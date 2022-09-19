Read full article on original website
Kyle Shanahan's handling of 49ers QB Trey Lance finally blew up in his face
The Niners' usage of Lance was far from normal, even among the NFL's new crop of running quarterbacks.
Russell Wilson was reportedly given special treatment by Pete Carroll early in in his Seahawks career
Once the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, all the stories about his rocky relationship with the team came out of the woodwork. One such story came from former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman and linebacker K.J. Wright. The pair discussed Wilson's tenure in Seattle on The Richard Sherman Podcast this week, where both explained how Wilson enjoyed special treatment throughout his early years with the Seahawks.
thecomeback.com
How Jimmy Garoppolo got a massive payday on Sunday
Jimmy Garoppolo had a very strange offseason with the San Francisco 49ers. The team initially tried to trade him but when they couldn’t find a trade pattern, they ultimately decided to keep him as a backup to starter Trey Lance on a restructured contract. And with Lance now out for the season with an injury, that restructured contract is paying dividends for Garoppolo.
Seahawks vs. 49ers: Best and worse PFF grades from Week 2
Neither the Seahawks nor former franchise quarterback Russell Wilson are off to a good start in the 2022 season. Seattle’s offense hasn’t scored in six quarters and Wilson’s Broncos have been so dysfunctional that fans have taken to calling out the playclock. Sunday’s embarrassing loss to the...
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: Overreactions from Game 2 loss to San Francisco
The Seattle Seahawks came crashing back down to Earth in Game 2. Sunday was the complete opposite of their opener. Let’s overreact to this game. The Seattle Seahawks‘ hopes of going undefeated came crashing down this week. And not only that, San Francisco finally beat Seattle for the first time since 2019. During that time, the Seahawks have gone 5-1 since the two teams split their series.
Richard Sherman and K.J. Wright accuse Pete Carrol of having double standard with Russell Wilson
The world is beginning to learn more about what was going on inside the Seattle Seahawks locker room
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of better quarterback depth. Trey Lance is out for the year with a season-ending injury. Now, the team is left with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. The 49ers are adding depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise...
NFL・
Broncos QB Russell Wilson says he and coach Nathaniel Hackett can improve
After the Denver Broncos lost to the Seattle Seahawks thanks in part to coach Nathaniel Hackett’s questionable decision-making, quarterback Russell Wilson publicly backed Hackett and said he believes in the coach. Hackett then came under scrutiny again in Week 2 after his slow decision-making forced the Broncos into two...
Yardbarker
San Francisco 49ers Week Two Grades
In week two of the 2022 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Despite a devastating injury to quarterback Trey Lance early in the game ending his season, the team rallied with quarterback Jimmy Garappolo to win the game. Here are my grades for each position on the 49ers for the second week of the NFL.
NBC Sports
Key plays that gave Jimmy G confidence, wake-up call vs. Seattle
With 2:12 remaining in the first quarter of the 49ers' 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took his first snap of the season on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. As long as Garoppolo stays healthy, he'll take all the rest, too, as starter Trey Lance will miss the...
49erswebzone
