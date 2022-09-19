ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Lady Gaga stops her show to protect fans from lightning: 'Knew it was better to keep you safe'

By Maia Kedem
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XrAe8_0i1Qke7f00
Photo credit Samir Hussein/Getty Images 

Due to a series of unfortunate weather events, Lady Gaga was forced to stop her Miami concert early. With only six songs to go, which ironically included “Rain On Me,” Lady G had to halt her Chromatica Ball to keep her fans safe from a lightning storm.

Listen to Lady Gaga Radio now on Audacy

Before leaving Miami's Hard Rock Stadium stage, Gaga addressed the crowd, swaying, “I’m sorry that we can't finish, but I don't want to put your life in danger and I don't want to put our life in danger. So thank you, get home safely, god bless you, and thank you for coming to the show. Please go home.”

Once things settled down after the cut short show, Gaga took to Instagram to share an emotional video message addressing the situation. "We really tried to finish the show in Miami tonight but we couldn't because even when the rain sort of stopped, there was lightning that was striking right down to the ground, so close to us," Gaga said through tears. Adding that it had taken a long time for her to "get back to a place where I could perform and be healthy" and said that "I hope you know that part of why I decided not to finish the show is because I am healthy and it's a healthy decision for all of you and for myself as well.”

Gaga followed up her tearful video with a sad selfie captioned, "I'm sorry i couldn't finish the show it was too dangerous the lightening was being unpredictable and changing moment by moment, I love you. Look, for years some of you have called me 'mother monster,' in my heart I knew it was better to keep you safe. Thank you for believing in me. This was the greatest tour of my life and I will cherish this moment forever — it took a long time for me to heal, but I did.”

Pointing out the obvious irony, as the Miami show was the last stop on her highly praised Chromatica Ball tour. Gaga also noted, “Sure, OF COURSE, I wanted to sing rain on me for you in the rain. ‘I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive’—I guess somehow I knew this moment would happen and I am so grateful to you, my dancers, my band the whole crew everyone my family and friends. Safety first. Love you. Thank you for the flowers and the cheers and for understanding. Life matters.”

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Why did Florida Georgia Line break up?

TYLER Hubbard and Brian Kelley rose to fame in 2012 as members of Florida Georgia Line. Tragically, the country music duo has parented ways, and now fans want to know why. Over the years, Florida Georgia Line has released several hit songs, including Cruise, This Is How We Roll, Lil Bit, and May We All.
MUSIC
Extra

Shania Twain Reacts to Kelsea Ballerini Wearing Her Iconic Dress (Exclusive)

Kelsea Ballerini was channeling Shania Twain at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville. The singer hit the red carpet wearing the iconic white turtleneck dress that Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards. "Extra’s" Alecia Davis spoke to both Shania and Kelsea about the fashion tribute. Shania also talked about receiving the ACM Poet’s Award and an upcoming role on FOX’s "Monarch." Watch the ACM Honors Tuesday, September 13, on FOX.
NASHVILLE, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Blasts Fan For Recording Him: "You See What Happened To PNB"

PNB Rock's untimely death changed the way a lot of artists are moving these day. Following the Philly rapper's passing, several stars have been adamant about not sharing their location or whereabouts online until they've left the area. Nicki Minaj shared a message about posting locations after fans blamed PNB's girlfriend's social media posts as the reason he was robbed and gunned down in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
hotnewhiphop.com

Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons Party Together As She Raps "Down In The DMs"

Yo Gotti has been shooting his shot with Angela Simmons since 2015. After namedropping the reality star and socialite on his hit track "Down In The DM," fans have been championing for Simmons to give the Memphis rapper a shot. However, after finding out that Angela was spoken for, rumors began to swirl that Gotti unfollowed the Growing Up Hip Hop star. The CMG founder denied the claims shortly after, insisting that he does in fact still have a crush on Angela.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Would Let His Friends Leave Gang For Fear They Would Rat

It has been a tumultuous two years for Quando Rondo as his name has been increasingly mentioned ever since the death of King Von. Rondo was reportedly at the scene when a scuffle broke out in Atlanta, resulting in the murder of the O-Block icon, and his friend, Lul Tim, has been named as the assailant by authorities. Recently, following the death of Rondo's friend Lul Pab—a young man who was shot and killed right next to Rondo—the rapper said he was laying down his flags and was done with the gang life.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Attends City Girls' Concert & Brings Flowers

Diddy showed up to support Yung Miami at the City Girls' latest concert, bringing a bouquet of flowers with him. The cute moment comes just days after Yung Miami had discussed her relationship with Diddy during a cover story for Pop Sugar. While Diddy was spotted backstage in a video...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Lady G
Footwear News

Harry Styles Wraps Historic Madison Square Garden Residency Tour in Striped Sequin Set & Adidas x Gucci Sneakers

Harry Styles took to the stage at Madison Square Garden for his final show last night. The Grammy-winning singer topped off his 15-show run at the historic NYC venue on Wednesday. He opened the “Love On Tour” residency on Aug. 20, and he will head to Austin next for five nights of dancing, singing and endless feather boas. The Garden honored Styles during his show by raising a banner to the rafters commemorating his record-setting run of 15 sold-out shows. The banner, which was presented by Gayle King, came out during a surprise ceremony in between encore songs from the setlist. After...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment
intheknow.com

Little girl is over mom’s first day of school photos: ‘We not doing this again’

This elementary schooler was fed up with her mom after the first day of school. She wasn’t afraid to tell it like it is either. TikTok mom @therealbreyonce posted footage of the hilarious moment with the caption “1st Day of School w/ Black Moms have you like.” Let’s just say that her daughter had had enough of the back-to-school photos. But mom, well, she wasn’t done savoring the cuteness yet.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Audacy

Audacy

63K+
Followers
58K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy