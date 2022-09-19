Read full article on original website
Meet & Greet With Democratic Lt. Governor Candidate Driscoll in Framingham on Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – The Democratic nominee for Massachusetts Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll will be back in Framingham on Saturday, September 24. Driscoll, the Mayor of Salem, will talk with Framingham residents on why voters should elect her and Democratic nominee for Governor Maura Healey in November. Election is Tuesday, November 8.
Healey & Driscoll Release Housing Plan For Massachusetts
BOSTON – Seeking to address one of the biggest cost drivers for Massachusetts residents and businesses, Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll released their Housing Agenda today, September 21. This plan marks their first joint policy announcement since becoming the Democratic ticket for governor. The plan would focus on dramatically...
Massachusetts Delegation Seek FEMA & Federal Assistant For Recently-Arrived Asylum Seekers
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat. (stock graphic) ***. WASHINGTON DC – Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and...
OPINION: Hypocrisy As Policy
FRAMINGHAM – Affluent residents of Martha’s Vineyard are still congratulating themselves on the remarkable opportunity to “virtue signal” presented by Gov. DeSantis’s decision to send fifty Venezuelan refugees to their island. For all of two days, they were able to posture in support of refugees and migrants before the Commonwealth took the Venezuelans off their hands. If less affluent people, in Massachusetts and across the nation, were paying close attention, they may have recognized the hypocrisy emanating from the island: virtue signaling is great, as long as someone else has to deal with the consequences.
Senators Markey & Warren Demand Answers From Heartbeat International on Disclosure of Reproductive Health Data
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat. (stock graphic) ***. WASHINGTON DC – Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) joined...
AAA: Massachusetts Gas Prices Drop Another 12 Cents
FRAMINGHAM – The average gas price in Massachusetts is down 12 cents from last week ($3.80), averaging $3.68 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast which has an office in Framingham. Today’s price is 52 cents lower than a month ago ($4.20), and 58 cents higher than September 19, 2021...
Senators Markey & Warren Want Biden Administration To Lift Barriers To Testosterone & Expand Access To Gender-Affirming Hormone Therapy
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat. (stock graphic) ***. WASHINGTON DC – Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) led...
Sen. Markey Introduces Legislation To Increase Digital Equity, Inclusion, & Literacy
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat. (stock graphic) ***. WASHINGTON DC – Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) on...
MassDOT: Overnight Construction Operations at Route 9 & 126 Northbound Ramp
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be conducting overnight construction operations at the Route 9 and Route 126 northbound ramps. The work will require temporary off-ramp and on-ramp closures from 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, to 5 a.m. on Monday, September 19.
