel series Cobra Kai remains one of the most popular and talked-about TV shows on the planet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
Werner Herzog Shares How He Develops Topics for His Films Like 'Theatre of Thought'
Acclaimed director Werner Herzog was at the Toronto International Film Festival for his latest film, the documentary Theatre of Thought, and he sat down for an interview with Collider about the creative process that goes into all of his films. His latest is an exploration of the human mind and the latest research of the mysteries surrounding the absurdly powerful organ. In the film, he also shows advancements in neural technology and both the benefits and the terrifying potential future that come with tinkering with the brain.
wegotthiscovered.com
An underground horror hit with a gut-punch ending leaves streaming users shocked
It takes an awful lot these days for a horror movie to surprise its audience, leaving them either aghast or with their mouths agape by the time the credits come up, but this year’s slow-burning underground horror sensation Speak No Evil has been doing exactly that. Initially premiering at...
wegotthiscovered.com
Bloodsucking horror fans sharpen their fangs to celebrate the best vampire movies ever
It’s been one hundred years since the German silent classic Nosferatu was released and vampires of all varieties have entranced fans of horror cinema ever since. Over the years they’ve taken on very different looks, but have only recently begun to recover from the Twilight Saga sparkly street cred hit. Reddit’s home of horror is currently entangled in discussion over the greatest vampire films of all time, and there are some absolute classics in the conversation.
Polygon
One of the decade’s best horror films is back — in the worst form
It might be unfair to compare remakes to their source films, but it’s also unavoidable for people who care about movies. While the common Hollywood lore says American audiences refuse to read subtitles, and English-language remakes open the film to broader audiences, it’s also true that a certain portion of the audience for any remake is made up of fans who want to see what a film has gained or lost in a second translation to the screen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5: Madeline Brewer Messaged Mckenna Grace ‘You Little Turd’ When She Read Episode 2 Scene
Madeline Brewer sent Mckenna Grace an amusing message when she realized what her co-star's character does in 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Episode 2.
Collider
How to Watch 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
After collaborating on American Horror Story and Pose, Evan Peters is ready to embark on another Ryan Murphy project. This time the Emmy-winning actor will portray one of America's most infamous serial killers in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Convicted of murdering over 17 men and eating their flesh, Dahmer's crimes will be depicted in the limited series from the perspective of his victims. In the span of 10 episodes, viewers will get to know the killer and watch him be let on the loose by the police on multiple occasions up to his trial. The accusations that led the serial killer to eventually pay the price for his actions took place between 1978 and 1991. In case you haven't heard the details pertaining to this twisted based-on-true-events tale, here is a guide to know when and where you can stream the series when it comes out.
Collider
Why Do We Love Kevin Smith Movies?
The first person to tell you that Kevin Smith movies aren't particularly good and only seem to be made for himself is probably Kevin Smith. After a series of films that didn’t seem to light critics or the box office on fire, Smith started to focus on his own interests and fanbase. Starting with his 2010 movie Red State, he's been frequently releasing his films in a roadshow model, where he brings the movie to your town and screens it along with a post-movie Q&A. It's like he's bringing a Gen X-themed circus to town, and he's currently in the middle of touring his latest film, Clerks III, in this exact format. It’s hard to not get swept up in the moment when surrounded by a litany of people that are excited to laugh and have a good time. It’s almost like going to a screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show.
Polygon
Midnight Mass creator’s new Netflix show has a creepy trailer
The creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass is back at it again, just in time for spooky season. Called The Midnight Club, Mike Flanagan’s newest Netflix show follows eight teenagers living in a hospice home who meet at midnight in a creepy library to tell scary stories.
Collider
Kelly Marie Tran to Play Activist Amanda Nguyen in Upcoming Biopic
Following a quiet few years that have seen her take on mostly voice roles, Kelly Marie Tran's re-emergence is on the horizon. Tran is making a comeback in a huge way by adding film producer to her repertoire. Her next major project will be a biographical picture of the celebrated social entrepreneur, and civil rights activist, Amanda Nguyen. Tran is set to produce the picture as well as take on the role of Nguyen with whom she shares a real-life close relationship.
wegotthiscovered.com
For once, fans agree on the best sequel in a consistently inconsistent franchise
There’s barely been a single franchise in history that’s scored unanimous acclaim, but few have proven to be more consistently inconsistent than Predator. While that’s to be expected given that the property has encompassed sequels, prequels, and crossovers since its inception 35 years ago, what makes the sprawling intergalactic saga a more curious case than most is the long-running debate over which successor comes closest to matching the brilliance of John McTiernan and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s classic original.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror diehards rally around the James Wan movie nobody ever talks about
The name James Wan has become synonymous with spine-chilling horror franchises, namely The Conjuring, Insidious and a complete departure from the supernatural, Saw. The 45-year-old Australian made his directorial debut in 2004 with the first Saw film, which went on to become a globally successful and critically acclaimed biological horror saga comprising nine feature films. From there, Wan co-created Insidious with Leigh Whannell and single-handedly formed The Conjuring universe — consisting of The Conjuring trilogy, the Annabelle trilogy, and several spin-offs.
Comments / 0