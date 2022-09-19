Read full article on original website
Related
Homicide investigation begins after remains found in Virginia identified as Hanover 65-year-old
A homicide investigation is underway after the human remains found in Emporia in June were identified as belonging to a missing 65-year-old woman from Hanover County.
Family and friends remember Ryan Tew, a missing Virginia kayaker found dead Friday
"[He] loved his family ... just the definition of a good friend,"
Virginia State Police searching for missing Newport News man
Police describe Allen as a white male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds. He reportedly has brown hair, blue eyes and a scar over his eye and chin.
WSET
'Come on Virginia:' Driver caught going 80+ over the speed limit in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A driver in Virginia is being scolded by law enforcement and the Virginia Department of Transportation after being caught going well over the speed limit over the weekend. The Department shared a post on Facebook of a ticket written by the Fairfax County Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia woman gets 10 years for using New Jersey resident’s identity to get apartment, Mercedes Benz
A Norfolk woman has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for misuse of a Social Security number, loan fraud, and identity theft.
Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney reacts to Sunday's double shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured Sunday afternoon.
Missing North Carolina man found dead at Virginia State Park
The body of a missing North Carolina man has been found in the southeastern part of the county.
Deputies identify remains found near Emporia as missing Mechanicsville woman
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Human remains found outside of Emporia in June were identified as a missing Mechanicsville woman, the Southampton County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday. Karen Louise Ryan, 65, was reported missing from Hanover County earlier this year. The investigation into Ryan's death started on June 21...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Norfolk police investigating deadly double shooting Sunday afternoon
The shots rang out around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Creamer Road, which sits near the intersection of Chesapeake Boulevard and East Bayview Boulevard.
Kingsport Times-News
Virginia State Police warns of scam using old Norton business name
NORTON — The Virginia State Police is warning those shopping online for heavy construction or farm equipment to beware of purchasing from any company using a Norton address or the name “Guyan” in its web or email address. For the past several weeks, according to VSP spokesperson...
What Virginia wants to do with $100 million in electric vehicle charging money
As efforts to speed up the transition to electric vehicles intensify, Virginia is expected to receive $100 million from the federal government over the next five years to install public electric vehicle charging stations. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act puts $7.5 billion toward building out a network of electric vehicle charging stations nationwide. Of […] The post What Virginia wants to do with $100 million in electric vehicle charging money appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Body recovered from water in Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach, identified as missing kayaker
According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, an off-duty officer saw what they believed to be a body in the water off the beach on the 3100 block of Sandfiddler Road on Friday, Sept. 16.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police looking for N.C. man last seen at Virginia state park
According to a Facebook post from the county, 51-year-old Jim Faggione of North Carolina was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Twin Lake State Park. His vehicle was found in a parking lot at the park and he is believed to still be in the park.
1 dead, another seriously hurt in shooting on Creamer Road in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in just before 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of Creamer Road.
WAVY News 10
Body recovered near James River Bridge
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A body was recovered Tuesday morning near the James River Bridge, and State Police said they believe the death was the result of suicide. Newport News dispatchers said the body was found near the bridge after they got a call at 7:52 Tuesday morning.
wfxrtv.com
Dozens of schools across US receiving false threats; at least 10 in VA, multiple in North Carolina
(WGHP) — False calls designed to trigger huge police responses, AKA “swatting,” have been a problem for some time, but now schools appear to be the target of increasing false threats. On Monday, 10 schools across Virginia reported threats, many resulting in police response or lockdowns. None...
NPD investigating shooting that left one dead and sent another to the hospital
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a shooting in the 1000 block of Creamer Road, the department said. That's off Chesapeake Boulevard in the Bayview neighborhood. Police were called to the situation just after 4 p.m., and when they got there, they found that one...
WAVY News 10
2 local families, left high and dry by pool contractor WAVY investigated, awarded $20K each
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two local families have been awarded $20,000 each from a state consumer protection fund after problems they had with Artistic Pools Unlimited, a contractor WAVY investigated last year. It took months of fighting in court, and to make a claim to that money, the...
Spontaneous combustion of mulch and potting soil starts fire, destroys Virginia barn
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The culprit behind a fire that caused half a million in damages after destroying a barn belonging to northern Virginia homeowners was the spontaneous combustion of mulch and potting soil in a flowerbox, Loudoun County said. “Spontaneous combustion can happen when a decomposing, organic material such as mulch generates enough […]
Passenger falls out of car sunroof on I-64, dies from injuries sustained
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Illinois — A Table Grove, Illinois, woman died after falling out of the sunroof on a car early Tuesday morning on Interstate 64 in St. Clair County. At about 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 was traveling westbound on I-64 near Interstate 55 south, according to Illinois State Police.
Comments / 2