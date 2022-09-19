There are lots of flaws with Trussonomics. So far as can be judged, it requires a huge leap of faith in the ability of tax cuts and “supply side reforms” (such as wakening workers’ rights) to unleash such a wave of economic revival that the UK returns to its pre-Covid, pre-Brexit, pre-financial crisis trend rate of economic growth, which was comparatively healthy.In such circumstances, the stinking reductions in personal and business taxation proposed by Liz Truss and her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, would soon become “self-fulfilling”; the extra tax revenues from higher economic activity paying for themselves. This is sometimes called...

BUSINESS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO