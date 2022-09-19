Read full article on original website
winonaradio.com
SUV vs Semi Crash Leaves Minneapolis Woman Dead
(KWNO)- On Monday afternoon Goodhue county authorities received a report of an SUV colliding with a semi on Hwy 52 near mile marker 85 in the township of Minneola. According to Minnesota State Patrol, the SUV was northbound on Hwy 52 when it drifted across into the southbound lane of traffic where it was struck by a Semi.
1 dead, 2 injured in crash involving three cars on Highway 61
A crash involving three vehicles in White Bear Lake Monday morning left one person dead and two others injured. Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) say a 2020 Ford Expedition rear-ended a 2016 Dodge Dart attempting to turn left onto Highway 61 just before 8:30 a.m. The Ford Expedition pushed the Dodge...
Brooklyn Park hit-and-run crash leaves man dead
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Center police say a man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the area on Monday night. Police were called to the 6600 block of Dupont Avenue North just before 10 p.m. after receiving a report of a car versus pedestrian accident, according to the Brooklyn Center Police Department. At the scene, they found a man dead in the roadway, and determined that he lived near the scene of the accident.
kduz.com
Name of Driver Released in Fatal Crash Near Belle Plaine
The name of the driver that died in a fiery crash near Belle Plaine Thursday afternoon has been released. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Walker Yahnke of Belle Plaine died at the scene. The Sheriff’s office says they responded the scene about 7 miles southwest of Belle...
KAAL-TV
Young child dead, 4 injured in bus, pickup truck crash in Arden Hills
(KSTP) – A 23-month-old girl is dead, and 4 people are injured following a Monday morning crash in Arden Hills, northeast of Minneapolis. According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the crash in Arden Hills around 8:30 a.m., and found that a school bus had struck and “badly damaged” a pickup truck from the truck’s passenger side.
Woman killed, 2 injured in White Bear Lake crash
A North Branch woman died in a crash and two others were injured Monday morning. The woman has been identified as 51-year-old Kimberly Ann Stieper. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report said the crash happened at about 8:22 a.m. on Highway 61, south of Leibel St. in White Bear Lake Township.
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul man sentenced for punching Washington County deputy, fleeing in stolen car
A career criminal who punched a sheriff’s officer in the face before fleeing police in a stolen SUV has been given a sentence of almost four years in prison. Nicholaos In relation to the September 2021 incident, which started in Stillwater and ended when he collided with another vehicle in downtown St. Paul, Michael Kremetis, 34, of St. Paul, was found guilty on Monday of theft of a motor vehicle and fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and given concurrent prison terms of 45 and 25 months.
Images released of man believed to have carjacked, kidnapped woman in Arden Hills
ARDEN HILLS, Minn. – The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office has released several images of a man believed to have "carjacked and kidnapped a woman at gunpoint" in Arden Hills last Tuesday.Authorities say the man forced the woman to drive him to Minneapolis's Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, where he made her take out money from an ATM. He then made her drive to nearby Matthews Park, where he fled her vehicle. The victim was not hurt. The only description the sheriff's office gave of the man is that he is "about 5 feet 6 or 7 inches tall."Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call 651-266-9558.
Hwy. 12 closed for 'extended period of time' after semi crash near Maple Plain
Highway 12 is closed for an "extended period of time" Tuesday morning after a semi truck rollover crash. The West Hennepin Police posted at 6 a.m. images of the crash that happened at the eastbound Hwy. 12 and County Road 90 roundabout west of Maple Plain. At this time there's...
One Killed, Two Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash in Twin Cities
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Twin Cities area Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Ford Expedition was traveling south on Highway 61 south of Leibel Street in White Bear Lake when it rear-ended a Dodge Dart attempting a left turn onto 5900 US Trunk Highway 61. The Expedition pushed the Dodge Dart into the northbound lanes of Highway 61 and was then struck head-on by a Volvo XC90 around 8:20 a.m.
newschannel20.com
Bomb threat reported at University of Minnesota, police say
MINNEAPOLIS (TND) — A university student union building in Minnesota was evacuated Wednesday after a bomb threat was reported, police and other sources are reporting. The University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety tweeted out a link to the department's alert page Wednesday evening, notifying students of a bomb threat at the Coffman Memorial Union building on campus. Local station KMSP reported that the building was evacuated.
Man injuried in Wisconsin motorcycle crash arrested for 11th intoxicated driving offense
POLK COUNTY, Wis. – A 58-year-old western Wisconsin man was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence – his 11th such offense – after he was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash.The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the driver, from Osceola, crashed on a county road near Clear Lake at about 7:44 p.m. Troopers arrived at the scene to find him being being treated by an EMS crew, and reported the "odor of intoxicants emitting from the driver."They soon discovered he had a suspended license due to his multiple driving convictions. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not clear.WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
Harley rider killed in collision with commercial truck on I-35W
A motorcyclist was killed on I-35W in Minneapolis when he was in a collision with a commercial truck early Tuesday morning. Larry Dean Lewis, 60, of Minneapolis, was killed in the crash at 12:39 a.m. on northbound I-35W at 28th Street, south of downtown. According to the Minnesota State Patrol...
fox9.com
3 pedestrians struck in deadly weekend on Minnesota roads
Three pedestrians were struck in two different crashes over the weekend, including a crash on Saturday following the Gopher football game that left a couple in their 70s hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. A man was killed after being struck by a car in rural Sibley County Saturday night.
bulletin-news.com
West St. Paul woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at random cars in Maplewood, St. Paul
A 45-year-old woman was given a 10-year jail term on Monday for firing at two random cars from her SUV on different days last year in Maplewood and St. Paul, hurting the drivers, who were hit in the head, and the drivers’ 4-year-old son, who was injured by broken glass.
Early-Morning Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Motorcyclist
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- An early-morning motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Minneapolis man early Tuesday. The State Patrol says 60-year-old Larry Lewis was driving his motorcycle north on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis when the motorcycle and a Ford F-750 collided at 28th St. around 12:40 a.m. Lewis was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
Girl, 8, run over by driver as she tied her shoe outside strip mall
An 8-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was struck by a driver outside a strip mall in Brooklyn Park. The collision was reported at 1:45 p.m., with emergency responders being sent to the Starlite Center at 8089 Brooklyn Boulevard, with the 911 caller reporting the girl was trapped under a vehicle.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Homeowner Awoken to Robbery, Assault
Brooklyn Park police say they are looking for three men who broke into a home and assaulted a man. One of the men had a gun, police said. Police say the incident happened at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the 7600 block of College Park Drive, not far from North Hennepin Community College.
willmarradio.com
6 hurt in crash near Clearwater
(Clearwater MN-) A minivan containing a family of 5 from Monticello and a pickup driven by an Alexandria man collided at a 4-way stop in Stearns County Sunday night. Upon impact, both vehicles rolled. The crash occurred at 8:26 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 145 and 44, about 2 miles southwest of Clearwater. The two drivers, 36-year-old Jeffrey Huston of Alexandria, and 34-year-old Jason Noordmans of Monticello, as well as an adult passenger and 3 small children in Noordman's pickup were all hurt, with Huston and 3-year-old Taytum Noordmans being taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department says it appears Noordmans did not stop for the stop sign and hit Huston's pickup on the passenger side.
Charges: Richfield man broke into BMW dealership, went for a 'joyride'
Police in Bloomington arrested a 41-year-old Richfield man Friday after he allegedly broke into the BMW dealership and rode off in a stolen vehicle. Prosecutors in Hennepin County on Monday charged Adam G. Behl with one count of third-degree burglary and one count of motor vehicle theft in connection with the incident.
