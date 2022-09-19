Freakfest canceled, other events still scheduled for days before Halloween

MADISON, Wis. — Freakfest will not be happening this Halloween.

The annual spooky celebration was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19, and will not make a return this year, Madison Parks officials said Monday.

“In the past few years, the City has moved away from a formal/sanctioned event for Halloween, also known as Freakfest,” officials said in a statement. “Again there will be no formal event this year.”

That doesn’t mean downtown Madison won’t be celebrating Halloween. The Downtown Madison Family Halloween will be held on State Street and Capitol Square on October 26.

There will also be hayrides around the square from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on October 26, followed by a showing of the film Hocus Pocus at the top of State Street. However, there are no city-sanctioned events planned for October 31.

