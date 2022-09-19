Read full article on original website
King Charles Plans to Cut Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, and Princess Beatrice as Official Stand-Ins
Looks like King Charles is about to make some serious changes when it comes to the royal family. The Telegraph reports that Charles wants to change a law regarding who can serve as an official stand-in should be be "indisposed." Quick background before we get into it: Under the 1937...
Queen’s ‘Dying Wish’: Elizabeth II Wanted Prince Harry To Reunite With William, Made ‘Cutting Remarks’ About Meghan Markle
Prince William’s decision to make a joint public appearance with his estranged brother, Prince Harry, fulfilled one of the Queen’s final wishes, RadarOnline.com has learned. Queen Elizabeth II, who died peacefully at Balmoral Castle last Thursday at age 96, had expressed her wish for her grandsons to repair...
Camilla Parker Bowles May End One of Queen’s Elizabeth’s Most Treasured Traditions, Says Royal Historian
Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles may end some of Queen Elizabeth II;s most treasured traditions says royal historian.
Queen Elizabeth Will Reportedly Be Buried Wearing These Surprising Items
Speculation as to the items Queen Elizabeth will be buried with appear to point to a simple adornment of some of her most beloved and treasured jewelry pieces.
Beatrice And Eugenie's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Confused
All eyes were on the royal family as they arrived at Westminster for the funeral (per CNBC). King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles were front and center, followed by other senior members of the British royal family, such as William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't often at the forefront of media coverage surrounding the royal family, but they caught the public's attention with their strange behavior at their grandmother's funeral amid all the stunning star power.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had a Private Dinner With Kate Middleton and Prince William
This time of grief for the royal family is bringing brothers back together again. After a joint appearance outside of Windsor castle earlier this week and the procession of Queen Elizabeth's casket on Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be setting differences aside and putting on a united front as a family. But they're reunion isn't all public-facing. In fact, the foursome reportedly gathered for a private dinner this week.
Prince Harry’s Children Archie and Lilibet, and Prince William, Receive New Royal Titles
Members of the royal family will have new titles in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death and the ascension of King Charles III. The Guardian reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children Archie, 3, and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, 1, will now be allowed to use “prince” and “princess.”
Meghan Markle Says She Was Only ‘Treated Like a Black Woman’ After She Began Dating Harry
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and royal family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Meghan Markle has said on the new episode of her podcast Archetypes that she felt she was only treated as a Black woman after she began to date Prince Harry.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reject Prince Charles' Invitation? Prince William And Kate Middleton Reportedly Avoiding Sussexes Until Anticipated Memoir Is Out
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in the United Kingdom. They have several engagements in England this week. However, they are unlikely to meet his family after the frosty reception they received during the Platinum Jubilee celebration in June, according to reports. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Declines...
Meghan Markle news latest – King Charles ‘left bemused’ by Prince Harry & Meg’s suggestion to fix Royal rift
KING Charles was left "bemused" after Prince Harry made an unorthodox suggestion to fix their royal rift, a new book claims. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met with King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla while stopping off in the UK before their trip to The Hague earlier this year. In...
'Upset' Royals In Emergency Meetings After Meghan Markle's Bombshell Interview, William & Charles At Odds Over Response
The royal family is desperately trying to do damage control after Meghan Markle's latest tell-all interview. Radar is told the royals are "upset" and in "emergency meetings," with Prince Charles and Prince William butting heads over how to clean up the Duchess of Sussex's lasted mess. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Prince Harry's estranged family was not given a heads up about Meghan's bombshell sitdown. Her interview with The Cut — in which she slammed the British media, brought up racist allegations (again), and addressed being cut off from the royals — was published Monday. 'Tell Me How That Makes Sense': Meghan...
'So Much For Supporting The King': Prince Harry SLAMMED For 'Not Singing National Anthem' At Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Prince Harry got put through the wringer after being accused of "not singing the national anthem" at Queen Elizabeth's funeral. The Duke of Sussex was called out for allegedly not supporting his father, King Charles III, by failing to display his patriotic side for Britain during the hours-long send-off for his beloved grandmother.
Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry
Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
Meghan Markle’s Father Slams Her for the Way She ‘Constantly Throws the Royal Family Under the Bus’
Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle is firing back at his daughter's recent interview, calling her out for throwing the royal family under the bus.
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Is Lowered into Royal Vault in Stunning Final Farewell
Queen Elizabeth has been laid to rest. The penultimate funeral ritual for the late monarch, who "peacefully" died at age 96 on September 8, was conducted at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Monday at about 5 p.m. local time. Following a somber service led by the Dean of...
Why the Royal Family Did Not Want Elton John to Sing ‘Candle in the Wind’ at Princess Diana’s Funeral
This is the reason there was initially "pushback" from the Palace against Elton John performing "Candle in the Wind" during Princess Diana's funeral service.
An Emotional Meghan Markle Cries While Sitting Behind Kate For Queen’s Funeral Service
Meghan Markle put her emotions on display during the funeral service for the late Queen Elizabeth II, RadarOnline.com has learned. Dressed in all black, the Duchess of Sussex was stoic during the procession of the Queen’s casket into Westminster Abbey.During the somber moment, Meghan stood beside Camilla, the Queen consort, and Kate Middleton and her two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Dabbing a handkerchief to her cheek, she appeared to be wiping away tears. The tearful display continued throughout the service.In the second row of pews, Prince Harry and Meghan sat behind the Royal family, in yet another...
Prince Andrew and Fergie, Duchess of York Will Inherit the Queen's Corgis, PEOPLE Confirms
Queen Elizabeth's much-loved corgis have a new home. The late monarch's two dogs are now with the Duke and Duchess of York — Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson (a.k.a. Fergie) — a source close to the Duke confirms to PEOPLE. "The corgis will return to live at Royal...
Queen Elizabeth’s Engagement Ring From Prince Philip Has an Incredible — Yet Frugal — Story
Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth’s royal engagement began with an engagement ring that was actually made from his mother’s tiara.
Prince Louis Refuses William's Hand in Heart-Warming School First-Day Video
Prince Louis felt confident enough not to hold his father's hand at Lambrook School and appeared to shake his head when Prince William ruffled his hair.
