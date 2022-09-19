RISCO — Gordon Thompson, 71, of Frisco, North Carolina, died on September 13, 2022, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital of complications following successful surgery for cancer. He was born on May 26, 1951, in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, to Elliott A. Thompson and Eleanor Bromley Thompson. A graduate of New England College, he lived and worked in New Hampshire in the construction and property management field for many years before relocating to the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where he could pursue his love of water sports. He settled on Hatteras Island and built a house with his lifelong partner, Katherine White, while continuing his career in building maintenance.

FRISCO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO