$500M thrown at sports gambling Props 26 and 27: These are the biggest donors
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Proponents of legalizing sports gambling have poured more money into this year’s California proposition campaigns than any other proposition in the state’s history. Two dueling propositions, 26 and 27, will appear on the statewide November ballot. The propositions ask voters essentially the same...
1 dead after hit and run in Oildale
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run collision Wednesday evening in Oildale that left one man dead. CHP deputies responded to the collision at Roberts Lane and Belmont Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. A pickup truck traveling westbound struck a male pedestrian walking outside of a cross-walk within the #2 westbound lane of Roberts Lane, according to CHP.
2 claim Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US lottery jackpot
CHICAGO (AP) — Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Illinois...
