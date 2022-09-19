ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth
Sarah Ferguson
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Meghan Markle
Beatrice And Eugenie's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Confused

All eyes were on the royal family as they arrived at Westminster for the funeral (per CNBC). King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles were front and center, followed by other senior members of the British royal family, such as William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't often at the forefront of media coverage surrounding the royal family, but they caught the public's attention with their strange behavior at their grandmother's funeral amid all the stunning star power.
In Style

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had a Private Dinner With Kate Middleton and Prince William

This time of grief for the royal family is bringing brothers back together again. After a joint appearance outside of Windsor castle earlier this week and the procession of Queen Elizabeth's casket on Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be setting differences aside and putting on a united front as a family. But they're reunion isn't all public-facing. In fact, the foursome reportedly gathered for a private dinner this week.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reject Prince Charles' Invitation? Prince William And Kate Middleton Reportedly Avoiding Sussexes Until Anticipated Memoir Is Out

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in the United Kingdom. They have several engagements in England this week. However, they are unlikely to meet his family after the frosty reception they received during the Platinum Jubilee celebration in June, according to reports. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Declines...
RadarOnline

'Upset' Royals In Emergency Meetings After Meghan Markle's Bombshell Interview, William & Charles At Odds Over Response

The royal family is desperately trying to do damage control after Meghan Markle's latest tell-all interview. Radar is told the royals are "upset" and in "emergency meetings," with Prince Charles and Prince William butting heads over how to clean up the Duchess of Sussex's lasted mess. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Prince Harry's estranged family was not given a heads up about Meghan's bombshell sitdown. Her interview with The Cut — in which she slammed the British media, brought up racist allegations (again), and addressed being cut off from the royals — was published Monday. 'Tell Me How That Makes Sense': Meghan...
International Business Times

Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry

Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
RadarOnline

An Emotional Meghan Markle Cries While Sitting Behind Kate For Queen’s Funeral Service

Meghan Markle put her emotions on display during the funeral service for the late Queen Elizabeth II, RadarOnline.com has learned. Dressed in all black, the Duchess of Sussex was stoic during the procession of the Queen’s casket into Westminster Abbey.During the somber moment, Meghan stood beside Camilla, the Queen consort, and Kate Middleton and her two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Dabbing a handkerchief to her cheek, she appeared to be wiping away tears. The tearful display continued throughout the service.In the second row of pews, Prince Harry and Meghan sat behind the Royal family, in yet another...
