Lady Gaga stops her show to protect fans from lightning: 'Knew it was better to keep you safe'

Photo credit Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Due to a series of unfortunate weather events, Lady Gaga was forced to stop her Miami concert early. With only six songs to go, which ironically included “Rain On Me,” Lady G had to halt her Chromatica Ball to keep her fans safe from a lightning storm.

Listen to Lady Gaga Radio now on Audacy

Before leaving Miami's Hard Rock Stadium stage, Gaga addressed the crowd, swaying, “I’m sorry that we can't finish, but I don't want to put your life in danger and I don't want to put our life in danger. So thank you, get home safely, god bless you, and thank you for coming to the show. Please go home.”

Once things settled down after the cut short show, Gaga took to Instagram to share an emotional video message addressing the situation. "We really tried to finish the show in Miami tonight but we couldn't because even when the rain sort of stopped, there was lightning that was striking right down to the ground, so close to us," Gaga said through tears. Adding that it had taken a long time for her to "get back to a place where I could perform and be healthy" and said that "I hope you know that part of why I decided not to finish the show is because I am healthy and it's a healthy decision for all of you and for myself as well.”

Gaga followed up her tearful video with a sad selfie captioned, "I'm sorry i couldn't finish the show it was too dangerous the lightening was being unpredictable and changing moment by moment, I love you. Look, for years some of you have called me 'mother monster,' in my heart I knew it was better to keep you safe. Thank you for believing in me. This was the greatest tour of my life and I will cherish this moment forever — it took a long time for me to heal, but I did.”

Pointing out the obvious irony, as the Miami show was the last stop on her highly praised Chromatica Ball tour. Gaga also noted, “Sure, OF COURSE, I wanted to sing rain on me for you in the rain. ‘I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive’—I guess somehow I knew this moment would happen and I am so grateful to you, my dancers, my band the whole crew everyone my family and friends. Safety first. Love you. Thank you for the flowers and the cheers and for understanding. Life matters.”