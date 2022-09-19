Read full article on original website
Hamilton, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wnewsj.com
Week 6 Preview: Bethel-Tate at East Clinton
Two teams headed in different directions meet Friday night as Bethel-Tate visits East Clinton to begin SBAAC National Division play. Kickoff for the Week 6 football contest is set for 7 p.m. in Lees Creek. East Clinton has played Bethel-Tate the last five years as a member of the SBAAC...
wnewsj.com
Hurricane JV wins over Massie at Majestic Springs
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie junior varsity golf team was defeated by Wilmington 184 to 208 Wednesday at Majestic Springs Golf Course. Match medalist was Wilmington’s Brayden Black with a 39. Philip Fulmer had a 44 and Aiden Ewing came in with 49. Patrick Tucker had a 52.
wnewsj.com
Elevation Community Church in Blanchester to host Night to Shine ‘23
BLANCHESTER — Elevation Community Church will serve as a host of Night to Shine 2023, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, celebrating people with special needs will be held in-person by host churches around the world simultaneously on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
wnewsj.com
Throwback Thursday: Scouts’ honor
These are some highlights from the News Journal on September 22, 1962:. ‘U.S. Is Getting Its Allies To Halt Shipping to Cuba’. “WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States appears to be making headway in its drive to get Allied cooperation in cutting down Community shipping to Cuba. The West German government has agreed to take steps to prevent its shipowners from putting German flag vessels under Soviet charter” joining Norway, Britain and other NATO Allies.
wnewsj.com
Week 6 Preview: Batavia at Wilmington
Through five games, Wilmington’s offense generally has had little trouble moving the football, even in the trio of losses to start the season. Scoring in the red zone and converting big plays has been, from time to time, a shortcoming. The last two weeks, though, the Hurricane has found...
wnewsj.com
Murphy law: WHS golfer reigns supreme over SBAAC
GOSHEN — Continuing a tradition that dates back six years now, the SBAAC Girls Golf Championship individual medalist is a Clinton County golfer. Katie Murphy had a 92 Tuesday at Eagles Nest Golf Course and not only won the league 18-hole tournament but overall player of the year honors.
wnewsj.com
Gregory leads Burg over Blanchester 9-3
WILLIAMSBURG — Kaitlyn Gregory scored six goals as Williamsburg defeated Blanchester 9-3 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division girls soccer. Blanchester trailed 4-0 at halftime but “didn’t give up and fought until the end,” coach Kristina White said. Rylan Coyle had three goals for the Wildcats while...
wnewsj.com
Hurricane overpowers G-Men at Fred Summers Court
WILMINGTON — With 26 service aces, Wilmington overpowered Georgetown 25-7, 25-3, 25-5 Wednesday night in a non-league volleyball match at Fred Summers Court. The Hurricane is 10-3 on the year while the G-Men go to 1-12. Wilmington is off the rest of the week then plays four matches on...
wnewsj.com
Blanchester tennis nips Bethel-Tate 3-2
BETHEL — Blanchester defeated Bethel-Tate 3-2 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division tennis. Blanchester is 6-8 overall, 5-5 in the National with the win. Bethel-Tate drops to 2-10 overall and 1-7 in league play.
wnewsj.com
Local Briefs: Family & Children First to meet
Clinton County Family & Children First Council bi-monthly meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 9:15-9:50 a.m. (Business) and from 10-11:30 a.m. (Presentations and Networking) at Clinton County Job & Family Services, 1025 S. South St., Wilmington. Public is invited. For more information, contact Maggie Henry, FCFC Coordinator via email at...
wnewsj.com
East Clinton FFA at Corn Festival
The East Clinton Great Oaks FFA chapter worked their annual petting zoo at the Clinton County Corn Festival Sept. 9-11. The event was held at the fairgrounds, where members brought in animals, games, and crafts for kids. Members helped the kids understand the different types of animals as well as letting them play fun agriculture-related games. People also got to visit the chapter’s arts and crafts table where members helped them make different projects. Shown from left are Carson Henry, Ethan Shepard and Gabe Lightlie. The chapter thanks the Clinton County Alumni and the Ohio Farm Bureau for joining the chapter in the activity.
wnewsj.com
East Clinton earns 3-0 win over Clinton-Massie
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — East Clinton overpowered Clinton-Massie 25-10, 25-18, 25-23 Monday night in non-league volleyball at Brian P. Mudd Court. The Astros are 10-2 on the year while the Falcons fall to 4-7. “I saw lots of good things during this match and lots of things we need to...
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati grad goes viral for welcome sign mishap
CINCINNATI — A University of Cincinnati graduate went viral for a sign he has hanging on his house. It went viral not for what it says but for how it's spelled. Ever since he moved into his Oakley house, Josh Staley has had a Bearcat-themed welcome sign hanging by his front door.
Fox 19
Apprehension ahead of Wilmington’s homecoming after shooting, school threat
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Some parents in the Wilmington school district are wary of their children returning to the classroom for Homecoming week after a threat prompted the district to cancel classes Tuesday. The full scope of the investigation into the threat remains unclear. Wilmington police previously said they...
wnewsj.com
Kimple leads Falcons over Bucs, Wildcats
The Clinton-Massie girls golf team defeated Xenia Tuesday in a tri-match with Blanchester at the Elks 797 Golf Course in Wilmington. Kaden Kimple of Clinton-Massie was the match medalist with a 42. As a team, Clinton-Massie had 195 and Xenia 215. Blanchester did not have a full team. Stormie Stroud...
wnewsj.com
East Clinton JV takes Massie down in 2 sets
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team defeated Clinton-Massie 25-16, 25-19 Monday night at Brian P. Mudd Court. East Clinton coach Bob Malone said his squad started slowly in both matches then fought back for the win. “We need to work on our focus the entire...
wnewsj.com
Palafox sisters lead Goshen over Wilmington
GOSHEN — Led by the Palafox sisters, Goshen defeated Wilmington 3-2 Monday in SBAAC American Division tennis. “Hats off to Heidi and Blanca Palafox on wonderful careers at Goshen,” WHS head coach Doug Cooper said. “They’ve gotten better every year and they are both very tough to play. Congrats also to senior Faith Pitts, who after losing an epic three-set battle last year against Chandni (Sharma) in the rain, has hung very tough this season pulling out very close wins at third singles.”
wnewsj.com
Jones named OAC offensive player of the week
Wilmington College junior wide receiver Lathan Jones has been named the Ohio Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Otterbein University Saturday. The Sidney High School graduate hauled in four passes for 204 yards and a touchdown to aid the Fightin’ Quakers in a 32-26 come-from-behind...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington schools re-open
Police were an added presence as classes resumed Wednesday at Wilmington City Schools, including (shown) Wilmington High School. On Tuesday, district schools were canceled due to concerns over alleged threats, but schools were cleared to open Wednesday.
