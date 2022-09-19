ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Kingsport Times-News

Virginia State Police warns of scam using old Norton business name

NORTON — The Virginia State Police is warning those shopping online for heavy construction or farm equipment to beware of purchasing from any company using a Norton address or the name “Guyan” in its web or email address. For the past several weeks, according to VSP spokesperson...
NORTON, VA
Virginia Mercury

What Virginia wants to do with $100 million in electric vehicle charging money

As efforts to speed up the transition to electric vehicles intensify, Virginia is expected to receive $100 million from the federal government over the next five years to install public electric vehicle charging stations.  The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act puts $7.5 billion toward building out a network of electric vehicle charging stations nationwide. Of […] The post What Virginia wants to do with $100 million in electric vehicle charging money appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Body recovered near James River Bridge

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A body was recovered Tuesday morning near the James River Bridge, and State Police said they believe the death was the result of suicide. Newport News dispatchers said the body was found near the bridge after they got a call at 7:52 Tuesday morning.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Spontaneous combustion of mulch and potting soil starts fire, destroys Virginia barn

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The culprit behind a fire that caused half a million in damages after destroying a barn belonging to northern Virginia homeowners was the spontaneous combustion of mulch and potting soil in a flowerbox, Loudoun County said. “Spontaneous combustion can happen when a decomposing, organic material such as mulch generates enough […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

