Dare County announces details of 2022 Angel Gift program for Hatteras Island
The coalition that implements the Hatteras Island Angel Gift program is seeking sponsors, donors and applicants for the upcoming holiday season. The program is provided in collaboration with individuals, businesses, churches and other organizations committed to providing Christmas joy for children on Hatteras Island. The Dare County Department of Health & Human Services works with these organizations to provide referrals, administrative support and identify family needs, as well as to help protect the privacy of the request.
VIDEO: Highlights of 2022’s Day at the Docks Festival
After a four-year hiatus, the annual Day at the Docks festival made a triumphant return to Hatteras village, attracting a big crowd that was lured in by the event’s many activities, programs, and competitions that were stationed along the waterfront. Initially launched in 2004, Day at the Docks (DATD)...
Meet the Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week Max
Meet the Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week, Max, courtesy of their latest video produced by Dare County’s CURRENT TV. For more information on Max, and the many other Outer Banks pets currently up for adoption, visit the Outer Banks SPCA website at https://www.obxspca.org/, or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/obxspca/
The Elizabethan Gardens tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
The Elizabethan Gardens will release 70 butterflies, as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, on Tuesday, September 27th at 1:30 p.m. at the Great Lawn. The event will be free with regular garden admission. Details and ticket information can be found at https://www.elizabethangardens.org/tribute-queen-elizabeth-ii/ Queen Elizabeth II recognized the historical significance...
Visitors should avoid beach in northern Rodanthe during hazardous weather conditions on Sept. 22-23
Due to the potential for ocean over wash and beach erosion associated with distant Hurricane Fiona, Cape Hatteras National Seashore (Seashore) recommends that visitors avoid the beach adjacent to Rodanthe, N.C., from Thursday, Sept 22 through Friday, Sept. 23. The recommendation to avoid a two-mile stretch of beach, between the...
Ernest (Rick) F. Kerber, Jr.
NAGS HEAD — On September 9, 2022, Ernest (Rick) F. Kerber, Jr., 76, of Nags Head, NC, passed away comfortably at his home with a full moon glowing over the Roanoke Sound. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Teresa; his loving, thoughtful, and compassionate daughter Jessica Kerber Morgan (Clay) of Kill Devil Hills, NC; the joys of his later life, Maddie and Kate Morgan (granddaughters); Shirley Ann Duboff (sister) and Pamela Ruth Palazzi (niece) of Southern Shores, NC; nephew Warren Sondervan (Marie) of Penhook, VA; beloved extended family and very dear friends. He was preceded in death by Ruth and Ernest Kerber (parents) and sisters Linda Ruth Palazzi and Barbara Lois Sondervan.
Loretta Lynn Gibbs Long
KILL DEVIL HILLS — Loretta Lynn Gibbs Long, 41, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on July 15, 1981, she was the daughter of Maude Midgett Gibbs and James Ray Gibbs. In addition to her parents, Loretta is survived by...
Dina Sample Lane Etheridge
NAGS HEAD — Dina Sample Lane Etheridge, age 76, of Nags Head, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, surrounded by her family, after a long battle with Dementia. Dina was born in Richmond, Virginia on March 2, 1946, to Roy Winfred Lane and Ina Brothers Lane...
Gordon Thompson
RISCO — Gordon Thompson, 71, of Frisco, North Carolina, died on September 13, 2022, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital of complications following successful surgery for cancer. He was born on May 26, 1951, in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, to Elliott A. Thompson and Eleanor Bromley Thompson. A graduate of New England College, he lived and worked in New Hampshire in the construction and property management field for many years before relocating to the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where he could pursue his love of water sports. He settled on Hatteras Island and built a house with his lifelong partner, Katherine White, while continuing his career in building maintenance.
Hurricane Fiona: Coastal flood, high surf advisories issued, big swells expected
The National Weather Service has issued coastal flood and high surf advisories for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands starting at 5 p.m., Thursday afternoon Sept. 22, 2022 and running through 8 p.m. Friday evening. For the coastal flood advisory, the weather service expects one to two feet of inundation above ground...
Patricia Reynolds-Denny
Being confident of this very thing, that he which has begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ. – Philippians 1:6. Patricia Reynolds-Denny, formerly “Patsy Faye Thompson” has completed her journey on this earth and stepped into her eternal life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, September 19, 2022.
Wesley Jarvis Payne, Sr.
WANCHESE — Wesley Jarvis Payne, Sr., 89, of Wanchese, NC passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Mr. Payne was born in Wanchese and was a former employee of the North Carolina Department of Transportation. He was the son of the late Wesley Corbett...
Dare County Land Transfers
Gibson Edward Lee from Gouker David M/014858000—Lot 28 Sec 1 Askins Creek/$605,000/Improved Residential. Roughton Charles S from Anglers Inc/014692051—Private Access Area Sec 2 Avon Shrs/$4,000/Vacant Residential. Buxton. Harrington Philip J III from Sposato William T/017161000—Lot 12 Sec A Cape Hatt Seashore/$820,000/Improved Residential. Rothermel Daniel C from Medlin...
Trinity UMC to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church
As of January 1, 2023 Trinity United Methodist Church will no longer be united with its national affiliation. Instead, they will join the newly formed Global Methodist Church. They are waiting for approval of their disaffiliation from the Annual Conference which is expected to meet on November 19. The United...
James Alfred Speener, Jr.
KILL DEVIL HILLS — James A. Speener, Jr, 61, transitioned from this life naturally at his home in Colington, NC September 15, 2022. Jamie, as he was lovingly known, was born in Peoria County, Illinois on March 20, 1961. After proudly serving his country in the United States Army,...
KDH man arrested in probe of juveniles distributing marijuana in Dare County
On September 9, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force* executed a search warrant in the 1800 block of Bay Drive, Kill Devil Hills. After the Dare County Joint Agency Tactical Team* (JATAC) secured the residence, a search was conducted. During the search of the residence, a trafficking amount of marijuana, two firearms and U.S Currency was seized.
Man arrested on drug, firearm charges in Dare County
During the search, deputies found and seized a trafficking amount of marijuana, two firearms, and U.S. currency from the residence.
Police confirm death of two roommates in Kill Devil Hills was murder-suicide
An investigation revealed that both Hultzman and Pursley lived at the home with several other roommates, and both had lived in the Outer Banks for many years. Police said Pursely shot Hultzman on the second-floor porch with a 9mm InterArms semiautomatic handgun, then went inside the home and shot himself.
