FRAMINGHAM – Affluent residents of Martha’s Vineyard are still congratulating themselves on the remarkable opportunity to “virtue signal” presented by Gov. DeSantis’s decision to send fifty Venezuelan refugees to their island. For all of two days, they were able to posture in support of refugees and migrants before the Commonwealth took the Venezuelans off their hands. If less affluent people, in Massachusetts and across the nation, were paying close attention, they may have recognized the hypocrisy emanating from the island: virtue signaling is great, as long as someone else has to deal with the consequences.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO