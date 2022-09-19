ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Some iPhone 14 Pro owners are posting videos showing their cameras physically shaking and rattling when using apps like TikTok and Snapchat

By Britney Nguyen
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

  • Some iPhone 14 Pro users ran into an issue with the phone's camera when using social media apps.
  • YouTuber Luke Miani tweeted a video showing the phone's camera shaking on Snapchat and making noise.
  • Users on Twitter, Reddit, and TikTok have reported the issue since the 14 Pro launched last Friday.

People are sharing videos across social media of an unusual — and loud — problem with the newest iPhone 14 Pro.

The main lens of the phone's rear camera can be seen shaking and making a rattling noise when users open the camera on social media apps like Snapchat and TikTok.

YouTuber Luke Miani shared a video of the iPhone 14 Pro's problem in a tweet saying, "So uh, we're having some issues with the 14 Pro Max camera."

In the video, Miani has Snapchat open, and the camera seems to be unfocused. Then, the phone starts making a rattling noise, and Miani tries to show the phone's lens shaking.

"Oh, sir, you are in for an Apple Store visit," someone in the video said. In a YouTube video , Miani said he went back to the Apple Store where he bought the phone and exchanged his for a new one.

Apple did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment ahead of publication.

Another tech content creator called Naaackers also shared a video on Twitter of the phone's camera shaking and making the the rattling noise with TikTok's camera open. As soon as he closes out of the app, the noise stops.

Other users on Reddit and TikTok shared similar videos of the iPhone 14 Pro bug.

According to MacRumors , the camera issue doesn't seem to affect the iPhone's built-in Camera app. However, in Miani's YouTube video , he said the lens stopped focusing as he used it more, and eventually stopped focusing in the Camera app.

It's not unusual for newly launched smartphones to run into some bugs. Apple's smartphones go through rigorous quality testing before going into production, bugs usually can be fixed quickly with a software update — it's rare for any issues to be permanent.

MacRumors speculates that a stabilizer in the phone's main lens could have a software bug. If it is, the website said a solution could arrive in the beta software update iOS 16.1.

According to MacRumors, an Apple spokesperson told the website that the company knows about the bug, and that a software update to fix the issue is coming next week.

Apple did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on the software update.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

