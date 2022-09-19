Kaegan Butler decided on her own, that she wanted to help someone else for her 9th Birthday instead of herself. She loves dogs so much, she has 5 of her own, that she decided to help the Brenham Pet Adoption & Care Center. With the help of her grandmother, Jodie Stewart, she called the animal shelter to find out what they needed. Today, (Wednesday) she donated boxes of dog treats, blankets, leashes, and hundreds of dog toys to the shelter.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO