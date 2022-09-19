Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
BLACK BRIDGE FESTIVAL AND MINI MARATHON COMING TO DIME BOX
Dime Box residents are going to be ending the month of September and kicking off the month October with the 48th Annual Black Bridge Festival and Mini Marathon coming to the downtown area. The festival begins on Friday, September 30, with a barbecue cookoff along with music and a street...
kwhi.com
KAEGAN BUTLER DONATES ITEMS FOR HER 9TH BIRTHDAY
Kaegan Butler decided on her own, that she wanted to help someone else for her 9th Birthday instead of herself. She loves dogs so much, she has 5 of her own, that she decided to help the Brenham Pet Adoption & Care Center. With the help of her grandmother, Jodie Stewart, she called the animal shelter to find out what they needed. Today, (Wednesday) she donated boxes of dog treats, blankets, leashes, and hundreds of dog toys to the shelter.
kwhi.com
‘CONNECT AFTER 5’ THURSDAY AT BLUE BELL CREAMERIES
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its “Connect After 5” networking event this (Thursday) evening. Blue Bell Creameries, at 1101 South Blue Bell Road in Brenham, will be the site for this month’s social. Chamber members can enjoy fellowship, food and refreshments while exchanging business...
2 cats, 1 rabbit die in Georgetown house fire
A family's two cats and bunny died in a house fire Tuesday morning in the Parkside at Mayfield Ranch subdivision, according to the City of Leander.
KBTX.com
New downtown Bryan restaurant serving up something for everyone
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been a busy time for Mark Schulman as his restaurant, Billy’s Grille & Bar, is almost celebrating a week of being opened. The restaurant, located in Downtown Bryan on the corner of South Main Street and 26th Street across from The Palace Theater, serves up a little something for everyone for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
kwhi.com
GOATS RETURNING TO NAVASOTA FOR A CLEANUP JOB
The goats are returning to Navasota this Sunday. The City of Navasota is going green once again, using ever-hungry goats to clean up the dense vegetation and brush along Cedar Creek. A herd of 80-100 goats and their never-ending appetite from Rent-A-Ruminant Texas will be on the job in Navasota...
kwhi.com
RECORD-BREAKING WASHINGTON CO. FAIR COMES TO A CLOSE
The 154th Washington County Fair has concluded, and it is one that is sure to be remembered for years to come. Numerous records were broken over the span of the 2022 fair, from queen candidate tickets to the Junior Livestock Auction. Fair President Keith Mikolajchak says this year is a...
As the City of Taylor grows, so does its parks system
TAYLOR, Texas — Parks and trails are a major component of what makes Taylor, Texas, special. With over 20 athletic fields, splash pads and even a skate park, there's a lot to check out. And the City's Parks and Recreation Department says even more developments are on the way.
A first look at Hotel Bebe, Truth BBQ co-owner's new Round Top hotel
Abbie Byrom-Botello's Hotel Bebe is now accepting reservations in the antique capital of Texas.
KBTX.com
College Station church votes to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Professing members of Christ Church voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, with an overwhelming 91% supporting the move. The church will join the Global Methodist Church, upholding more traditional beliefs. Rev. Jerry House, the lead pastor, says almost 300 churches in Eastern Texas...
CBS Austin
Over 40 performers will play at the annual Bastrop Music Festival along the Colorado River
On September 22-25, 2022, Bastrop will be hosting its annual Bastrop Music Festival in the heart of Historic Downtown Bastrop. The festival will feature over 40 performances across four days with bands of numerous genres in venues along the lower Colorado River. Bastrop also provides an awesome guide on where...
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE HIGH SCHOOL HOSTING “SALUTE TO SERVICE” NIGHT THIS FRIDAY
Bellville High School has announced that this Friday night will be their "Salute to Service" Night. The Brahmas are hosting La Marque in their district opener at 7pm. Bellville is currently 4-0 on the season. All veterans and those who are currently still serving our armed forces can get into...
kwhi.com
COMMUNITY CORNER TO HOST WASHINGTON CO. CHAMBER, BOYS & GIRLS CLUB
A pair of guests will be on hand this week for the KWHI Community Corner. Washington County Chamber of Commerce President Jamie Rankin and Business Programs Manager Shae Janner will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning about upcoming Chamber events. Meanwhile, Boys and Girls Club of Washington County Executive Director...
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING TUESDAY FOR THE BLUE HYDRANGEA
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Tuesday) for a specialty shop in Brenham. The Blue Hydrangea, located at 1406 South Market Street, will celebrate its grand opening with the Chamber tomorrow. A ribbon cutting will be held at 10:30 a.m. The Blue Hydrangea offers...
kwhi.com
BURLESON CO. FAIR NAMES FAIR QUEEN, LITTLE MISS
Burleson County has named its 2022 Fair Queen and Little Miss. Alexis Macik was crowned as fair queen during festivities Sunday night. First Runner-up was Hope Savage, Second Runner-up was Kylan Canon and Third Runner-up was Jalynn Urbanosky. In the Little Miss Contest, Hadley Doonan was named the winner. The...
City of Leander watches water usage as 14-day repair to underwater pipeline starts
Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority contractors shut off a 36-inch pipeline in Lake Travis Wednesday morning to repair a leak found back in August.
CBS Austin
Boat catches fire near Lake Travis overnight, causes damage to nearby building
LAKE TRAVIS, Texas — A boat caught on fire near Lake Travis early Wednesday morning. Lake Travis Fire Rescue responded to the boat fire in the 4000 block of Doss Road at 3:20 a.m. and quickly extinguished it about 24 minutes later. LTFR officials said the boat is a...
kut.org
That sticky stuff on your car isn't tree sap
There's a sticky residue covering driveways, garbage cans and, perhaps most annoyingly, cars in Austin neighborhoods these days. But the stuff falling from the canopies isn’t tree sap. The substance isn’t a sign of a sickly tree or “sap season,” as some have guessed. It’s actually a sugary liquid...
Yum! The Top 10 BBQ Restaurants in Texas for 2022
When it comes to Texas BBQ, there's no shortage of fine, quality restaurants, food trucks, and backyard smokers that are serving up brisket, sausage, and ribs to friends and family. It's like Texas' love language. Tex-Mex and BBQ are two things you won't have trouble finding in the Lone Star...
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL WATER SUPPLY CORPORATION INITIATES ‘SAVE THE WATER TOWER’ CAMPAIGN
A campaign is underway to maintain and improve Chappell Hill’s water tower and water infrastructure. On September 9th, the Chappell Hill Water Supply Corporation (CHWSC) launched a GoFundMe page to support its “Save the Water Tower” campaign. The CHWSC says the 1967 water tower, which provides water for residents and businesses in the Chappell Hill area, is in serious need of repair.
